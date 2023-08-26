BROOKVILLE — Starting its season out on the right foot, the Brookville Raiders soccer team blanked DuBois Central Catholic, 6-0, in the opening game of the Matt Kramer Memorial Tournament at the high school football field.
The Raiders meet West Shamokin in Saturday’s championship game at noon. The Wolves dealt Clearfield a 4-1 loss in Friday’s second game. Clearfield plays DuBois Central Catholic in the consolation game at 10 a.m.
Brookville scored five of its goals in the first half, including the first two with under two minutes within each other as Isaac Reitz finished off a flurry that started with a long pass that was shot on goal by Rilee Payne. Reitz cleaned up the rebound and put it in at the 22:51 mark.
Brad Fiscus, who finished with three assists, set up Caleb Kornbau’s header off a corner kick 101 seconds later for a quick 2-0 lead.
Kornbau and Steven Plyler each scored two goals, Plyer’s first coming on an unassisted sequence at the 12:02 mark for a 4-0 lead. Fiscus set up Plyler’s second goal with 48.6 seconds left on the first-half clock.
The lone goal in the second half came on Kornbau’s second goal at the 30:29 mark on a setup pass from Fiscus.
The Raiders outshot the Cardinals, 17-3. Gannon McMaster saved all three shots for the Raiders. Andrew Reiter saved nine shots in goal for the Cardinals.