BROOKVILLE — On paper, Friday night’s matchup between St. Marys and Brookville looked like a lopsided contest in the Dutchmen’s favor, but as the saying goes — that’s why you play the game.
Brookville mounted a spirited second-half comeback after trailing 19-7 late in the third quarter to pull out a thrilling 22-19 victory in front of thinning home crowd that raised the Raiders record to 2-4.
Senior running back Jackson Zimmerman and the Raiders offensive line spearheaded the comeback, as Zimmerman churned out 37 carries for 235 yards and two second-half touchdowns that won the game for Brookville. That yardage ranks ninth all-time in school history and is the most in a game since 2013 when Zach Vroman had a pair of 300-yard games, including a school record 318 vs. Redbank Valley.
Zimmerman did the majority of that damage in the second half — 23 totes for 147 yards and the two scores — as the Raiders adjusted to playing with Noah Peterson at quarterback after starter Easton Belfiore was hurt in the first quarter. Belfiore was already playing for original starting QB Charlie Krug.
The Raider senior scored from four yards out with 8:18 to play to complete the comeback and put Brookville up 20-19. Peterson added the two-point run to make it a 3-point game at 22-19.
St. Marys (4-2), which lost do-everything wide receiver to injury in the first quarter also, still had a chance to win the game late after the teams traded punts following Zimmerman’s go-ahead score.
The Dutchmen wound up with a short field at the Raiders 33 after a 28-yard punt with 4:51. However, Brookville freshman Sam Krug all but sealed the win two plays later when he picked off Dutch QB Charlie Coudriet deep in his own territory and returned it out to the 40. The turnover was one of five the Raiders forced on the night.
Brookville then turned to Zimmerman, who pounded out eight straight carries that resulted in three first downs. On final kneel down finished off the victory, as the raiders ate up the final 4:33 off the clock following Krug’s huge interception.
“I thought we played okay in the first half, but we lost our quarterback and it took us a little bit of time to get into a groove and stuff,” said Brookville coach Scott Park. “Hats off to our offensive line. They got the job done, and Zimmerman had a great game rushing the ball too.
“Then a freshman, Sam Krug, comes up with that big interception late. This is what we’ve trying to do all year, to get these guys to believe. We’re starting to get a little healthy and some guys back. We talked about how going into the second half of the season how this was a new season. we were 0-0 and wanted to win the second (of the schedule).
“They really wanted this one for Coach (Bill) Morrison too because he coached for St. Marys last year and came down here to coach this year. I think it was just a combination of things tonight.”
The first half was battle of field position as the defenses largely dominated the game as both teams tried to handle losing key players early in the contest.
The teams traded interceptions — by St. Marys’ Carter Chadsey and Brookville’s Brayden Kunselman — on back-to-back plays at one point early in the second quarter as the game remained scoreless.
St. Marys proved to be the team to finally find the end zone, due largely to a 59-yard run by Matt Davis on a second-and-11 play that flipped the field and gave the Dutch a first down at the Raiders 24.
Justin Dornisch then ripped off a 19-yard run two plays later before Coudriet hit Chadsey for a 7-yard touchown pass with 1:58 left in the first half. Gianna Surra’s PAT came up short.
St. Marys took that 6-0 lead to the break.
The Flying Dutchmen forced a quick three-and-out by Brookville to start the third quarter and got the ball back at their own 36 after a punt. St. Marys promptly put together a 6-play, 64-yard touchdown drive — all on the ground.
Davis got things started with an 18-yard run before rumbling for 35 more on third-and-6 to give the Dutch first-and-goal at the Brookville 5. Davis also enjoyed a big night on the ground as he ran for 139 yards on just 11 carries.
Coudriet then capped the St. Marys drive when he powered in from the 5 on a keeper. The Dutch’s 2-point try failed though, as they led 12-0 with 7:57 left in the third.
The St. Marys defense then came up with a huge play as Jackson Vollmer picked off a tipped pass and got his feet just inbounds on the Dutch sideline. Vollmer then caught a 15-yard pass, but St. Marys couldn’t capitalize on the turnover as a Davis fumble gave Brookville the ball back a play later.
Brookville did take advantage of its turnover though, as Kunselman came in motion and took a shovel pass from Peterson and raced 40 yards to paydirt to cap a quick 4-play, 61-yard drive. Kunselman’s extra point made it 12-7 with 2:41 remaining in the third.
St. Marys answered right back on its first play of the ensuing drive, as Chadsey hauled in a bubble screen from Coudriet and made a move to the outside before racing down the sideline for a 68-yard touchdown. Surra’s kick gave the Dutch a 19-7 lead with 2:22 on the third quarter clock.
Chadsey had three catches for 72 yards and two scores, while Coudriet finished 7 of 18 for 136 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.
Brookville didn’t blink, though, as the offensive explosion in the second half continued. The Raiders needed just five plays to find the end zone this time around the quarter change.
Zimmerman ripped off runs of 13 and 17 yards before scoring from 18 yards out on the opening play of the fourth. Kunselman’s kick pulled the Raiders within five at 19-14.
Disaster struck St. Marys on its next offensive play, as David fumbled again after a 12-yard run and Brookville recovered the loose ball near midfield.
Brookville went back to its workhorse as Zimmerman carried the ball four of five plays — the last of which was a 23-yard jaunt that gave the Raiders a first-and-10 at the Dutch 11.
Peterson then went for seven yards before Zimmerman punctuated the drive and Raiders’ comeback with his 4-yard score with 8:18 to play. Peterson’s 2-point run set the eventual final as the Raiders were able to maintain that lead the rest of the way — thanks in large part to Krug’s late interception.
Brookville hosts Bradford next Friday night in a game that features both Homecoming and the Brookville Sports Hall of Fame ceremony.
St. Marys hosts DuBois Friday night.