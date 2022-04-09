BROCKWAY — The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team overcame an early 3-1 deficit to pickup its first win of the season, 6-5, against Brockway on Friday afternoon.
Redbank Valley’s Mackenzie Foringer went the distance inside the circle and allowed just five hits on the day as the Lady Bulldogs outhit the Lady Rovers, 10-5.
“We’re a very young team,” Redbank Valley head coach Lee Miller said. “Coming into the season, we had one girl that had varsity experience. That was it. So it was a good win. Our freshman pitcher (Foringer), she battled. She’s very good and I’m excited to see what her future is going to bring.”
Redbank Valley notched its first win after losing to Karns City 10-0 and DuBois Central Catholic 15-0 in its first two games.
“We hit better today,” Miller said. “It was a good win and a confidence booster. We needed it. We played the best two teams we’re going to face all year in the first two games. They were down after yesterday (against DCC).”
Foringer led off the top of the first with a single off of Brockway pitcher Gabby Hertel. Two batters later, a Paytin Polka double gave the Lady Bulldogs a quick 1-0 lead.
Brockway (0-3) quickly answered in the bottom of the first as Wood led off with an infield single and a Zoe Moore sac bunt moved her to second. Madalynne Heckman then hit a single to left, scoring Wood to tie things up at 1-1.
The Lady Rovers then took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second after a spectacular catch in center by Wood in the top of the second left Redbank Valley scoreless. Lily Heilbrun led the inning off with a walk and an attempted sac bunt by Eliza Powell allowed her to reach first on a throwing error. Another error with Taylor Rhed at the plate loaded the bases. Two batters later, an infield hit by Wood plated Heilbrun to make it 2-1 Lady Rovers. Moore then grounded out to first but Powell scored to give Brockway a 3-1 lead.
Redbank Valley (1-2) cut the lead to just one in the top of the third as Taylor Ripple got a two-out single to left that allowed her to get to second on a bobble by the left fielder. After Ripple got to third on a wild pitch, Sam Evans singled to right to bring home Ripple to close the Lady Rovers’ lead to one.
Foringer didn’t allow a hit in the fourth and fifth innings as the Lady Bulldogs scored three in the top of the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. Nevada Boyer — who was 3-for-4 on the day — scored on a wild pitch to tie things up.
“She stepped up,” Miller said of Boyer. “She’s been struggling but she stepped up. Mackenzie had a couple of nice hits and she’s struggled hitting also so far this year. Those two played real well. Then LeighAnn Hetrick in center field made a couple of nice catches. I was very pleased.”
Redbank Valley then took the lead as Hetrick had a swinging bunt that went for an infield single that plated Foringer. Hetrick would then score herself as Polka grounded out but the throw over to third to double up Hetrick was wild, bringing her home for the 5-3 lead.
“I’ve been trying to preach to these girls that it’s the little things,” Brockway head coach Don Allenbaugh said. “If you don’t catch a ball, you have an error, if you don’t hit your cutoff — those things usually come back to bite you.”
With the rain starting to fall, the Lady Bulldogs tacked on another run as Hetrick scored on an error with Ripple at the plate in the top of the sixth.
However, the home team also took advantage of conditions and mistakes to get right back into the game. Rhed — who came in to pitch at the top of the sixth — drew a walk with two outs and was replaced by courtesy runner Savannah Ross. Amanda Decker then reached via an error. Wood hit a grounder to third that she was on pace to beat out the throw, but it went wide as Ross and Decker were able to score to make it 6-5.
“We started hitting the ball a little bit and started getting excited at the end,” Allenbaugh said. “Kids that didn’t think that they could do things are starting to do positive things out there.”
The Lady Bulldogs would then get out of the jam, although they stranded two more runners in the top of the seventh after Boyer singled and Foringer drew a walk — leaving the door open for the Lady Rovers to pickup a comeback win.
Heckman drew a walk with one out and then Stephanie Stage appeared to potentially get what would’ve been a game-tying RBI to center, but Hetrick tracked it down and made the play for the second out.
“Stephanie Stage crushed the ball in the seventh inning but their center fielder makes a great play,” Allenbaugh said. “That’s just good softball ... and a good hit. That girl just makes a better play. That happens — you just tip your hat to them.”
Foringer then got Heilbrun to ground out as the visitors took a 6-5 victory.
Wood and Boyer led their respective teams with three hits a piece while Ripple and Hetrick had two each for the Lady Bulldogs.
Miller hopes the win will go a long way as they are back in action Monday as they host Keystone.
“It gives confidence,” Miller said. “They’re a young team and they were down on themselves (after the two losses). We got a win and hopefully we can just keep building.”
Brockway is also takes to the diamond Monday as they’ll travel to Curwensville.
“We’re trying to get better and these girls haven’t been very successful the past couple years,” Allenbaugh said. “It’s a work in progress. We’re just going to try and get better every game. Success probably won’t be measure in wins and losses. It’s probably going to be measured in little baby steps on how we learn to play the game and we’re starting to learn that. We’ll just keep trying — that’s all we can do.”
REDBANK VALLEY 6,
BROCKWAY 5
Score by Innings
Redbank 101 301 0 — 6
Brockway 120 002 0 — 5
Redbank Valley—6
Mackenzie Foringer p 3210, LeighAnn Hetrick cf 5221, Paytin Polka c 5011, Taylor Ripple ss 4120, Sam Evans 2b 3011, Josie Neiswonger 1b 3000, Keyauna Schimp rf 4000, Carlie Rupp lf 4000, Nevada Boyer 3b 4130. Totals: 35-6-10-3.
Brockway—5
Danielle Wood cf 4131, Zoe Moore lf 4001, Gabby Hertel p-2b 4000, Madalynne Heckman 3b 3011, Meghan Hertel cr-pr 0000, Stephanie Stage c 4010, Lily Heilbrun 1b 3100, Eliza Powell rf 3100, Taylor Rhed dp-p 1100, Savannah Ross cr 0000, Amanda Decker ss 3100, Kalina Powell 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 29-5-5-3.
Errors: Redbank 4, Brockway 5. LOB: Redbank 12, Brockway 7. 2B: Polka; Stage. SAC: Moore, Decker. SB: Foringer 2, Hetrick 2, Ripple, Boyer.
Pitching
Redbank Valley: Mackenzie Foringer-7 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO.
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Taylor Rhed-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Foringer. Losing pitcher: G. Hertel.