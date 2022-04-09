DUBOIS — Coming off a COVID-19 impacted high school wrestling season that featured a shortened year and smaller postseason fields, a return to normalcy for the 2021-22 season was just what every wrestler, coach and fan needed and wanted.
And, the season didn’t disappoint, particularly on the individual level, although five area teams did finish off winning dual meet seasons.
That group was once again led by Brookville (23-4), which won yet another D-9 Class AA team crown, and Clearfield (15-1). Brockway (13-4), Curwensville (16-5) and St. Marys (9-4) also enjoyed strong dual-meet seasons.
However, the individual postseason is where a host of wrestlers from the Tri-County Area once again made a name for themselves. A total of 20 local wrestlers qualified for states between the Class AA and AAA state tournaments. Eight of those competitors brought home state medals — headlined by a pair of Class AA state runner-ups in Brookville senior Owen Reinsel and Brockway senior Mark Palmer.
Given that large number of wrestlers who competed in Hershey, it’s safe to say this year’s Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Star teams (First, Second and even Honorable Mentions) feature state medalists or state qualifiers.
Here is a look at this year’s TCW/CE All-Star squads:
Wrestler of the Year
Owen Reinsel, Brookville, Sr. — Reinsel was the clear-cut choice for Wrestler of the Year after ending his standout career with his most dominant season in a Raider singlet. He went 43-3 with 20 pins, leading the area in victories as the lone 40-win wrestler while tying for fifth in pins. He joined an elite group of Class AA wrestlers to win four District 9 titles, then captured his first Northwest Regional after being the runner-up in Sharon each of his first three seasons.
Reinsel carried that momentum into Hershey and made a run all the way to the 132-pound state final, where he suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Brandan Chletsos. He was looking to win Brookville’s fourth state title in four years and the program’s seventh since 2014 but had to settle for PIAA silver.
Although he came up short of fulfilling his dream of winning PIAA gold, Reinsel still put together one of he best careers not only in Brookville, but District 9 history. He is just the Raiders’ third four-time state qualifier — joining past standouts Taylor Ortz (2013-16) and Caleb Hetrick (2015-18) — and the sixth to win a third medal. Reinsel, who didn’t place as a freshman, was fourth as a sophomore and a junior before adding the silver medal this year.
Outside of his loss to Cheltsos in the state finals, the Raider’s other two setbacks came early in the year at the King of the Mountain Tournament to a pair of Class AAA state qualifiers in Williamsport senior Braden Bower (6-3) and Thomas-Jefferson freshman Maddox Shaw (pin in 3:58). Shaw placed third at states at 126 in Class AAA.
Reinsel, who won 34 straight matches between the losses to Shaw and Chletsos, finished with a career record of 143-21. Those 143 wins rank third in program history behind Ortz (156) and Eli Morres (151).
With Taylor taking home TCW/CE Wrestler of the Year honors, it marks the eighth time in nine years a Raider has either won the award outright or shared it.
First Team
106 pounds: Aiden Beimel, St. Marys, Fr. — Beimel (27-5) made a big splash in his first varsity season as a Flying Dutchmen. He not only won a District 4/9 Class 3A title but became the first freshman in program history to win a Northwest Regional crown. Beimel went 0-2 in his first trip to states.
113 pounds: Weston Pisarchick, Brockway, Soph. — Pisarchick (33-5) enjoyed a stellar sophomore season, one that ended in his first trip to states in Class AA. The Rover captured his second straight district title and reached Hershey by placing second at the Northwest Regional in Sharon. He posted a 1-2 record in his states debut.
120 pounds: Cole Householder, Brookville, Fr. — If people didn’t know Householder’s name prior to the season, they do now as he showed he’s in line to become the Raiders’ latest superstar on the mat. All Householder did was become the first freshman in Brookville’s storied wrestling history to win a state medal — placing seventh.
Householder won district and Northwest Regional titles along the way as part of an impressive 37-10 season. Those 37 wins tied for third in the area. He also was the first Raiders’ freshman to win a regional crown.
126 pounds: Mark Palmer, Brockway, Sr. — Palmer (34-8) saved his best for last in a Rovers singlet, putting together an impressive postseason run that saw him reach the Class AA state finals before coming away with silver for his first PIAA medal. He captured his first District 9 and Northwest Regional titles along the way as he book-ended his career with trips to Hershey.
Palmer was Brockway’s first state finalist since 2006 when Andy Rendos won the second of back-to-back PIAA golds and is the only Rover without the Rendos last name to make a state finals. Scott Rendos was a three-time finalist, winning back-to-back gold medals in 2003 and 2004. Palmer, who tied for seventh in the area in wins, finished his career with a 94-34 record.
