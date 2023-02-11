HERSHEY — Making it to Saturday mattered.
Coming off a 30-19 loss to Berks Catholic in the quarterfinals earlier Friday, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team survived a grueling come-from-behind effort by District 4 champion Warrior Run and advanced to the third round of consolations Saturday morning with a 27-26 victory Friday afternoon.
The Raiders were up 27-9 with four bouts to go and lost every one of them, but didn’t give up enough bonus points to stymie the Eagles’ efforts that featured the three highly-ranked Milheim brothers in the final three bouts at 145, 152 and 160 pounds.
Following Kaden Milheim’s 10-5 decision at 152 to get the Eagles within 27-21, the Eagles coaching staff was docked a team point to make it 27-20. Thus, the Raiders’ win was assured, but it would have anyway since head coach Dave Klepfer’s squad had the first criteria of most bouts won with seven going into the 13th and final bout.
“It’s one of those deals where we just had guys show up coming down the stretch,” Klepfer said. “Tony (Ceriani) gave himself a chance to win at the end of that 139-pound bout and then rolling into Kolton’s bout, we just had to keep it as a decision and that would allow us to forfeit out. Kolton had to fight hard against one of the best kids in the state.
“I can’t say enough about the way our guys fight for each other and that’s why we’re weighing in tomorrow because we got 14-15 guys who are selfless and they really just worry about each other. It’s awesome.”
Next up: Mighty Notre Dame-Green Pond, which came into the weekend ranked No. 2 in the state but dropped a 28-26 decision to No. 1 Faith Christian in the quarterfinals.
“We’re going to see some of these kids here in a month, some of our guys, so we are going to go at them,” Klepfer said. “They’re certainly favored on paper and getting to Saturday is a big deal to us. That means you’ve done some winning down here. Our kids are going to fight and we’ll see what happens. The more we see people, the better. We make adjustments as good as anyone.”
Warrior Run bumped up its lineup from 133 pounds and higher to give itself the best chance to win and probably a huge break for the Raiders was starting at 172 where they started with four straight wins to open with a 15-0 lead.
Easton Belfiore scored his go-ahead takedown with 1:29 left in the third period and held on for a 5-4 decision in the opener. Gavin Hannah went at 189 for the Raiders and trailed 1-0 going into the third before pulling away for a 5-1 decision.
Two ranked 189-pounders — the Raiders’ No. 6 Jackson Zimmerman and No. 20 Connor Parker as per papowerwrestling.com — bumped up to 215 and Zimmerman blanked Parker 6-0.
Baily Miller made short work of Hunter Hauck with a 45-second pin. The Raiders led 15-0, then gave up their customary six at 107 pounds to get Warrior Run on the board.
The Raiders kept the pressure on, though, by winning three of the next four bouts. Jared Popson won a 4-2 decision over Trey Nicholas at 114 before the Raiders and Eagles split two overtime bouts.
The Raiders’ Antonio Thornton forced overtime when he escaped just before the third-period horn to tie it at 4-4, but wound up dropping a 6-4 decision in the 30-second ultimate tiebreaker period when Gavin Hunter reversed him for two points in the final 30-second period after a scoreless 60-second takedown period and two 30-second periods.
But No. 3 Cole Householder put the Raiders up 21-9 with a hard-fought 3-1 overtime win over No. 12 Tyler Ulrich at 127. Householder took down Ulrich to break the tie 30 seconds into the 60-second takedown period.
The Raiders’ last win of the match came in a huge bonus-point first-period pin from Brecken Cieleski to make it 27-9.
Then it was time to endure the Eagles’ run at the end. The Raiders’ Ceriani fought Jalan Hall to what turned out to be a 1-0 win by Hall thanks to his third-period escape allowed from the starting whistle by Ceriani.
The no-bonus point effort was essential. Freshman Reagan Milheim, ranked No. 9 at 139, moved up to 145 and pinned Burke Fleming in the second period to make it 27-18. But No. 4 152-pounder Kaden Milheim, a senior, couldn’t score bonus points against Griffin which made the final bout featuring No. 2-ranked Cameron Milheim, a sophomore, not necessary for the Raiders’ chances, thus they didn’t send out Coyha Brown and got the win.
EARLIER FRIDAY, the Raiders ran out of ammunition in their 30-19 loss to Berks Catholic.
They did have a chance at the end, trailing 22-19 with two bouts remaining, but Fleming dropped a 6-3 decision to John Maurer at 145 and No. 12-ranked Carmine Lenzi pinned the Raiders’ Griffin at 152 to set the final.
