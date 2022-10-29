NEW BETHLEHEM — In a game with two high-powered offenses, it was the Redbank Valley defense that came up big in helping the Bulldogs defeat Central Clarion, 47-38, on Friday evening at New Bethlehem.
The big play came on the last play of the first half with Central Clarion leading 23-20 and set to get the second half kickoff, Wildcats quarterback Jase Ferguson was intercepted by Brandon Ross — who returned the ball 40 yards for a touchdown giving the Bulldogs a 27-23 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs would never trail after that and the defense also picked up two more interceptions in the second half in their own end zone, thwarting two more Central Clarion scoring chances.
After Redbank Valley took the opening kickoff and drove 16 plays from their own 34 to as deep as the Central Clarion five, the Bulldogs would eventually turn the ball over on downs at their own 12.
Two plays after the Wildcats took over, Ferguson connected with Ashton Rex on an 85-yard catch and run to give Central Clarion a 7-0 lead.
Redbank Valley would answer on a 17-yard pass from Braylon Wagner to Mason Clouse to tie the sxore 7-7 with 4:30 to play.
Following a Central Clarion punt, the Bulldogs would drive 60 yards in just three plays, with a 15-yard penalty also aiding the drive. Wagner connected with Aiden Ortz from 24 yards out to give the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead after one.
On the first play of the second quarter Ferguson and Rex connected again, this time from 35 yards out to tie the game 14-all.
Redbank Valley would fumble a punt and Central Clarion would recover taking over at the Bulldogs 47. They would drive to the Bulldogs five before turning the ball over on downs.
Two plays after taking over on downs, Aiden Ortz was tackled in the end zone for a safety by Coleman Slater to give Central Clarion a 16-14 lead.
After the free kick, the Wildcats would score three plays later on a 51-yard pass from Ferguson to a wide open Dawson Smail, giving Central Clarion a 23-14 lead with 2:01 to play.
Redbank would score again with just 50 seconds to play in the half when Wagner connected with Tate Minich on a 17-yard score. The PAT kick sailed wide leaving the score 23-20.
Wagner connected with Rylan Rupp for an 11-yard score to increase the lead to 34-20 after three.
Ferguson scored on a three-yard plunge on the first play of the fourth quarter with Ryan Hummell adding the two-point run to close the gap to 34-31.
Redbank would have an answer at Wagner tossed a 54-yard strike to Minich to 41-31 with 10:32 to play.
Minich intercepted Ferguson in the end zone on the Wildcats next possession. However, the Bulldogs struggled to move the ball and were forced to punt from their own 11. After a short 19-yard punt gave Central Clarion the ball at the Bulldogs 30.
The Wildcats would take advantage of the good field position and drive down and score on a Ferguson one-yard dive to cut the lead to 41-38 with 3:17 to play.
With just one timeout remaining, the Wildcats elected to try and onside kick. The kick bounced perfectly into the arms of Mason Clouse, who raced 50 yards untouched for a touchdown and a 47-38 lead.
Ortz then intercepted Ferguson again in the end zone and the Bulldogs were able to run out the clock.