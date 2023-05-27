BROOKVILLE — For the fifth straight time at the PIAA Track and Field Class 2A Championships, the Brookville Raiders will bring home a state medal in the 4x100-meter relay.
Saturday afternoon, the Raiders foursome of senior Brayden Kunselman, freshman Hayden Freeman, and juniors Nick Shaffer and Jack Pete will gun for the program’s first-ever relay gold medal as they own the top seed, already assured a top-eight medal.
Kunselman and Pete were on last year’s fifth-place relay. In Friday’s preliminary race, they turned in a top time of 43.13 seconds, their third-best time of the year.
Also in the finals field with preliminary times listed — Wyomissing (43.44), Conemaugh Township (43.56), Carlynton (43.61), Central Cambria (43.25), Southern Columbia (43.51), Mastery Charter North (43.56) and Beaver Falls (43.59).
Kunselman assured himself a top-eight medal finish in the 100 dash, crossing the line with an eighth-seeded time of 11.04 seconds.
The Raiders have now won 26 state medals in the past 15 state meets dating back to 2008.
Other area boys athletes clinching state berths after Friday’s schedule that included mostly preliminary races on the track with some finals in the field and throwing events, including Clarion-Limestone senior Ryan Hummell and Redbank Valley seniors Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner.
See other stories on DuBois Central Catholic’s Aiden Grieneisen and Union/A-C Valley’s state champions Hayden Smith and Landon Chalmers.
Hummell earned his second medal in the javelin by placing fifth with a throw of 184 feet, 8 inches. Finishing fourth last year with a throw of 166 feet, 7 inches, Hummell had to throw further to finish with a fifth-place medal this time.
And the Lions senior did it on his first throw of the day. He owned the lead through the first round until the bigger throws started coming. Southern Columbia’s Tyler Arnold won on his final throw of the day that flew 205 feet, 4 inches, beating eventual runner-up Bronson Krainak’s 197-10.
Riverside’s Joe Reed was third at 195 feet, 6 inches and Central Columbia’s Lincoln Huber passed Hummell for fourth in the fourth round with a toss of 186 feet, 11 inches.
“I was really hoping to get a further throw. I threw 10 feet less than my PR and I was really hoping to PR today and that would’ve placed me second or third,” Hummell said. “I’m disappointed I didn’t get a PR today.
“I’m still happy to get on the podium and medal. I was wishing for more, but I’m grateful to be here and get podium.”
Ortz finished ninth at states last year in the long jump and the D9 champion improved on that placing by two to grab his first medal with a seventh after jumping 21 feet, 4 3/4 inches, his second jump of the preliminaries.
Slippery Rock’s Levi Prementine won with a leap of 23 feet, 1 1/4 inches with Conwell-Egan’s Anthony Conrey second with a jump of 22 feet, 2 1/2 inches.
Ortz was gunning for a jump in the 22s for sure, but didn’t get there. He also navigated through the event while running a heat of the 100 dash in which he wound up placing 32nd in 11.49 seconds.
“It’s a medal. I wanted first, but it’s a medal at states and not a lot of people get a chance to come to states so I’m happy that I came here,” said Ortz. “I just wanted to do a little bit better.”
Wagner turned his third medal performance in the discus with a sixth-place finish with a throw of 164 feet, 8 inches. He was third last year and fourth as a sophomore.
Wagner will throw in the shot put as well Saturday afternoon.
Both Ortz and Wagner also ran on the Bulldogs’ 4x100 with Owen Harmon and Ashton Kahle. They finished 11th in 44.03 seconds.
Other non-medaling finishes for area boys:
— Brookville’s 4x400 relay of Kellan Haines, Daniel Turner, Jacob Murdock and Jack Gill finished 20th in 3:33.12. Turner and Haines were 21st and 23rd overall in the 300 hurdles while Haines finished 27th in the 110 hurdles.
Gill will race in Saturday’s 4x800 finals — there were no prelims Friday — with teammates Evan McKalsen, Ty Fiscus and Brady Means.
— Elk County Catholic’s Frankie Smith was 22nd in the 400 dash.