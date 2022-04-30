BROOKVILLE — Jamison Rhoades banged out four hits and drove in four runs as the Brookville Raiders baseball team notched a 12-2 win in six innings over North Clarion at a much warmer and friendlier McKinley Field Friday afternoon.
It was a far cry from Wednesday’s deep-freeze 13-10 football score in the Raiders’ victory over Bradford. Their third win of the week evened the Raiders’ record to 4-4 going into Monday night’s trip to Punxsutawney.
Rhoades reached base all five times he batted, walking and scoring in the first inning, ripping a two-run line-drive homer over the left-field fence in the second, doubling in a run in the third, doubling again in the fourth and securing the 10-Run decision with his run-scoring single that plated Carson Weaver two batters into the bottom of the sixth.
“Jamison continues to swing a really hot bat and he’s a dangerous hitter in that three hole and we’re just trying to put guys in front of him because he just pushes them around,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver. “I’m really really impressed that he’s continued to stay back and just hit the ball hard wherever it is.”
Hunter Roney, who was hit in the eye on a bad-hop grounder in warmups and moved into the designated hitter spot, singled twice while Bryce Rafferty and Griffin Ruhlman each doubled.
“We’ve hit the ball all year,” Weaver said. “We’ve had a lot of quality at-bats and it’s something we preached back when we were starting to get together in January and February and just because you’re not standing on first or second base doesn’t mean he didn’t have a quality at-bat and we stressed that and that’s become contagious with guys grinding seeing four, five or six pitches and hopefully winning the battle.”
Hunter Geer threw well in his four innings to get the win, giving up two hits while striking out six and hitting a batter, giving up one unearned run. Owen Caylor, in his mound debut, threw two innings, striking out three and giving up three hits.
Geer’s outing was encouraging as the Raiders try to build up a staff that’s looking to improve its efficiency.
“We saw a lot of good things on the mound and if we are going to be successful, Hunter has to be a major portion of that and he needs to continue to get ground ball outs,” Weaver said. “But we need to get better defensively, but the more time we spend on the field, we have a chance to get that cleaned up.”
The Raiders scored twice in the first, both unearned and one scoring on Bryce Rafferty’s two-out double. Another North Clarion error in the second allowed Rhoades to blast North Clarion starter Aiden Hartle’s pitch for his two-run shot.
Eleven batters went to the plate in the third as Rhoades and Ruhlman doubled in runs in a six-run third inning for an 11-0 lead. Rhoades’ game-ending hit in the sixth was the Raiders’ final run.
North Clarion (2-3) got two-hit games from Josh Daum and Isaac Gilara.
The Wolves committed to nine errors, leading to eight unearned Raiders runs.
BROOKVILLE 12, NORTH CLARION 2
Score By Innings
North Clarion 000 110 — 2
Brookville 236 00x — 12
No outs when game-ending run scored
North Clarion –2
Josh Daum c 3120, Zeelan Hargenrader 2b 3010, Aiden Hartle p-ss 2100, Isaac Gilara ss-3b-p 3020, Wade Peters 1b 3000, Ethan Carll rf-cf 3000, Drake Irwin lf-rf 3000, Tristan Sliker cf-p-lf 2000, Kyle Rusiewicz dh 2000, Kaleb Wolbert 3b-lf-3b 0000. Totals: 24-2-5-0.
Brookville –12
Hunter Geer p-cf 4010, Carson Weaver c 5111, Kai Kaltenbach cr 0300, Jamison Rhoades 4344, Hunter Roney dh 4121, Pierson Ruhlman lf 0000, Griffin Ruhlman rf 3111, Bryce Rafferty 1b 3011, Owen Caylor 3b 4010, Carter Kessler cf-2b 2210, Riley Smith ss 2100. Totals: 31-12-13-8.
Errors: North Clarion 9, Brookville 4. LOB: Brookville 12, North Clarion 5. 2B: Rhoades 2, Ruhlman, Rafferty. HR: Rhoades. SAC: Smith. HBP: Hartle (by Geer).
Pitching
North Clarion: Hartle 1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB; Sliker 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB; Gilara 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB.
Brookville: Hunter Geer 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 SO, 0 BB; Caylor 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Geer. Losing pitcher: Hartle.