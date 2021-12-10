BROOKVILLE — Last year’s run to the state finals was the best year never seen by a Brookville Raiders basketball team, so to speak.
With crowds not limited this year, the Raiders were able to bask in some home-court advantage in a warm gymnasium Friday night.
Against the Union Knights in the opening round of their own tip-off tournament, the Raiders notched a 54-36 win that was sparked by a strong defensive game and dominating rebound effort.
That’s what will be the Raiders’ calling card this year. Head coach Dalton Park was happy that a filled and loud gym got to watch it in person.
“It was pretty exciting,” Park said of the beginning of the night with lineup introductions. “It was a pretty good crowd here and you know, the kids deserved this last year. ... The kids were anxious to play and saw the crowd and they were pretty excited.”
The only time the Raiders trailed was 1-0 and they went from there, leading 16-5 by the end of the first quarter, 30-12 by halftime and by as many as 22 points on a few occasions in the second half.
The Raiders limited the Knights to 29 percent shooting (13-for-45) and outrebounded them 50-29 as Clayton Cook and Griffin Ruhlman pulled down 13 and 12 boards respectively.
“We probably had the best summer we’ve had and the kids are ready,” Park said. “In years past, we’re just getting to the speed of the game. This year, we have that a little now. Warren seems to have that as well, so it should be a really good game tomorrow.”
The Raiders face off against the District 10 Dragons, who routed Brockway in the first boys’ game Friday, 67-21, Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
Warren denied the Raiders two tournament titles the last two years it’s run — last year’s COVID-19 shutdown canceled the tournament — as it edged the Raiders 62-61 in the 2019 final and 56-54 in 2018.
Danny Lauer was the lone player in double-figure scoring with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Ruhlman scored nine points, Cook added seven and nine different players out of 15 players who saw the court.
“Our depth is like I’ve never had and right now I got a lot of kids who are pretty good who didn’t even play tonight,” Park said. “So I just told everyone to have a positive attitude. Our seniors got time, it’s theirs to lose and I know that’s pressure, but it’s basketball. So I thought they all produced and everybody who played tonight played the kind of defense we wanted.
“We got a little selfish a few times, but overall, we were pretty unselfish on the offensive end.”
Union faces off against Brockway in the consolation game at 2 p.m. Caden Rainey led the Knights with 16 points, but was limited to 4-for-16 shooting. Dawson Camper scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
In Friday’s other boys’ game:
Warren 67, Brockway 21
In the boys’ tourney opener, the Dragons jumped out to a 26-7 lead after the first quarter, then bumped it up to 44-16 in their rout of the Rovers.
Parks Ordiway poured in 22 points to lead Warren while Owen Becker finished with 21 points.
Brockway’s Aiden Grieneisen led his team with nine points. Alex Carlson finished with six points.
WARREN 67,
BROCKWAY 21
Score By Quarters
Warren 26 18 15 8 — 67
Brockway 7 9 0 5 — 21
Warren –67
Parks Ordiway 7 3-3 22, Justin Rich 2 0-1 4, Anthony Errett 0 0-0 0, J.T. Blum 1 0-2 2, Kody Vega 1 0-0 2, Owen Becker 7 4-7 21, Aidan Zdarko 0 0-0 0, Braylon Barnes 0 0-0 0, Bradt Berdine 3 3-5 9, Jack Darling 1 0-0 2, Tommy Nyquist 0 0-0 0, Konner Hoffman 2 2-3 6, Justice Greene 0 2-2 2. Totals: 24 14-23 67.
Brockway –21
Micah Williamson 0 0-0 0, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0, Jared Marchiori 1 0-0 2, Alex Carlson 2 1-2 6, Marcus Bennett 0 0-2 0, Noah Adams 2 0-0 5, Joe Hertel 0 1-2 1, Reese Yahner 0 1-3 1, Aiden Grieneisen 3 0-3 9. Totals: 8 3-12 21.
3-pointers: Warren 5 (Ordiway 5), Brockway 2 (Carlson, Adams).
BROOKVILLE 54,
UNION 36
Score By Quarters
Union 5 7 11 13 — 36
Brookville 16 14 11 13 — 54
Union –36
Caden Rainey 4 7-10 16, Skyler Roxbury 1 1-2 3, Payton Johnston 1 1-3 3, Bailey Crissman 1 0-0 2, Dawson Camper 5 0-1 10, Zander Laughlin 0 0-0 0, Hayden Smith 0 0-0 0, Trey Fleming 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 9-16 36.
Brookville –54
Ian Pete 2 0-0 4, Hunter Geer 3 0-0 6, Griffin Ruhlman 3 3-4 9, Clayton Cook 3 1-2 7, Danny Lauer 6 1-1 15, Noah Peterson 2 0-0 5, Connor Marshall 1 0-0 2, Ryan Geer 0 0-0 0, Garner McMaster 1 0-1 3, Jamison Rhoades 1 1-2 3, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Kenny Spellman 0 0-0 0, Riley Smith 0 0-0 0, Chandler Hughey 0 0-0 0, Jack Pete 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-11 54.
3-pointers: Union 1 (Rainey), Brookville 4 (Peterson, Lauer 2, McMaster).