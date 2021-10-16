KANE — Many times, football stats don’t tell the whole game story.
Kane ran 75 offensive plays from scrimmage, 25 more than the Brookville Raiders Friday night.
The Raiders won, 42-15.
Taking advantage of a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the game’s opening minute and getting another big play from Brayden Kunselman on his 76-yard punt return and two interceptions on defense, the Raiders beat the Wolves who seemed to have the ball all night.
So the Raiders did bend a lot, getting outgained 301-237, as they improved to 6-2 while the Wolves fell to 3-5.
What the Raiders did get a lot from offensively was a career-best performance from senior running back Tate Lindermuth, who ran for 159 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns on runs of 31 yards in the first half and 36 yards in the second half.
But other than that, the Raiders used Kunselman’s punt return and four interceptions of Wolves quarterback Ricky Zampogna, who wound up completing 24 of 47 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown while running for 51 yards on 17 carries with a 10-yard TD run in the second half that got the Wolves within 28-15 two plays into the fourth quarter.
That’s as close as the Wolves got as a Cooper Shall interception set up Charlie Krug’s 4-yard run eight plays later with 7:39 left in the game. Krug completed 9 of 25 passes for 88 yards with one TD and interception to go along with his scoring run.
The Raiders forced a Kane punt on the next possession and Lindermuth blasted 36 yards down the Kane sideline for his second TD to set the final with 6:28 left in the fourth.
Kane led briefly at the outset, although the Raiders took advantage of a Wolves miscue on the game’s second play. A bad center snap to Zampogna sailed into the end zone from the 14 and Carson Weaver recovered the ball for a Raiders score just 53 seconds into the game.
Three plays later, Kane took the lead with Zampogna’s screen pass to Landon Darr going 52 yards for the touchdown. After the Raiders were flagged for offsides on the point-after kick, the Wolves went for two points and Zampogna hit Scott Szymanski in the end zone for an 8-7 lead with still 10:16 left in the opening quarter.
More points came six plays after that. Two big gainers on a Krug 22-yard pass to Noah Peterson and Krug’s 14-yard completion to Shall set up Lindermuth’s 31-yard run on second-and-10 for another Raiders TD to make it 14-8.
The Raiders couldn’t cash in on Kunselman’s first interception early in the second quarter, but the junior defensive back/receiver turned in his 76-yard punt return to put the Raiders up 21-8 at the 7:47 mark of the second quarter.
Kane had a chance to get back within one score at the end of the first half, getting to the Raiders’ 2 with just two seconds left on the clock, but Zampogna’s pass to Shane Ackley fell to the ground and the Wolves came up empty.
The Raiders went up 28-8, scoring off Kunselman’s interception that gave them the ball at the Kane 26. Three plays later, Krug found Truman Sharp in the end zone on a 9-yard completion with 4:05 left in the third.
Kunselman, however, left the game with an injury some time after his interception. His status was not known at press time. He upped his interception total to seven for the season and scored on his third return of the year. Kunselman now has a punt, kick and interception return for touchdowns.
Kane got within 28-15 following a 13-play drive that ended with Zampogna’s 10-yard run two plays into the fourth. From there, the Raiders turned another Wolves interception into points on Krug’s run and then Lindermuth capped the game with his second TD.
The Raiders host Ridgway next Friday.