ST. MARYS — Jack Pete and Clayton Cook each scored 16 points and Noah Peterson made it a third Brookville double-digit scorer with 10 points as the Raiders won a District 9 League game on the road, 59-43, at St. Marys Friday night.
Pete scored eight of his points in the first quarter while Cook scored 11 points in the second half as Brookville led 29-21 at halftime and 49-28 going into the fourth quarter.
The Raiders won their 10th straight game, improving to 13-2 overall and 7-1 in the D9 League. They play two straight non-conference games, Monday at North Clarion and Wednesday at home against Redbank Valley, before hosting Punxsutawney in a makeup league game next Saturday.
St. Marys (8-7, 3-2) lost its third straight game and fourth in its past five contests. Tanner Fox scored 11 points to lead the Dutch.
BROOKVILLE 59, ST. MARYS 43
Score By Quarters
Brookville 14 15 20 10 — 59
St. Marys 8 13 7 15 — 43
Brookville –59
Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Kellan Haines 2 0-0 5, Noah Peterson 5 0-0 12, Jack Pete 6 4-4 16, Clayton Cook 7 1-2 16, Zayden Jordan 1 0-1 2, Caleb Kornbau 1 0-0 2, Connor Marshall 2 1-2 6. Totals: 24 6-9 59.
St. Marys –43
Tanner Fox 5 1-2 11, Matt Davis 2 0-2 4, Anthony Nedzinski 3 0-0 7, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0, Tyler Mitchell 4 0-0 8, Quin Gavazzi 0 0-0 0, Charlie Coudriet 1 0-0 2, Ben Paul 2 1-3 6, Zach Thorwart 0 0-0 0, Alex Mertz 0 0-0 0, Ang Catalone 0 0-0 0, Dan Schutz 2 1-2 5. Totals: 19 3-9 43.
3-pointers: Brookville 5 (Haines, Peterson 2, Cook, Marshall), St. Marys 2 (Nedzinski, Paul).
In other boys basketball games:
ECC 43
JOHNSONBURG 27
JOHNSONBURG — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball made it 12 straight wins on Friday night with a 43-27 road victory over Johnsonburg.
Michael Jacobs led the way for the Crusaders with 13 points. Teammates Adam Straub and Wil Wortman had eight points each while Colby Nussbaum added seven.
Luke Zimmerman led the Rams, scoring 13 of the team’s 27 points.
Elk County Catholic (16-1) hosts DuBois on Wednesday while Johnsonburg (8-8) travels to Cameron County on Monday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 43,
JOHNSONBURG 27
Score by Quarters
ECC 7 10 12 14 — 43
J’burg 7 5 4 11 — 27
Elk County Catholic—43
Jordan Wasko 1 0-0 3, Lance O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Michael Jacobs 5 3-5 13, Colby Nussbaum 2 3-4 7, Adam Straub 4 0-0 8, Timmy Brannock 0 0-0 0, David Anderson 1 0-1 2, Wil Wortman 4 0-0 8, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0, Bobby Urmann 0 0-0 0, Joe Toncich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-10 43.
Johnsonburg—27
Aaron Myers 1 0-0 2, Luke Zimmerman 4 2-2 13, Kole Asti 2 0-0 4, Jake Lobaugh 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Jackson 2 0-5 4, Noah Stauffer 0 0-0 0, Eric Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Sam Lewis 0 0-0 0, Nick Myers 0 2-2 2, Garret Lehman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-9 27.
Three-pointers: ECC 1 (Wasko), J’burg 3 (Zimmerman 3).
PORT ALLEGANY 46,
BROCKWAY 29
PORT ALLEGANY — The Brockway Rovers boys basketball team fell to Port Allegany on Friday night, 46-29.
After trailing just 23-18 at the half, Port Allegany pulled away after halftime, outscoring the Rovers 23-11 the rest of the way.
A trio of Rovers led the team in scoring with Brady Demonte, Aiden Grieneisen and Aiden Wilcox notching six points each.
Brockway (1-13) plays today at 11 a.m. as they host Forest Area.
PORT ALLEGANY 46,
BROCKWAY 29
Score by Quarters
B’way 9 9 3 8 — 29
Port A. 12 11 10 13 — 46
Brockway—29
Bradey Hughes 1 0-0 3, Reese Yahner 2 0-4 4, Alex Carlson 2 0-0 4, Aiden Grieneisen 3 0-0 6, Aiden Wilcox 2 0-0 6, Vinny Cavalline 0 0-0 0, Jacob Newcamp 0 0-0 0, Caine Brubaker 0 0-0 0, Brady Demonte 2 0-0 6. Totals: 12 0-4 29.
Port Allegany—46
Jarrod Funk 2 0-2 6, Blaine Moses 5 2-2 12, Braylon Button 3 2-6 8, Drew Evans 3 0-2 7, Mason Klawuhn 0 2-2 2, Noah Archer 3 1-4 7, Jett Ruding 0 2-2 2, Jacob Causer 0 0-0 0, Colton Crowe 1 0-0 2, Levi Wifong 0 0-0 0, Henry Troupe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-20 46.
Three-pointers: B’way 5 (Wilcox 2, Demonte 2, Hughes), Port A. 1 (Evans).