132 pounds: Parker Pisarchick, Brockway, Fr. — Pisarchick joins older brother Weston Pisarchick as a First Teamer, slotting in at 132 with Reinsel being named TCW/CE Wrestler of the Year. He went 30-13, placing second at districts and fourth at regionals to reach states as a freshman. Pisarchuck went 1-2 in Hershey.
138 pounds: Brayden Kunselman, Brookville. Jr. — Kunselman (39-10) didn’t skip a beat after missing his entire sophomore season because of injury after being a state qualifier as a freshman. Kunselman won his second district title, then placed fourth at regionals to punch his ticket back to Hershey. However, he went 1-2 at states for the second time and fell short of the podium.
Kunselman ranked in the area in wins (39) behind only his teammate Reinsel and had compiled a mark of 74-18 in two varsity seasons.
145 pounds: Andrew Wolfanger, St. Marys, Soph. — Wolfanger (23-10) placed fourth at the District 4/9 Class AAA Champonships for the second straight year but advanced to regionals for the first time after only the Top 2 moved on a year ago because of COVID-19 restrictions. Wolfanger went 1-2 at regionals, with that win being a 4-2 decision against DuBois senior Austin Mitchell, who landed on the Second Team at the weight.
152 pounds: Logan Aughenbaugh, Curwensville, Soph. — Coming off a 6-6 freshman campaign, Aughenbaugh enjoyed a strong sophomore season — one that nearly resulted in a trip to states in Class AA. Aughenabugh (24-8) won his first district title and placed fifth at the Northwest Regional in Sharon, falling one win short of making int to Heshey.
160 pounds: Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg, Jr. — Zimmerman got off to a slow start after not wrestling as a sophomore. However, once he got back into the swing of things, Zimmerman looked like the wrestler who went 33-9 as a freshman and qualified for states.
The Ram junior won his second District 9 title and followed that up with his first Northwest Regional crown en route to making his second trip to Hershey. He landed on the podium this time around, placing sixth, after going 1-2 at states as a freshman.
172 pounds: Waylon Wehler, St. Marys, Jr. — Coming off a 15-2 shortened 2020-21 season because of COVID-19, Wehler carried that momentum into his junior campaign and amassed an impressive 33-4 record.
He captured his second straight District 4/9 Class 3A title and joined freshman teammate Aiden Beimel as a Northwest Regional champ — marking just the second time in program history the Dutchmen crowned two regional champs in the same year. Wehler went 1-2 in his first trip to Hershey.
189 pounds: Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield, Soph. — Chamberlain (30-10) put together a strong season as a sophomore at 189, one that ended on the podium at the PIAA Class AAA Championships. The Bison won his first district title and followed that up with a runner-up finish at the Northwest Regional Tournament before placing eighth at states in his first trip to Hershey.
Chamberlain, who finished tied for second in the area in pins with 22, edged out Brockway junior Seth Stewart, a sixth-place finisher at Class AA states, due largely to a big head-to-head victory (6-3) vs. the Rover in the Ultimate Warrior Tournament quarterfinals.
215 pounds: Bryce Rafferty, Brookville, Sr. — Rafferty put it all together as a senior for Brookville and became the Raiders’ latest big man to find success at the state level. He notched his second straight District 9 Class AA title, then placed second at regionals to punch his ticket to states for the first time.
Once in Hershey, he made a run to the state semifinals before ultimately brining home a sixth-place medal. He went 37-8 on the year with 20 pins, tying for third in the area in wins and fifth in pins.
285 pounds: Oliver Billotte, Clearfield, Sr. — Billotte closed out his standout Bison career with a third trip to Class AAA states that resulted in his second PIAA medal. Billotte (33-5) finished second at both districts and regionals to Williamsport senior Charles Crews before beating the Millionaire in the consolation semifinals at states on his way to a fourth-place finish.
All five of Billotte’s losses came at the hands of state medalists — three of which came to Crews in the postseason prior to the state tournament. Billotte finished his career with a record of 107-26. With the Bison dropping to Class AA next year, Billotte’s fourth-place medal could be the program’s last to come in Class AAA — at least for the foreseeable future.
Second Team
106 pounds: Damian Brady, Curwensville, Jr. — Brady (26-11) put himself on the local wrestling map this season after going just 2-6 in his first varsity season as a sophomore. He placed fourth at districts to advance to regionals for the first time.
113 pounds: Evan Davis, Clearfield, Jr. — Davis (30-12) took that next step for Clearfield this season and set a career hig hin wins while being one of five Bison to qualify for states. He did so by virtue of placing second at districts and third at regionals. Davis, who went 1-2 at states, will enter his senior season with a good chance to reach the century mark in victories. He currently sits at 73-36.