The Raiders did win six bouts, but gave up their forfeited six at 107 and there was no margin for error. The Raiders bumped up Zimmerman to 215 and while giving up nearly 25 pounds to the Saints’ No. 6-ranked 215-pounder Brody Kline, Zimmerman nearly knocked him off but fell 4-2 in overtime after Kline took him down 14 seconds into the 60-second takedown period.
That was a key win for Berks Catholic, its first of the match after the Raiders got three straight wins from Brown, Belfiore and Hannah to grab a 10-0 lead.
Brown majored Ricardo Tinoco, 15-4, while Belfiore, ranked No. 23 at 172, rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the second period for a spirited 7-5 win over No. 11 Gabe Davis, getting the winning points on a takedown with 19 seconds left in the bout.
Hannah won a 4-2 decision at 189 to give the Raiders their quick lead and after the Saints got their win at 215, the Raiders’ heavyweight Baily Miller rode out Owen Reber in the third period for a 1-0 win.
Berks won the next three bouts, including the six-point forfeit at 107. No. 11 Brayden Hartranft majored the Raiders’ No. 17 Jared Popson, 10-1, at 114 and No. 17 Gunnar Maciejewski pinned Thornton in the first period at 121 pounds.
Householder blanked Noah Rosa 5-0 at 127 to get the Raiders back to within 19-16, but the Saints got a big win from Marvin Armistead in his 2-1 win over Cieleski at 133.
Ceriani’s heroics kept the Raiders’ hopes alive at 139 where he escaped just before the final horn in regulation to force overtime. He took Nathan Moschak down with 15 seconds left in the 60-second takedown period for the 6-4 win.
But the Saints had answers at 145 and 152 to close out the win.
BERKS CATHOLIC 30,
BROOKVILLE 19
160-Coyha Brown (BK) maj. dec. Ricardo Tinoco (BC), 15-4. (4-0).
172-Easton Belfiore (BK) dec. Gabe Davis (BC), 7-5. (7-0).
189-Gavin Hannah (BK) dec. Tim Saylor (BC), 4-2. (10-0).
215-Brody Kline (BC) dec. Jackson Zimmerman (BK), 4-2, SV. (10-3).
HWT-Baily Miller (BK) dec. Owen Reber (BC), 1-0. (13-3).
107-Chris Smith (BC) won by forfeit. (13-9).
114-Brayden Hartranft (BC) maj. dec. Jared Popson (BK), 10-1. (13-13).
121-Gunnar Maciejewski (BC) pinned Antonio Thornton (BK), :48. (13-19).
127-Cole Householder (BK) dec. Noah Rosa (BC), 5-0. (16-19).
133-Marvin Armistead (BC) dec. Brecken Cieleski (BK), 2-1. (16-22).
139-Tony Ceriani (BK) dec. Nathan Moschak (BC), 6-4, SV. (19-22).
145-John Maurer (BC) dec. Burke Flemming (BK), 6-3. (19-24).
152-Carmine Lenzi (BC) pinned Kolton Griffin (BK), 1:50. (19-30).
— Berks Catholic penalized a team point following the 145-pound bout
BROOKVILLE 27,
WARRIOR RUN 26
172-Easton Belfiore (BK) dec. Isaiah Betz (WR), 5-4. (3-0).
189-Gavin Hannah (BK) dec. Cole Shupp (WR), 5-1. (6-0).
215-Jackson Zimmerman (BK) dec. Connor Price (WR), 6-0. (9-0).
HWT-Baily Miller (BK) pinned Hunter Hauck (WR), :45. (15-0).
107-Cohen Zechman (WR) won by forfeit. (15-6).
114-Jared Popson (BK) dec. Trey Nicholas (WR), 4-2. (18-6).
121-Gavin Hunter (WR) dec. Antonio Thornton (BK), 6-4, UTB. (18-9).
127-Cole Householder (BK) dec. Tyler Ulrich (WR), 3-1. SV. (21-9).
133-Brecken Cieleski (BK) pinned Ryan Sperl (WR), :51. (27-9).
139-Jalan Hall (WR) dec. Tony Ceriani (BK), 1-0. (27-12).
145-Reagan Milheim (WR) pinned Burke Fleming (BK), 2:29. (27-18).
152-Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Kolton Griffin (BK), 10-5. (27-20).
160-Cameron Milheim (WR) won by forfeit. (27-26).
— Warrior Run penalized a team point following the 152-pound bout