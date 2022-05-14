JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Rams baseball team picked up an 8-0 win over Brockway on Friday afternoon.
Aiden Zimmerman got the win on the mound for Johnsonburg (11-3) as he threw five innings and allowed just four hits while walking no one and striking out seven Rovers.
At the plate, Kaden Dennis was 3-for-3 with an RBI while Domenic Allegretto was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Brockway (3-15) had singles from Ezra Swanson, Dylan Bash, Chad Young and Jeremy Swanson.
Bash also picked up the loss, throwing four innings and allowing six hits and six runs — three of which were earned — while walking two and striking out two.
Both teams are back in action Monday. Brockway is traveling to Forest Area for a 4 p.m. start. Meanwhile, Johnsonburg will host St. Marys at 4:15 p.m. as they will play for the Elk County Tournament championship.
JOHNSONBURG 8,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Innings
B’way 000 000 0 — 0
J’burg 013 220 x — 8
Brockway—0
Ezra Swanson cf-p 3010, Matthew Brubaker ss 3000, Dylan Bash p-2b 3010, Daniel Shugarts 3b 3000, Andrew Brubaker c 1000, Raiden Craft c 2000, Chad Young 1b 3010, Logan Faith rf 3000, Jeremy Swanson lf 2010, Marcus Bennett 2b-cf 2000. Totals: 24-0-4-0.
Johnsonburg—8
Luke Zimmerman 3b 4010, Domenic Allegretto 1b-p 3221, Camron Marciniak cf 3110, Aiden Zimmerman p-ss 3200, Ethan Wells c 3000, Kaden Dennis 2b 3131, Collin Porter dh 2010, Erik Panebianco ph 0100, Caden Smiley lf 1101, Jefferson Freeburg ss-1b 3000. Totals: 25-8-8-3.
Errors: B’way 2, J’burg 0. LOB: B’way 4, J’burg 5. 2B: L. Zimmerman. SF: Smiley. HBP: Allegretto (by Bash), Marciniak (by Bash).
Pitching
Brockway: Dylan Bash-4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Ezra Swanson-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Johnsonburg: Aiden Zimmerman-5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO; Domenic Allegretto-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: A. Zimmerman. Losing pitcher: Bash.
In other baseball action,
KANE 4,
ELK COUNTY
CATHOLIC 1
KANE — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders took a road loss to the Kane Wolves, 4-1, on Friday afternoon.
Elk County Catholic (7-8) scored its only run in the top of the seventh inning as Luke Ginther drove in Joe Geci with a fielder’s choice in the top of the seventh inning.
Kane’s Andrew Jekielek was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as the Wolves scored its four runs in the first three innings.
Crusader pitcher Ben Paul took the loss but in five innings, allowed five hits, four runs, two earned runs and two walks while striking out two.
Kane’s Harley Morris got the win, throwing six and 1/3 innings and allowing just three hits and one run, of which it wasn’t earned, while striking out five.
Lance O’Neil had two of the four ECC hits on the day with Kane having just five hits total.
The Crusaders are back on the diamond today as they host Bradford.
KANE 4
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 1
Score by Innings
ECC 000 000 1 — 1
Kane 301 000 x — 4
Elk County Catholic—1
Luke Ginther cf 4001, Lance O’Neil rf-ss 4020, Tommy Slay ss-p 4010, David Anderson 2b 3000, Ben Reynolds lf-rf 2010, Dom Zambanini 1b 3000, Joe Tettis dh 3000 Ben Paul p 1000, Colby Nussbaum ph 0000, Shawn Geci cr 0000, Joe Geci ph 1100, Isaac Dellaquila c 2000, Wil Wortman ph 0000, Noah Cherry 3b 0000. Totals: 27-1-4-1.
Kane—4
Harley Morris p 1100, Shane Ackley cf 3120, Andrew Jekielek ss 3222, Justin Peterson 1b 3010, Curtis Barner dh 2002, Landon Darr rf 3000, Luke Ely c 3000, Elijah Everett 3b 2000, Dane Anderson 2b 2000, Brock Wensel p 0000. Totals: 22-4-5-4.
Errors: ECC 2, Kane 2. LOB: ECC 7, Kane 3. DP: ECC 1, Kane 0. 2B: O’Neil, Slay; Peterson. HR: Jekielek. SAC: Barner. HBP: Reynolds (by Morris).
Pitching
Elk County Catholic: Ben Paul-5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Tommy Slay-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Kane: Harley Morris-6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Brock Wensel-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Morris. Losing pitcher: Paul.