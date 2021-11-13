RIDGWAY — Just three weeks ago, the Ridgway Elkers football team picked up a 14-13 road win over the Brookville Raiders. But on Friday night with the Elkers hosting the Raiders at Memorial Park Field, Ridgway made things look a little easier with a more convincing 26-6 victory, propelling the Elkers into the District 9 Class 2A title game.
The No. 2 seed Elkers (8-3) made the most of their opportunities to send the Raiders (7-4) home for the season, as they now await a matchup next week with No. 1 seed Karns City.
Elkers QB Domenic Allegretto was 8-of-13 for 158 yards and a score while Eric Salberg led the team with 72 yards rushing.
Both defenses came to play early on, with eight combined first downs among both teams in the first half, as the Elkers held just a 3-0 halftime lead thanks to a 31-yard field goal by Jack Benninger with 3:12 left in the first half.
Prior to that, both teams had a red zone opportunity come up empty, with the Raiders getting down to the Elkers’ 16 before a 4th-and-6 pass attempt from Charlie Krug was knocked down by Tyler Merritt.
Ridgway then started at its own 3-yard line and drove 85 yards on seven plays to open the second quarter — as a Salberg 32-yard rumble was the team’s initial first down of the contest — before Cam Marciniak was stuffed on a 4th-and-1 attempt at the Brookville 12.
But with the Elkers getting the ball to start the second half, it only took two plays for the game’s first TD. Brookville opened up with a surprise onside kick that was scooped up by Ridgway’s Rayce Millard. Two plays later, Allegretto found Merritt in the middle of the field and he outran the Brookville defenders after that for a 52-yard score just 51 seconds into the third quarter. Benninger’s PAT made it 10-0.
After a Brookville three-and-out, Ridgway set up shop at its own 30 as Allegretto picked up tough yards on the ground, as did Salberg. Ridgway’s offense then sputtered after Allegretto was sacked by a slew of Brookville defenders and, although at the Brookville 30, they decided to punt away on 4th-and-14.
Head coach Mark Heindl’s decision to have Marciniak punt paid dividends, as the Raiders let the punt go and Allegretto downed it at the Brookville 1-yard line.
Raider RB Jackson Zimmerman got three yards on his first carry to give Brookville a bit of breathing room. However on Zimmerman’s second run, Salberg got into the backfield quick and was able to take him down in the end zone for a safety to make it 12-0 with 5:37 left in the third quarter.
Ridgway was unable to capitalize on getting the ball back as the Raiders forced a three-and-out, but Brookville couldn’t get anything going offensively either and punted away after Krug picked up an initial first down with his legs.
Both teams stalled out again until the Elkers got the ball back at the Brookville 46-yard line after a poor punt by the Raiders.
After Marciniak picked up a first down following some tough runs and a holding call against Ridgway, Allegretto found Howard with an over-the-shoulder grab near the left sideline that allowed Howard to get down to the Raider 4-yard line. The Brookville, defense, however, shut down Ridgway on the first three run attempts. But after a timeout by the Elkers, Allegretto made it a three-score game at 19-0 with a QB keeper up the middle on 4th-and-1 with 6:26 left to play.
Brookville wouldn’t go away quietly as they moved down the field thanks to a couple costly Ridgway penalties. Krug then picked up seven yards with his legs on 3rd-and-1 from the Ridgway 44-yard line. Krug then appeared to throw an interception to Allegretto, but it was called back for a Ridgway hold.
Krug then found Truman Sharp for a 10-yard pickup and then Noah Peterson for a 15-yard score with 4:41 left in the game. The Elkers held a 19-6 lead after Brookville’s failed PAT.
Ridgway then tried to run out some clock, with the Raiders calling timeouts to force a quick three-and-out. Brookville got the ball back at its own 23-yard line. But on Krug’s first pass attempt, Salberg forced a fumble which Ridgway’s Braden Renaud recovered at the Brookville 8. Two plays later, Marciniak went through the heart of the Brookville defense for a four-yard score. Benninger’s PAT made it 26-6 with 3:45 left.
Brookville’s last ditch effort ended at the Ridgway 21-yard line after a botched snap on 4th-and-3 gave the ball back to the Elkers, who in turn went into the victory formation to seal a 26-6 win and a date for the D-9 Class 2A title next week.
Ridgway’s defense was solid all night, as they only allowed 35 rushing yards on 25 carries and held Krug in check through the air until late, with Salberg, Allegretto and teammates Hunter Wall and Dan Park regularly making plays. Salberg also had an interception early to go along with his safety and forced fumble.
Marciniak led the Elkers with 55 yards receiving while Peterson had a game-high 102 yards receiving on six receptions and Krug had a game-high 166 passing yards.