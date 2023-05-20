BROOKVILLE — Powering their way to a fifth team title in the last six District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships, the Brookville Raiders put together an impressive performance Friday at their own facility.
The Raiders won six events and scored top-six finishing points in 12 events on their way to a dominating 129 points, over double the total scored by the defending champion and runner-up Punxsutawney Chucks’ 62 points. It’s the third-most points scored by a team in Class 2A boys since Clarion’s record 136 points in 1978 and one point behind the Raiders’ 130 points from their 2019 title.
Winning two of the three relays, the Raiders lowered their already top time in the state as per milesplit.com in the 4x100-meter dash by winning their fifth straight D9 title with a blistering time of 42.57 seconds with Brayden Kunselman, Hayden Freeman, Nick Shaffer and Jack Pete.
Kunselman also won the 100 and 200 dashes, running two sub-11 second times in the 100 with a 10.97 in the preliminaries and 10.99 in the final while Pete finished third. In the 200, it was Kunselman edging teammate Hayden Freeman, 22.79 to 22.82 with Pete finishing fifth.
Freeman, a freshman, took the 400 dash title in 50.65 seconds while Pete ran a gutsy anchor leg in the winning 4x400 relay that included Jack Gill, Jacob Murdock and Daniel Turner. They held off a charging Union/A-C Valley squad 3:31.48 to 3:31.62.
Gill helped lead the state-qualifying runner-up 4x800 relay with Brady Means, Evan McKalsen and Ty Fiscus. They finished in 8:32.59, just under 14 seconds behind a strong foursome from Punxsutawney that included Garrett Bartlebaugh, Evan Groce, Alex Momyer and David Kunselman.
Raiders sophomore Kellan Haines won the 300 hurdles in 42.65 seconds, edging runner-up teammate Turner (42.74) while the Raiders also scored with a sixth from Ian Clowes.
In the 110 hurdles, Haines and Turner were second and fifth.
Also on the track, the Raiders got a third and sixth in the 3,200 run from Ty Fiscus and Brady Means.
In the field, Brayden Ross was third in the discus while John Colgan finished third in the triple jump.
While the top two finishers and others who hit qualifying marks advance to next weekend’s PIAA Championships in Shippensburg University, Raiders head coach Dan Murdock, said that from his 4x100 relay, only Kunselman will run another event in the 100 dash with the goal of resting his high-ranking relay as much as possible for a medal run.
— While the Chucks finished second, Redbank Valley finished fourth, Johnsonburg finished eighth and DuBois Central Catholic ninth while Clarion-Limestone and Elk County Catholic tied for 13th.
The Chucks got a school-record performance from pole vaulter Grant Miller, who won with a height of 14 feet, 1 inch.
Groce captured the title in the 800 run, crossing the line in 1:58.11. Kunselman was third in the 1,600 run.
Brett Dean finished third in the 200 dash and appears to have gotten a state berth nod due to the Raiders’ scratches for states. Dean was also fourth in the 100 dash.
The Chucks’ 4x400 relay was third with Bartlebaugh, Groce, Momyer and Cole Brooks.
Matt Grusky finished fifth in both the discus and shot put.
— Redbank Valley’s Aiden Ortz won the James Manners Memorial Award for scoring the most points in the meet in Class 2A boys. Ortz won the long jump by going 21 feet, 11 inches while finishing fourth in the triple jump (42 feet, 7 inches) and a state-berth clinching second in the 100 dash in 11.31 seconds.
Ortz was also one of the legs on the runner-up 4x100 relay, combining with Cam Wagner, Owen Harmon and Ashton Kahle to qualify for districts and improve on their own school-record time of 43.77 seconds.
The Bulldogs’ two-time state discus medalist Cam Wagner won a D9 title with a toss of 165 feet, 1 inch and also punched a ticket to states in the shot put with his second-place toss of 50 feet, 8 1/2 inches.
— Clarion-Limestone’s Ryan Hummell won his second straight title in the javelin with a throw of 177 feet, 5 inches with DuBois Central Catholic’s Aicen Grieneisen clinching a state trip with his runner-up throw of 170 feet, 7 inches.
— Johnsonburg’s Aaron Myers finished second to Groce in the 800 to secure a state trip, also getting under two minutes with a time of 1:59.96. Myers’ teammate Eli Schreiber heads to states in the 3,200 run with his second-place finish in 9:54.99.
— Also clinching a state berth for DCC was Michelangelo Piccirillo, who finished second in the 1,600 run to Coudersport standout Kevin Sherry. Piccirillo finished in 4:40.37. Sherry also ran to a 3,200 win in 9:30.89 with the Rams’ Schreiber behind him.
— For Elk County Catholic, Frankie Smith finished third in the 400 dash in 53.65 seconds and would get a state nod if Freeman indeed was scratched for states.