120 pounds: Cole Bish, Redbank Valley, Jr. — Bish (25-10) reached his first District 9 final as a junior, placing second to Brookville freshman state medalist Cole Householder. He went on to finish sixth at the Nothwest Regional in Sharon.
126 pounds: Brady Collins, Clearfield, Fr. — Collins burst on to the varsity scene as a freshman this year for the Bison and made a run all the way to Hershey as part of a 35-6 campaign that featured 17 pins. Collins won a District 4/9 title then placed third at the Northwest Regional to punch his ticket to Hershey.
132 pounds: Brendan Orr, DuBois, Jr. — Orr put together a nice bounce back season after going 12-10 as a sophomore. He posted a 30-10 record this past year, finishing third at the District 4/9 Class AAA Championships and fifth at regionals.
138 pounds: Nolan Barr, Clearfield, Sr. — Barr (24-15) closed out his career with another solid season for the Bison. He won his first District 4/9 title and placed sixth at regionals, finishing his career with a record of 87-48.
145 pounds: Austin Mitchell, DuBois, Sr. — Mitchell (27-11) put together his best season on the mat in his final year. He reached a district final for the first time, with a runner-up finish earning him a trip to regionals for the second time in his career. He went 1-2 at regionals to close out his career.
152 pounds: Karson Kline, Clearfield, Sr. — Kline was (19-14) another Bison senior who saw his career come to end at the Northwest Regional after placing third at districts. Kline amassed a record of 86-55 competing for the Bison.
160 pounds: Coyha Brown, Brookville, Jr. — Brown (16-10) qualified for the Northwest Regional Tournament for the first time with a third-place finish at districts, then went 2-2 at regionals in Sharon.
172 pounds: Mark McGonigal, Clearfield, Sr. — McGonigal (30-11) closed out his stellar Bison career with a third trip to the PIAA Class AAA Championships, but the Bison once again came up short of landing on the podium inside the Giant Center. He was the District 4/9 and Northwest regional runner-up to St. Marys’ Waylon Wehler, then went 1-2 at states. He finished his career with a record of 114-35.
189 pounds: Seth Stewart, Brockway. Jr. — Stewart (34-10) enjoyed a breakout junior season, one that saw him not only win his first district title but also place second at regionals to reach states for the first time. He made the most of the first trip to Hershey as he reached the state semifinals before coming home with a sixth-place medal. Stewart led the area in pins with 24 and tied for seventh in wins with his 34.
215 pounds: Hayden Kovalick, Clearfield, Sr. — Kovalick saved his best season on the mat for his last and saw his Bison career come to an end in heartbreaking fashion with a fourth-place finish at regionals after winning his second district title. He fell one win short of giving Clearfield a sixth state qualifier in its final year in Class AAA. Kovalick posted a record of 32-4 (career-high in wins) and had 19 pins, which tied for eighth in the area. All four his losses came to state qualifiers.
285 pounds: Gavin Thompson, Brockway, Jr. — After missing his entire sophomore season with an injury, Thompson (34-5) returned with a vengeance as a junior and put together an impressive 34-5 campaign. He won his first District 9 title and fell one win short of reaching states for the first tim as he placed fifth at regionals. He tied for second in the area in pins (22) and tied for seventh in wins (34). All five his losses came to state qualifiers.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Brookville: Jackson Zimmerman (189), Jr., 24-7; Easton Belfiore (172), Fr., 25-16; Jared Popson (113), Soph., 29-15; Breckin Cieleski (145), Jr., 24-13; Logan Oakes (126), Sr., 22-12.
Clearfield: Nolan Barr (138), Sr., 24-15;
Curwensville: Jake Carfley (113), Sr., 25-9; Nik Fegert (132), Jr., 27-12; Ryder Kuklinskie (138), Soph., 22-10.
DuBois: Zack Gallagher (285), Soph., 28-12; Davey Aughenbaugh (138), Soph., 23-14.
Johnsonburg: Kaden Dennis (172), Jr., 25-11.
Punxsutawney: Dysen Gould (138), Soph., 22-10.
Redbank Valley: Ridge Cook (126), Sr., 26-8; Carsen Rupp (215), Jr.,23-6; Daniel Evans (113), Soph., 22-12.
Ridgway: Tyler Merritt (152), Sr., 26-10.
St. Marys: Lane Dellaquila (152), Sr., 24-7;
Final statistical leaders — team records, wins, pins — for the 2021-22 season can be found on the Scoreboard on Page B3.