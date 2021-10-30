BROCKWAY — Big plays and turnovers helped the Brookville Raiders stave off a never-give-up Brockway squad that was probably trying to keep their playoff hopes alive Friday night at Varischetti Field.
The Raiders built a 28-point lead twice in the second half, the last coming at the 3:38 mark of the third quarter before Brockway kept on chugging before running out of time and possessions in a 42-28 Raiders win.
Completing a 7-3 regular season, the Raiders begin the District 9 Class AA playoffs maybe next week. It’s likely that the Raiders grabbed the No. 3 seed behind Karns City and Ridgway with Central Clarion headed to the playoffs as the probable No. 4 seed at 4-5 after its loss to Clearfield.
With the Rovers and Kane finishing 4-6 and 3-7 respectively, that leaves just four certain playoff teams with D9 allotted three weeks to finish the tournament. The schedule will likely be released this weekend.
The Raiders piled up 307 yards of offense by halftime and led 28-7. Krug started their scoring on the third play of the game with a 61-yard scramble for a touchdown. He wound up throwing for 226 yards, completing 12 of 23 passes with three TD strikes to Truman Sharp covering 61 yards and Cooper Shall for four yards in the first half, then Brayden Kunselman for five yards in the third quarter.
Krug was on the sideline by the beginning of the fourth quarter along with several other Raiders, including senior lineman Hunter Smith and junior receiver Noah Peterson who were kept out after suffering injuries in the first half.
Krug’s 5-yard TD pass to Kunselman put the Raiders up 42-14 with 3:38 left in the third, but from there, the Raiders squirmed a little with mostly backups trying to stop the Rovers passing game led by Brayden Fox.
Fox finished with 361 yards, completing 24 of 49 passes with three TDs, all of them to Blake Pisarcik with two coming during the late rally. He hit Pisarcick for a 26-yarder with 7:57 left in the game to make it 42-21. Jendy Cuello’s 20-yard run cut it to 42-28 at the 3:59 mark.
That turned out to be the final score as the Rovers had the ball deep in Raiders territory once again before Jalen Kosko fumbled the ball away at the end of a 13-yard reception to the Raiders’ 13.
The Rovers’ only lead of the game came on the ensuing drive following Krug’s big run as Fox’s first TD connection with Pisarcik capped a 65-yard, 7-play drive to make it 7-6 at the 7:37 mark of the first quarter.
From there, the Raiders held the Rovers in check despite good Brockway field position on their next two possessions. The Raiders needed just four plays to cover 79 yards to make it 12-7 late in the first quarter when Krug hit Truman Sharp down the Raiders’ sideline for a 61-yard connection.
The Raiders got the ball back when Bryce Weaver recovered an onside kick and the Raiders turned that into points to make it 20-7 as Krug side-armed a 4-yard strike to Shall less than two minutes into the second quarter.
Rather than going up 28-7 on a Brayden Kunselman 77-yard punt return for a TD that was called back on an illegal block, the Raiders still turned the possession into points with a seven-play, 47-yard drive finished off by Jackson Zimmerman’s 4-yard run with 2:46 remaining.
The Rovers came close to answering the score with their own drive to the Raiders’ 11, but a Fox pass fell incomplete in the end zone with 42.1 seconds left before halftime.
Carter Hickman’s fumble after a short reception from Fox was recovered by the Raiders, who turned it into points five plays later on Tate Lindermuth’s 2-yard run to make it 35-7 with 7:01 left in the third quarter.
Brockway answered with Fox’s 14-yard TD strike to Carlson four plays after the ensuing kickoff to get back to 35-14, but the Raiders answered right back five plays later with Kunselman’s 5-yarder from Krug on Krug’s last play of the game to make it 42-14 at the 3:38 mark of the third.
The Rovers outgained the Raiders, 446-416. Zimmerman led the Raiders with 62 yards rushing on nine carries, all of them coming in the first half. Sharp had three catches for 80 yards while Kunselman grabbed four passes for 73 yards.
Cuello led the Rovers with 48 yards rushing on five carries with Alex Carlson pulling in nine Fox passes for 175 yards. Pisarcik finished with four catches for 58 yards.