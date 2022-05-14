BROOKVILLE — Trailing 6-1 after two innings against the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen and standout pitcher Christian Coudriet, the Brookville Raiders baseball team went to work.
Getting no-hit relief pitching over the final 5 1/3 innings from Hunter Geer and Bryce Rafferty, the Raiders scored 10 runs over their last four at-bats and sent the Dutch home with an 11-6 win Friday afternoon on Senior Day at McKinley Field.
The Raiders put up four runs in the third, then scored three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to scrap together their second win of the year against the Dutch in a hard-fought and at times contentious matchup.
Brookville evened its record to 7-7 while St. Marys dropped to 6-9. Both teams play Monday, the Dutch at Johnsonburg and the Raiders at home against DuBois Central Catholic.
“It was one of the most emotionally charged baseball games I’ve been a part of in years,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “And if I were to list the top five, St. Marys is probably in three of them. These kids have known each other since they were seven. We started battling right here beyond right field playing machine pitch ball. It’s a great rivalry.”
The Raiders were able to get to Coudriet in the third, putting five of the first six batters on base with RBI singles from Geer, a sacrifice fly from Bryce Rafferty and a run-scoring bunt single from Carter Kessler to highlight the four-run outburst.
Earlier, the Dutch went deep twice in the first two innings, getting a solo homer from Coudriet in the first inning and a deeper two-run shot to left field from Connor Bullers in the Dutch’s five-run second.
Geer relieved starter Carson Weaver to get the final out of the second and went 3 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking three. Not wanting to tax Geer any further as he was going on three days rest, Weaver put in Rafferty who got the final six outs, although he walked the bases loaded with one out in the seventh before getting two straight flyouts to end the game.
But the Raiders still needed more runs to add to the relief heroics. In the fourth, Coudriet walked Owen Caylor and Jamison Rhoades to start the inning, but he whiffed Griffin Ruhlman, Geer and Weaver to end the threat.
In the fifth, Coudriet gave up two singles and struck out a batter before leaving due to the pitch count limit. With Alex Vollmer in for Coudriet, Hunter Roney’s soft liner was misplayed at third base, allowing Rafferty to score. Caylor walked with the bases loaded to force in a run and Rhoades’ sacrifice fly pushed home a run to make it 8-6.
“It’s 6-1 and we’re facing a division two prospect who has been very good in multiple sports,” Weaver said of Coudriet. “We could have been left for dead, but our guys battled. I kept checking his pitch count and he just continued to be efficient and we’d get him in a jam and then he would just dig deeper.”
In the bottom of the sixth, the Raiders scored three insurance runs after two outs. With the bases loaded and Riley Smith up, Vollmer’s wild pitch allowed Geer to score and Roney followed with a two-run single.
Rafferty, who was hobbled after getting kneed in the thigh by rightfielder Griffin Ruhlman on a scary collision down the right-field line in the second inning, got an inning-ending double play liner back up the middle to finish the sixth.
“We kept checking with Hunter and he kept saying it was good and to his credit he let us know after the fifth that it was time to shut it down,” Weaver said. “We have to trust our guys and we brought in Bryce and he threw enough strikes.”
For the Dutch, it was a strong start that just didn’t finish out.
“It was one of those games. We really got after it early and then we just didn’t finish that and that’s how it goes,” Dutch head coach Jesse Beimel said. “It’s tough to win when you don’t hit the ball.”
All five Dutch hits came in the first two innings. Coudriet doubled in his second at-bat in the second and scored on Connor Straub’s two-run single. Straub also had two hits, both singles. Vinnie Lenze singled and scored on Buller’s two-run blast earlier in the inning.
NOTES: The big blowup that upped the emotional ante in the game came in the bottom of the third after Kessler’s bunt single. With two outs, first baseman Carter Price ran the ball back to the mound to Coudriet after a pickoff throw. However, he came back with the ball hidden in his glove and when action resumed, Kessler stepped off the base and Price tagged him out. However, the play should’ve been called a back since Coudriet was near the rubber and simulating the intent to pitch to the next batter. The umpires reversed their out call and correctly called a balk. The play violated Rule 6, Section 2, Article 5 in the National Federation rule book and Mega Rock’s Facebook Live video of the sequence starts around the 1:48.43 mark. … Rhoades and Geer each had two hits with Rhoades doubling in the first, helping set up Ruhlman’s groundout that scored Caylor for the Raiders’ first run. … The Raiders honored their eight seniors prior to the game — Roney, Rhoades, Rafferty, Geer, Ruhlman, Caylor, Logan Oakes, Steve Swineford and Patrick Diedrich.
BROOKVILLE 11, ST. MARYS 6
Score By Innings
St. Marys 150 000 0 — 6
Brookville 104 033 x — 11
St. Marys –6
Logan Mosier cf 5000, Charlie Coudriet 3b-lf-3b 2100, Christian Coudriet p-ss 4221, Conner Straub c 4022, Carter Price 1b 1000, Layton Ryan pr 0000, Vinnie Lenze 2b-3b-2b 3110, Eli Rippey ph 1000, Tony Lewis rf 3000, Cameron McMackin ph 0000, Connor Bullers dh 1112, Carter Redmond ss-2b-p 0000, Alex Vollmer lf-p-lf 3100. Totals: 27-6-5-5.
Brookville –11
Hunter Roney 2b 4112, Owen Caylor 3b 2111, Owen Fleming pr 0000, Jamison Rhoades c 3121, Griffin Ruhlman rf-1b 4111, Hunter Geer cf-p-cf 4221, Carson Weaver p-lf 2100, Bryce Rafferty 1b 2111, Logan Oakes pr 0000, Carter Kessler lf-cf-rf 3111, Riley Smith ss 2210. Totals: 26-11-10-8.
Errors: St. Marys 4, Brookville 3. LOB: Brookville 10, St. Marys 10. 2B: Rhoades, Chr. Coudriet. HR: Chr. Coudriet, Bullers. SAC: Rhoades, Weaver. SB: Geer 2. HBP: Caylor (by Vollmer), Smith (by Vollmer).
Pitching
St. Marys: Chr. Coudriet 4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 7 SO; Vollmer 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Brookville: Weaver 1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Geer 3 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Rafferty 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Geer. Losing pitcher: Chr. Coudriet