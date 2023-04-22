BROOKVILLE — In a marathon game ended under the lights on a walk-off single by Carson Weaver with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning, the Brookville Raiders rallied for a 7-6 win over visiting Clearfield Friday night.
The Raiders trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before taking the lead with a five-run bottom of the sixth inning. Clearfield sent the game into extra innings with a run in the seventh and four innings later, Weaver’s single over Morgen Billotte’s head in the bottom of the 11th scored Carter Kessler from second base after he was bunted up to scoring position by Sergio Sotillo.
That’s two wins in a row for the Raiders, who improved to 3-7 after a four-game week while Clearfield dropped to 2-8.
The Raiders were in games late in two losses to DuBois Central Catholic earlier this week, then beat Brockway Thursday, then had to outlast the Bison deep into extras Friday.
“Every inning we came in and told the kids we can’t play with fire anymore because Clearfield could stick one through nine, or at least traditionally they can and we just had those moments we let get by us the last three weeks, we seemed to repaid for all of them tonight in one lump sum. We had everything that we needed to go our way, go our way.”
Freshman right-hander Ladd Blake, the Raiders’ third of four pitchers, went 4 1/3 innings of relief and got out of some big jams as he helped stymie the Bison four straight innings with the bases loaded from the eighth through 10th innings. He gave up two hits while striking out eight and walking seven.
However, it appears that Blake threw his 101st pitch of the game, a ball, to Bison hitter Christian Welker and then was lifted in favor Owen Fleming who then walked Welker and struck out Will Domico as the Bison stranded the bases loaded for the third straight inning with the eighth inning ending with a double-play lineup with one out and the bases loaded.
Play was stopped, coaches and umpires conferred and then the resumed with Fleming taking over for Blake. If the Raiders are ruled to have violated the PIAA pitch count ruling — it’s believed to be 100 with pitchers allowed to go over the threshold during an at-bat — then the penalty is believed to be a forfeited game.
More on how that plays out wasn’t known by press time.
Clearfield wound up stranding 18 batters on base to Brookville eight.
On the field, Hunter Rumsky got the no-decision, going six innings while giving up seven hits and one walk while striking out five and giving up the Raiders’ first six runs. Craig Mays took the loss, going the final 4 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and walking three while striking out one.
Sam Krug and Pierson Ruhlman threw for the Raiders before Blake took over with one out in the seventh. Fleming, who got the final out of the top of the 11th, would get the win.
Weaver led the Raiders with three hits while Noah Shaffer had two hits.
Anthony Lopez went 4-for-7 to lead the Bison who out-hit the Raiders 16-11. Billotte went 3-for-5 with two doubles and Matt Irvin had two hits.
Both teams play Monday. The Raiders visit Keystone while Clearfield hosts Bradford.