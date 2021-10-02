ST. MARYS — Cameron County ran its record to 4-1 with a 32-18 victory against Elk County Catholic Friday night at Dutch Country Stadium.
The visiting Red Raiders controlled the first half and looked to be in control at the break as they led 20-0.
Maddox Baughman spearheaded that first-half performance as he opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Baney late in the first quarter before finding the end zone on runs of six and two yards in the second. Dylan Rieder caught a 2-point pass on the third score to set the halftime score.
Trailing by 20, ECC regrouped the half and came out strong in the third quarter and found the end zone twice to make it a one-score game at 20-12.
Noah Cherry ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run just 18 seconds into the quarter, while teammate Joe Tettis returned an interception for a touchdown at the 7:36 mark.
Cameron County answered back with a scoring drive capped by a Rieder three-yard run, to garb the momentum back.
Lathan Reed pushed the Cameron lead to 32-12 early in the fourth with a 28-yard TD run before ECC closed out the scoring with 6:28 to go when Ben Paul hit Ben Reynolds on a 24-yard touchdown pass.
Cameron County finished with a 393-205 advantage in total yards, including 308-141 on the ground.
Cherry led all players with 137 yards rushing on 18 carries with the one score. He accounted for all but four of ECC’s rushing yards in the game.
Reed powered Cameron County with 19 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown to go along with one catch for 47 yards. Baney had two grabs for 30 yards and a touchdown.
The loss was the third in a row for the Crusaders since a 2-0 start. Elk travels to Brockway next week.
Cameron County hosts Smethport is what has become a key District 9 Small School North clash based on the Red Raiders’ play so far this season.