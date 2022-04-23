BROCKWAY — The Johnsonburg Rams baseball team racked up some hits late against the Brockway Rovers on Friday afternoon en route to a 5-2 win.
With the score at 3-2 heading into the top of the seventh, the Rams put two more insurance runs on the board before pitcher Erik Panebianco then shut down the Rovers in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win.
The Rams outhit the Rovers 11-4 on the day — eight of which came in the final four innings.
“We kind of grinded it out here,” Johnsonburg head coach Michael Porter said. “First time we’ve played in nine days — it’s been one of those seasons. You just can’t find time to get on the field.”
The lack of playing time due to Mother Nature was evident Friday, with both squads combining for seven errors throughout.
“We’ve had a lot of early season miscommunications — we just haven’t been on the field,” Porter said. “It’s been tough. But like I told the kids, ‘If you can get a win, take it.’”
Domenic Allegretto, Camron Marciniak and Caden Smiley had two hits on the day, with Smiley, Kaden Dennis and Luke Zimmerman having an RBI each.
On the mound, Marciniak picked up the win, tossing four innings and allowing just three hits and one run while striking out three. Panebianco then took over the rest of the way and allowed just one hit.
“Cam looked good on the mound,” Porter said. “That’s his second outing this year. Both times, he’s been getting a little more endurance in the arm each time and he hit the ball really well today. Panebianco, that was the second time he’s been on the mound and the first time in a pressure situation — a 2-1 ballgame. He comes in and throws three innings there to close the game out. Both of those guys are starting to come around to where we need them to be.”
Brockway’s Dylan Bash pitched six innings and scattered eight hits while allowing three runs — two of which were earned.
“Dylan Bash pitched great,” Brockway head coach Terry Moore said. “A break here and there and we’re the team with five runs and they’re the team with two runs. But I’m not taking anything away from Johnsonburg — they’re a really good baseball team. But we showed up tonight and we played baseball like this team can play. I expect to see this out of them for the rest of the season.
The Rovers rebounded from its previous performances at the plate. Although they had just four hits in the scorebook, the duo of Marciniak and Panebianco had just four strikeouts on the day.
“We had a lot of positives tonight,” Moore said. “We hit the ball and we had a lot of baserunners. A lot of times we hit the ball, we hit it right to them and (Johnsonburg) made plays. They’re a good team. We go two games in a row and technically get no-hit, we were reeling. We came to practice over Easter break and we decided that we were going to focus on our bats and it showed tonight. The kids did a great job at the plate — a lot of good at-bats. I’m happy with the performance tonight.”
With both teams scoreless in the top of the third, Allegretto and the Rams made it 1-0 after hitting a triple to right field. The throw to third was wide, thus allowing him to make it home.
Brockway then tied it up in the bottom of the third after Ezra Swanson hit a sac fly to shallow left that was run down by shortstop Aiden Zimmerman, as Matthew Brubaker tagged up to score and tie it up again.
After Johnsonburg’s Ethan Wells opened the top of the fourth with a double, Kaden Dennis hit an RBI single to center to make it 2-1 as it would remain 2-1 until the top of the sixth. That’s when Luke Zimmerman hit an RBI single to center to give the Rams a 3-1 lead.
Brockway responded in the bottom half of the inning as Jeremy Swanson, who walked earlier to reach base, scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-2 as Brubaker made it to third. It looked like the Rovers might tie things up as Andrew Brubaker then hit one to third as Rams third baseman Jefferson Freeburg originally bobbled it, but he recovered to fire over to first in time to get the third out to stop Matthew Brubaker from tying things up.
With Daniel Shugarts now on the mound for the Rovers, the Rams tacked on two more runs as Marciniak scored on an error after he doubled in the inning previously. Smiley then hit his RBI single to left to give the Rams a three-run lead.
Swanson led off the bottom of the seventh with an infield single. But after Bash flied out to center, Shugarts hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game as Johnsonburg took the win, 5-2.
The Rams move to 4-1 as they are quickly back out on the diamond this morning with a trip to Shenango.
“We’re looking forward to the next week,” Porter said. “We’re heading to Shenango in the morning (today). So we’ve got a long bus ride (today). Then we’re playing again Monday against Bradford so we’ve got a three out of four day stretch here to get things rolling. We’ve shown flashes of it. A couple of games, we’ve just pounded the ball and a couple games, we’ve played like this where we’ve had to grind it out.”
Brockway falls to 2-4 and plays twice today, hosting Otto-Eldred at noon and Kane at 2:30 p.m.
“Hopefully we can keep building from this,” Moore said. “We’ve got to bounce back (today) where we’ve got one at noon (against Otto-Eldred) and one at 2:30 (against Kane). Hopefully we can bring the same attitude and we’ll see what happens.”
JOHNSONBURG 5, BROCKWAY 2
Score by Innings
J’burg 001 101 2 — 5
B’way 001 001 0 — 2
Johnsonburg—5
Aiden Zimmerman ss 4010, Domenic Allegretto 1b 3120, Camron Marciniak p-cf 4120, Ethan Wells c 3110, Kaden Dennis 2b 4111, Collin Porter rf 4010, Caden Smiley cf-lf 4121, Jefferson Freeburg 3b 4000, Luke Zimmerman dh 3011, Eric Hoffman pr 0000, Erik Panebianco lf-p 0000. Totals: 33-5-11-3.
Brockway—2
Matthew Brubaker ss 3100, Marcus Bennett cf 4000, Andrew Brubaker c 4010, Ezra Swanson rf 3011, Dylan Bash p-3b 3010, Raiden Craft cr 0000, Daniel Shugarts 3b-p 4010, Chad Young 1b 2000, Dylan Antonuccio 2b 2000, Jeremy Swanson lf 2100. Totals: 27-2-4-1.
Errors: J’burg 3, B’way 4. LOB: J’burg 9, B’way 9. 2B: Wells, Marciniak. 3B: Allegretto. SAC: Freeburg; Bennett. SF: Wells; Swanson. SB: A. Zimmerman. CS: Allegretto (by Brubaker). HBP: Brubaker (by Marciniak), Young (by Marciniak).
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Camron Marciniak-4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 2 HB; Erik Panebianco-3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Brockway: Dylan Bash-6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Daniel Shugarts-1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Marciniak. Losing pitcher: Bash.