DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Rain this morning...becoming windy with thunderstorms likely by evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 65F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Snow mixing in. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.