STRATTANVILLE — Redbank Valley placed three players in double figures to help the Bulldogs pull away in the second half for a 62-42 victory over Clarion-Limestone, spoiling the Lions home opener on Friday evening in Strattanville.
Chris Marshall scored a game-high 20 points while Marquese Gardlock added 13 and Owen Clouse 10. Cam Wagner chipped in with nine.
The Bulldogs raced out to an 11-0 lead midway through the first quarter before C-L (1-3 overall) would use an 11-3 run to close to within three at 14-11 with 1:14 to play in the quarter. Redbank would answer scoring the final four points of the quarter to take an 18-11 lead after one.
Once again C-L would close the gap to four at 24-20 following a pair of free throws by Jase Ferguson with 4:08 to play in the half. The Bulldogs would close the half with a 9-6 advantage to take a 33-26 halftime lead.
Redbank Valley would put the game away in the third quarter by outscoring the Lions 22-10 to push their lead to 19 at 55-36.
The Bulldogs then slowed the pace down offensively in the fourth in holding a 7-6 scoring edge to set the final score of 62-42.
Tommy Smith paced C-L with 10 points including a trio of three-pointers. Riley Klingensmith added nine points with one three, while Jordan Hesdon and Ferguson each scored eight points. Ferguson hit a pair of threes while Hesdon added one.
Redbank Valley connected on 14-of-17 free throws for the game.
REDBANK VALLEY 62,
CLARION-LIMESTONE 42
Score by Quarters
RV 18 15 22 7 — 62
C-L 11 15 10 6 — 42
Redbank Valley—62
Owen Clouse 3 3-3 10, Cam Wagner 3 3-4 9, Marquese Gardlock 6 0-0 13, Chris Marshall 5 8-10 20, Bryson Bain 3 0-0 6, Mason Clouse 2 0-0 4, Aiden Ortz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 14-17 62.
Clarion-Limestone—42
Jordan Hesdon 3 1-1 8, Bryson Huwar 0 0-0 0, Riley Klingensmith 4 0-2 9, Alex Painter 2 0-0 5, Tommy Smith 4 0-0 10, Jase Ferguson 2 2-2 8, Ryan Hummell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 3-5 42.
Three-Pointers: RBV 4 (Marshall 2, Gardlock, O. Clouse), C-L 7 (Smith 2, Ferguson 2, Hesdon, Klingensmith, Painter).