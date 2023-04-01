Coming off one of the best high school boys basketball seasons in recent memory, at least in terms of team success, the 2022-23 campaign didn’t quite live up to last season in that regard.
However, that doesn’t mean the Tri-County Area was devoid of great teams or star players, as a handful of local squads and individual athletes once again put together memorable seasons on the hardwood.
Only five of the 11 area teams posted winning records this year, with four of those reaching the state playoffs. That group of PIAA qualifiers was led by a trio of squads that won 23 or more games in Elk County Catholic (26-3), Clarion-Limestone (25-3) and Brookville (23-3).
All three of those schools won District 9 titles, with Brookville adding a D-5/9 subregional crown in Class 3A. Elk County (Class A) and Brookville each reached the second round of the PIAA playoffs before seeing their seasons end, while C-L’s concluded in the opening round of states in Class 2A.
DuBois Central Catholic (17-9) also reached the state playoffs in Class A, with the Cardinals dropping their opener as well. The area had a fifth team reach states in DuBois (11-14), which qualified as the runner-up to Cathedral Prep in the District 8/9/10 Class 5A subregional. The Beavers also lost its PIAA opener.
The only other local team to post a winning record was Ridgway (17-9), which was the fourth place finisher in D-9 Class 2A and missed a trip to states by one win.
In contrast, the area had seven teams make states with two squads reaching at least the PIAA quarterfinals.
Given that lower number of state qualifying teams, it should come as no surprise that those squads that reached states have a heavy presence of this year’s Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Star teams.
And, the two major awards were taken home by Brookville, which proved to be best team not only in the area but District 9 as a whole. The Raiders, who split games against ECC, won the District 9 outright with a 9-1 record and went 16-1 against D-9 teams overall.
Here is a look at this year’s TCW/CE All-Star squads:
Player
of the Year
Clayton Cook, Sr., Brookville — Cook put it all together as a senior to become the best player on the area’s best team. He scored 374 points (14.4 ppg) while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor. Cook, who was voted the D-9 League MVP after helping lead the Raiders to their second straight conference crown, also averaged 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.7 steals a game.
Cook had more than his share of big games, but his biggest single shot of the season was arguably a deep, buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime that gave Brookville a 46-43 home win against Seton-LaSalle in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The senior had 17 points and 12 rebounds in that game.
Cook, who beat out a strong group of players that included DuBois’ Tyson Kennis, DCC’s Luke Swisher and Clarion-Limestone’s Jordan Hesdon for the award, is just the fourth Raider to garner TCW/CE Player of the Year honors since its inception in 1994.
Former teammate Jace Miner won it two years ago, while Chuck and Sam Whitling shared the honor in 1997 when it was under the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express moniker.
Coach
of the Year
Dalton Park, Brookville — Park garnered his second TCW/CE Coach of the Year award in three seasons after guiding the Raiders to 23-3 record and both District 9 Class 3A and District 5/9 Class 3A subregional titles.
Beyond those titles, Park led Brookville to a 16-1 record against D-9 foes, including 9-1 in winning the District 9 League title outright. It marked the first time since 1945-46 that the Raiders repeated as D-9 League champs.
Park, whose team won 20 straight games at one point during the season, also collected his 100th win as Brookville head coach on Jan. 11 when the Raiders bested Johnsonburg, 43-27, at home. One of just four Brookville coaches to reach the century mark, Park is now 114-37 in six seasons. Only Randy Reitz got to 100 wins faster in program history and did so by just one game.
First Team
Tyson Kennis, Sr., DuBois — After not earning a varsity letter as a sophomore, Kennis not only became the go-to guy inside for the Beavers, but also one of the best big men in all of District 9 as a junior. He scored 352 points (14.1 ppg) while pulling down 230 rebounds (9.2 rpg.). Kennis also shot an impressive shooting 58.6 percent from the field (139-for-237) and had 22 assists out of the post.
Luke Swisher, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic — With the graduation of Alec Srock, last year’s TCW/CE Player of the Year, Swisher had to go from more of a role player to DCC’s main inside presence this year. And, the senior responded with a big senior season, one that saw him score 402 points (15.5 ppg) and pull down 191 rebounds (7.4 rpg) while shooting 55 percent from the field. Swisher also had 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1 block a game.
Jordan Hesdon, Sr. Clarion-Limestone — Hesdon did a little bit of everything for a Lions squad that went 25-3 and won a D-9 2A title en route to reaching states and was named the KSAC MVP for his efforts as well. He scored 400 points (14.3 ppg) and had 125 rebounds (4.5 rpg), to go along with 68 assists (2.4 apg), 79 steals (2.8 spg) and 25 blocked shots on the season. Hesdon ended his career with 975 points.
Aaron Sorg, Sr., Ridgway — Sorg wrapped up his Elkers career with a standout senior season, one that saw him score 381 points (14.7 ppg) for a Ridgway squad that went 17-9. He also led the team in rebounds with 130 (5.0 rpg) and blocks (14) to go along with 1.4 assists and 1.2 assists a game.
Jack Pete, Jr., Brookville — Pete combined with Cook to be a key 1-2 punch on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court for the Raiders. He scored 272 points (10.5 ppg) while averaging 8.0 rebounds and 2.8 steals a game.
Second Team
Andrew Green, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic — Green enjoyed a breakout junior campaign as a nice outside compliment to senior teammate Luke Swisher for DCC. He scored 359 points (13.8 ppg), including shooting 35 percent from behind the 3-point line (58-for-166). Green also averaged 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists a game.
Jase Ferguson, Soph., Clarion-Limestone — Ferguson was a true stat sheet stuffer in all phases of the game for the 25-3 Lions. While he scored 214 points (9.7 ppg), his real value came in the other phases of the game as he averaged 5.4 rebounds (118 total), 5.5 assists (120) and 4.7 steals (103) a game.
Jordan Wasko, Jr., Elk County Catholic — Wasko was the leader of a talented Crusaders squad that led area with 26 wins as part of another D-9 Class A championship season. He was averaging over 10 points a game before suffering an ACL injury in mid-February. He missed five games before returning to play in a handful of playoff games as a reserve while wearing a brace. However, his full-time presence on the court was certainly missed by ECC. Wasko finished the year with 226 points (9.4 ppg), which was still third most on the team, while averaging 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals a game.
Tanner Fox, Sr., St. Marys — Fox put it all together as senior to end his Flying Dutchmen career with a strong final season and led them in scoring (315 points, 12.6 ppg) and steals (38, 1.5 spg) while ranking second in rebounds (93, 3.7 rpg) and assists (39, 1.6 apg).
Cam Thompson, Jr., DuBois — Thompson ran the show for the Beavers as their point guard but also was a capable scorer. He finished the season with 266 points (10.5 ppg) while dishing out 120 assists (4.8 apg) to go along with 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals a game. He also shot 38.7 percent from the 3-point line (48-for-124)
Honorable
Mention
Brockway: Alex Carlson, Sr.
Brookville: Noah Peterson, Sr.
Clarion-Limestone: Rylie Klingensmith, Sr.
Elk County Catholic: Wil Wortman, Soph.; Michael Jacobs, Sr.; Colby Nussbaum, Jr.
Johnsonburg: Isaiah Jackson, Jr.
Punxsutawney: Ryen Heigley, Sr.
Redbank Valley: Owen Clouse, Jr., Mason Clouse, Jr.
Ridgway: Jack Benninger, Sr.
St. Marys: Quin Gavazzi, Jr.
q q q
A listing of past Player and Coaches of the Year can be found on the Scoreboard on Page B3.