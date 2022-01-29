BROOKVILLE — Shooting almost its way to an upset on unbeaten team’s Senior Night, the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen basketball team was launching away and making most of them.
On the strength of a 10-for-17 night from beyond the 3-point line, the Dutch nearly dealt the Brookville Raiders their first loss of the season Friday night, but fell short at the end in a 52-48 setback.
The Raiders, who were scheduled to visit DuBois Saturday afternoon, hiked their record to 14-0 and 6-0 in the D9 League going into a big matchup with the Beavers. But it wasn’t nearly as easy as their 52-34 win at St. Marys back on Dec. 22.
This time around, the Dutch’s Quin Gavazzi and Zack Thorwart were lighting it up from downtown. Gavazzi hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and two in the third, finishing with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from long distance. Thorwart drilled four threes and made 4-of-5 from beyond the 3-point line.
But head coach Paul Shuey’s Dutch needed at least one more with Gavazzi misfiring on a would-be tying trey from the left wing with 32.2 seconds left and the Dutch trailing 47-44.
“I think he was too wide open,” smiled Shuey. “He slipped and he was a little bit sideways and that would’ve tied it and that would’ve been fun. We haven’t been in these kind of games with the environment the way it was and the crowd was loud. The kids have never been exposed to that, so I thought they did pretty well with that tonight.”
The Raiders secured the game with a bunch of free throws down the stretch, Danny Lauer converting on 4 of 5 freebies, along with Noah Peterson and Ian Pete each hitting one of two attempts. Pete’s free throw put the Raiders up 40-45 with 10.3 seconds left, which was followed by the Dutch’s final three of the night from Thorwart to make it 50.48 with 4.9 seconds on the clock.
From there, Lauer made two free throws with 0.3 seconds left to set the final score. Lauer was the lone Raider in double figures with 10 points as 10 different players found the scoring column. Peterson scored eight points, Pete had seven, and Griffin Ruhlman and Garner McMaster each scored six points.
Raiders head coach Dalton Park felt his team responded to a foe that had nothing to lose on a perhaps emotional night for the Raiders who honored their seven seniors before the game.
“I’m definitely not upset with the way we played and I thought we had some really nice defensive rotations,” Park said. “I knew they shot well, but we didn’t give them that many wide-open threes. When you play a team that shoots well, you have to play and we had some good defensive stops at the right time.”
Clayton Cook, who missed a game due to illness, scored just one point, but his eight rebounds and four blocked shots were all big ones at key times it seemed. His block and rebound with 1:32 left kept the Raiders up 46-44 and his offensive rebound of Lauer’s front-end one-and-one free throw miss with 24.3 seconds led to two more Lauer free throws that put the Raiders up five.
“Those were big ones and he’s coming back from being sick,” Park said of Cook. “If there’s one thing we didn’t do well tonight it was throwing it inside and scoring low, but I’m confident we’ll get that back Saturday.”
The Raiders did shoot it well, going 18-for-34 from the field (53 percent) and making six of their own 3-pointers on 13 attempts. Lauer had two, Garner McMaster two, sophomore Jack Pete one and Peterson another.
McMaster’s triple with 17 seconds in the first quarter tied it at 13-13. His other three started a half-ending 8-3 run that put the Raiders up 30-21 at halftime.
Ian Pete’s basket to start the third quarter gave the Raiders their largest lead at 32-21, but the Dutch cut it to 39-34 by the end of the third quarter and cut it to 46-44 with 3:59 remaining on the second of three fourth-quarter threes from Thorwart.
But that’s as close as the Dutch could get the rest of the way as the Raiders extended their program-best home court winning streak to 26 games dating back to a December of 2019 loss to Elk County Catholic.
St. Marys also was scheduled to play Saturday night at home against Kane. Both teams also play Monday, the Raiders at Johnsonburg and the Dutch at home against Penns Valley.
Four St. Marys losses now have come by margins of four points or less. Regardless, the Dutch came in with an upset plan in mind.
“When you go against the No. 1 team in the state, what do you have to lose?” said Shuey, referring to a recent ranking that had the Raiders No. 1 in Class 3A. “No one expects to come close, so that’s what we told the boys. Just go out and play your game.”
Park agreed.
“That’s the fifth or sixth coach this year tell me it’s the best they’ve played, and that’s what we want,” he said. “We want teams’ best, well maybe not enough to beat us, but it’s only going to make us better whether we win or lose, so I’m pleased with the win and there are some things we can improve on.”
The Raiders honored their seniors Lauer, Ruhlman, McMaster, Hunter Geer, Ryan Geer, Ian Pete and Jamison Rhoades prior to the game.
BROOKVILLE 52, ST. MARYS 48
Score By Quarters
St. Marys 13 8 13 14 — 48
Brookville 13 17 9 13 — 52
St. Marys –48
Tanner Fox 4 0-0 8, Tyler Mitchell 1 2-4 4, Zack Thorwart 4 0-0 12, Quin Gavazzi 5 0-0 15, Hunter Hetrick 0 1-2 1, Anthony Nedzinski 2 1-2 6, Charlie Coudriet 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16 6-10 48.
Brookville –52
Ian Pete 3 1-2 7, Hunter Geer 1 0-0 2, Danny Lauer 2 4-5 10, Ryan Geer 2 0-0 4, Griffin Ruhlman 2 2-2 6, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Jamison Rhoades 0 0-0 0, Connor Marshall 1 0-0 2, Noah Peterson 3 1-2 8, Clayton Cook 0 1-2 1, Garner McMaster 2 0-0 6, Jack Pete 2 1-2 6. Totals: 18 10-15 52,
3-pointers: St. Marys 10 (Thorwart 4, Gavazzi 5, Nedzinski), Brookville 6 (Lauer 2, McMaster 2, J. Pete, Peterson).