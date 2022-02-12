HERSHEY — Coming off a brutally tough quarterfinal loss to Benton earlier in the day, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team reached Saturday morning’s consolations.
After a 29-25 loss to District 4 champion Benton, the Raiders rebounded with a 41-21 win over District 2 champion Lackawanna Trail. This morning at 9, the Raiders were set to meet District 3 champion Bishop McDevitt.
The Raiders/McDevitt winner would advance to a consolation semifinal matchup with District 5’s Chestnut Ridge which dropped its semifinal match to District 11 runner-up Saucon Valley, 34-22. Benton’s semifinal match was a rout against D11’s champion Notre Dame-Green Pond, 45-6. It’ll be an all-D11 final with Notre Dame and Saucon Valley.
So the Raiders need two wins to reach the consolation finals and a top-four finish. They’ve won state titles in 1999 and 2016 while finishing fourth three times — 2012, 2017 and 2019.
The Benton loss came down to the final bout at 126 pounds where the Raiders’ No. 17-ranked 120-pound freshman Cole Householder bumped up to try to beat Benton’s No. 9 Dylan Granahan.
With Benton leading 26-25, the winner would win the match for his team and it was Granahan jumping out to a 5-1 lead only to narrowly holding off Housholder’s charge in the final seconds. Granahan was hit with two stall points in the final 32 seconds to cut it to 5-4 and Housholder just ran out of time on getting the takedown as time expired.
But the Raiders had some missed opportunities earlier that cost them a better chance at reaching the semifinals. Benton won despite winning six bouts to the Raiders’ seven and it was the three pins and one technical fall that was the difference.
Jackson Zimmerman and Bryce Rafferty bumped up one weight to 215 and heavyweight respectively and got decisions, Zimmerman’s 10-7 win over Nathan Crispell and Rafferty’s 6-1 decision over Andrew Wolfe. While those two put the Raiders up 21-15 with four bouts left, the lack of bonus points made things tough on the Raiders.
The Raiders’ Jared Popson majored Cole Rooker, 13-2, at 113 to give the Raiders a 25-21 lead with two bouts left, but Logan Oakes lost for the second time this year to Chase Burke at 120 in a technical fall at 120 to set up the final bout at 126.
Earlier, the Raiders got wins from Owen Reinsel, Brayden Kunselman and Brecken Cieleski to start things with a 9-0 lead. The No. 3 Reinsel dismantled No. 4 Ethan Kolb, 7-0.
Benton picked up a key pin from Evan Brokenshire at 152 before the Raiders’ Coyha Brown decked Nicholas Stevens in the second period.
Benton’s No. 2 Nolan Lear pinned Gavin Hannah at 172 and Jake Boberbsky edged Easton Belfiore, who moved up from 172, 3-2 at 189 before Zimmerman and Rafferty won for the Raiders.
Lackawanna Trail won three of the first four bouts for a 12-3 lead going into 172 pounds before the Raiders took five of the next seven bouts for a 29-21 with two bouts remaining. The Raiders put things away when Lackawanna forfeited to Oakes and Reinsel to set the final.
Kunselman won a 5-1 decision in the opener of Max Bluhm. Belfiore stopped the Lackawanna run with a third-period pin at 172 and Zimmerman and Rafferty notched pins at 189 and 215 before Jonah Houser decisioned the Raiders’ Porter Kahle, 3-0.
Lackawanna tied it at 21-21 with Brayden Clark’s first-period pin of Chris Carroll at 106 before the Raiders put it away with Popson’s 3-1 decision over Cole Henry at 113 and Householder’s technical fall at 120 before the finishing forfeits.
BENTON 29, BROOKVILLE 25
132-Owen Reinsel (B) dec. Ethan Kolb (BE), 7-0. (0-3).
138-Brayden Kunselman (B) dec. Caden Temple (BE), 6-2. (0-6).
145-Brecken Cieleski (B) dec. Dominick Granahan (BE), 7-3. (0-9).
152-Even Brokenshire (BE) pinned Kolton Griffin (B), 2:50. (6-9).
160-Coyha Brown (B) pinned Nicholas Stevens (BE), 2:42. (6-15).
172-Nolan Lear (BE) pinned Gavin Hannah (B), 1:00. (12-15).
189-Jake Boberbsky (BE) dec. Easton Belfiore (B), 3-2. (15-15).
215-Jackson Zimmerman (B) dec. Nathan Crispell (BE), 10-7. (15-18).
HWT-Bryce Rafferty (B) dec. Andrew Wolfe (BE), 6-1. (15-21).
106-Seth Kolb (BE) pinned Chris Carroll (B), 1:30. (21-21).
113-Jared Popson (B) maj. dec. Cole Rooker (BE), 13-2. (21-25).
120-Chase Burke (BE) tech. fall Logan Oakes (B), 16-1, 4:11. (26-25).
126-Dylan Granahan (BE) dec. Cole Householder (B), 3-0. (29-25).
BROOKVILLE 41, LACKAWANNA TRAIL 21
138-Brayden Kunselman (B) dec. Max Bluhm (L), 5-1. (3-0).
145-Michael Bluhm (L) dec. Brecken Cieleski (B), 6-4, OT. (3-3).
152-Deegan Ross (L) dec. Carson Weaver (B), 6-0. (3-6).
160-Robbie Schneider (L) pinned Coyha Brown (B), :15. (3-12).
172-Easton Belfiore (B) pinned Tyler Rozanski (L), 4:53. (9-12).
189-Jackson Zimmerman (B) pinned Seth Ross (L), 3:00. (15-12).
215-Bryce Rafferty (B) pinned Mason Zajac (L), 2:25. (21-12).
HWT-Jonah Houser (L) dec. Porter Kahle (B), 3-0. (21-15).
106-Brayden Clarke (L) pinned Chris Carroll (B), 1:33. (21-21).
113-Jared Popson (B) dec. Cole Henry (L), 3-1. (24-21).
120-Cole Householder (B) tech. fall Garet Fowler (L), 15-0, 2:13. (29-21).
126-Logan Oakes (B) won by forfeit. (35-21).
132-Owen Reinsel (B) won by forfeit. (41-21)