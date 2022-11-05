CLARION — Down 7-0 late in the second quarter facing a second-and-16 play from their own 16, the Brookville Raiders were in the midst of a gut-check situation in Friday night’s District 9 Class 2A semifinal game against Karns City.
Senior quarterback Noah Peterson rolled out and found freshman wideout Hayden Freeman on a short slant pass and Freeman outraced the Gremlins defense for an 84-yard touchdown play.
Scoring two more times before halftime, including Peterson’s ninth interception of the season returned 42 yards for a TD, the Raiders led 21-7 at the break as they cruised to a 31-7 win over Karns City to land in next week’s final against Central Clarion at a site and time to be announced.
So the Raiders who were 0-3 and 1-4 to start the season take a 6-5 record into their rematch with the top-seeded Wildcats, who blasted them 42-7 in the season-opener. Injuries and a re-set that included two switches at quarterback after losing starter Charlie Krug and backup Easton Belfiore to season-ending injuries led to Peterson, formerly a receiver, into the QB position.
“I always thought if we were healthy, going into the season, that we would be here (in the final),” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “To take all that adversity we’ve had with injuries week in and week out, to be standing here, I’m so proud of the team because they didn’t give up. Lots of times, teams in that situation give up. I said this before, but deep down they all knew we just had to get healthy and credit goes to my coaches for keeping them working hard and getting them to believe they were meant to be here.”
Peterson hadn’t thrown a varsity pass nor Freeman a varsity reception when the Raiders lost to the Wildcats, so this will definitely be a different look in the rematch and those two certainly were on center stage against the Gremlins.
“It’s so incredible because he was so frustrated last week at Bellefonte,” Park said of Freeman. “We had a talk with him Monday about how the situation is with the team. He wanted to get more involved, but with an inexperienced quarterback, we told him that we’re not getting the second and third reads and he’s open a lot but he’s the third read.
“He felt better about it after we talked and we told him that he’s going to get his time in the next few weeks to make something happen and by God, did he every make a statement after he caught that ball.”
Peterson, who completed 13 of 16 passes for 197 yards, hooked up with Freeman when the Raiders needed a spark.
“He stepped up this game,” said Peterson, who was making his seventh start with the Raiders improving to 5-2 in those games. “We practice slants in practice and I couldn’t hit him most of the time but this game, we ran the (run-pass option) and I hit him right in the chest and he took off. I knew he had that speed in him. He’s a spectacular athlete. I was so happy for him.”
Freeman took off.
“I was very emotional because I knew I had a really great chance to take it somewhere and prove to everybody on this team that I fit and can do something,” said Freeman, who had three catches for 19 yards this year going into the game. “I saw the guy’s shadow behind me and I knew I had to pick it up. I really wanted the touchdown badly.”
The Raiders forced a three-and-out after the big play and drove 56 yards on seven plays with Peterson finding Freeman again in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown to go up 14-7 with 38 seconds on the clock.
“All the teams focus on Kunsey (Brayden Kunselman),” Peterson said. “He’s the one always making the plays. We never look to the other side with Hayden and Sammy (Krug), but this game we did. I thought I threw a duck on the second one, but I trusted him, especially after the first one. He got hit after he caught the ball, but he held on.”
The Raiders weren’t done scoring before intermission. On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Gremlins quarterback threw a deep out pass toward his team’s sideline and there was no receiver to be found, just Peterson who raced 42 yards for the TD.
“I’ve said it my whole career. Great athletes make plays, they want the ball and the find the ball,” Park said. “With Noah and Brayden, that holds true. They want the ball and make plays and I think they both believe when they have the ball in the hands, they’re going to make a play.”
The Raiders outgained the Gremlins, 343-174, and yielded just 67 yards in the second half. That was mostly to holding on to the ball most of the half. They forced two Karns City punts in the third quarter, then went on a massive 15-play drive that set up Kunselman’s 20-yard field goal to put the Raiders up 24-7 with 6:01 left in the game.
Tony Ceriani scored on a 9-yard run to set the final with 1:50 remaining.
Karns City’s lone points came in the opening half of the first quarter. On third-and-11 from the Raiders’ 15, Booher was intercepted at the goal line by Peterson, who fumbled it back to the Gremlins on the return at the Gremlins’ 38. Six plays later on fourth-and-eight, Booher hit Nate Garing with a 22-yard TD pass at the 5:22 mark of the first quarter.
The Raiders did manage to keep the Gremlins scoring from there, but they punted, lost a fumbled pitch in their next two possessions.
Their first score was set up by a roughing the punter penalty on the Raiders’ Bryce Weaver on fourth-and-three from their own 17. The 5-yard penalty gave the Raiders a first down at the 22. After a holding penalty backed them up to the 12 and a Peterson 4-yard pass to Kunselman, Peterson and Freeman went to work.
“I’m not saying we were on the ropes, but it was starting to feel like we were and we felt like we had to get a score to at least get it to even to try to get some momentum on our side,” Park said. “That TD was huge and Noah’s pick-six, you’re going down 7-0 in the second quarter to being up 21-7 at halftime.”
NOTES: Karns City finished 6-5, its other loss to the Raiders being 34-7 back on Oct. 14. … Raiders running back Jackson Zimmerman ran for 58 yards on 15 carries and went over 1,000 yards for the season. He came in with 980. Kunselman caught six passes for 53 yards while Carson Weaver ran for 43 yards on nine carries. … Booher completed 3 of 12 passes for 34 yards with his two interceptions. Levi Hawk led the Gremlins with 61 yards rushing on 14 carries.