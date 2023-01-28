DUBOIS — The Ridgway boys basketball team used a 9-0 run to end the first half to grab control of its game at DuBois Central Central Friday night en route to a big 39-28 Allegheny Mountain League victory against the Cardinals at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
The two teams, along with St. Marys, entered the game in a tight battle for the top two spots in the AML South Division. And by night’s end, it was Ridgway that left DuBois with the upperhand in the division.
The Elkers, now 4-3 in AML play, have a half game lead over both DCC and St. Marys, which both sit at 4-4. Ridgway owns the tiebreaker against St. Marys with a pair of head-to-head wins, while the Dutchmen have beaten DCC twice. Ridgway and DCC split its meetings, with the Cardinals winning 39-38 at Ridgway Jan. 17.
Ridgway can thank its defense and patient offense for taking a big step in potentially making the AML playoffs. That’s because the Elkers held the Cardinals to just 12 points over the final 21:10 of game action Friday night after DCC held a 16-15 lead in what been a back-and-forth opening 11 minutes.
However, DCC didn’t score over the final 5:10 of the first half, while Ridgway rattled off nine straight points on three 3-pointers during that stretch to take a 24-16 lead to the half. Eric Panebianco hit two treys in that run to end the half, while Aaron Sorg added a triple of his own with two seconds on the clock.
Ridgway carried that momentum into the third, where its defense shut down the Cardinals in what proved to be a low-scoring quarter won by the Elkers, 5-2.
Despite a lack of offense itself, Ridgway still managed to push its lead to double digits at 29-18 after three quarters and maintained that lead over the final eigt minutes. Ridgway led by as many as 13 twice in the fourth, while DCC got as close as nine twice.
In the end, Ridgway hit 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth to help seal the victory. The Elkers were 11 of 16 at the line overall, while DCC was just 5 of 11.
Ridgway’s Erik Panebianco, who was 3 of 4 at the stripe in the fourth, led all scorers with 13 points, while Gustafson and Sorg each had eight.
Meanwhile, the Elkers held the DCC duo of Luke Swisher and Andrew Green — who average a combined 31.5 points a game — to just 14 points. Swisher had nine, seven in the first half, and Green five, four before the break.
“It’s nice that we have the tiebreaker on St. Marys, and this was a huge win for us here,” said Ridgway coach Eric Herzing. “St. Marys is good, DuBois Central Catholic is very good, and I think we’re pretty good too. Obviously, the records reflect that, and to get a win tonight and maybe a step towards the one seed or two seed is really helpful for us
“A lot of teams will play us like we can’t score, but we do have guys who can score. Eric Gustafson put a couple in the hoop (late in 1st half), and that was awesome. Then we spent a lot of time playing defense.
“Swisher is one of the top players in the district and is a grown man. We weren’t going to do it with one man, so we worked on guarding him with five guys and we had seven or eight guys going in there buying into that philosophy, which was really helpful.
“Basketball starts in December, but really if you want to get there (postseason), you want to be playing well late in January going into February because that’s where you get to play in the big games. Every high school kid wants to play in those big games, and our kids are no different. And, they’re looking like they are ready to go.”
The first quarter proved to be a back-and-forth battle with the biggest lead for either side being five by the Elkers at 11-6 after Sorg scored on a fasbreak after getting a steal.
Ridgway eventually led 13-11 after one quarter, with Panebianco having five points in the opening eight minutes and Green four.
Swisher opended the scoring in the second quarter with an old-fashion 3-point play to put DCC back up 14-13 before Panebianco and Swisher traded scores to make it 16-15 Cardinals at the 5:10 mark.
Unfortunately for DCC, it never scored again in the half as the long-range shooting of Gustafson and Sorg swung the momentum in the Elkers’ at the break.
And, the Elkers never gave it up — although they did have some struggles of their own in the third quarter as they got out of their game a little bit in what proved to be a defensive-minded eight minutes.
Ridgway’s Alex Merritt scored just over a minute in, while Panebianco finished off an old-fashion 3-point play with 4:38 left in the third However, the only points scored the rest of the quarter came on a hoop by DCC’s Marek Hoyt with 40 seconds left that made it an 11-point game (29-18) after three.
Those scoring woes carried over into the final quarter, with neither side finding the hoop in the first two and half minutes. Sorg finally broke the ice at the 5:29 mark as he caught a long lob pass on an inbounds play near midcourt and made the layup.
Hoyt countered with a quick 3-pointer for DCC, while Green went 1 of 2 at the foul line to pull the Cardinals within nine at 31-22 with 4:02 to play. That’s as close as DCC got even though the Elkers didn’t make another basket in the game after Sorg’s layup to open then quarter.
Instead, Ridgway put the game away with its foul shooting, going 8 of 12 over the final 2:46 to not let DCC back into the game. Jack Benninger led that effort at the line, going 4 of 7. He finished with six points overall.
“I thought early on we were playing the style we wanted to play and were up 16-15,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “We know Ridgway is a really good team, and typically they try to slow games down.
“So, we really had the game we wanted when we had that lead, then we just got out of rhythm. I think foul trouble really hurt us when Marek (Hoyt) had three fouls in the first half and Brendan (Paisley) had two.
“We got out rhythm offensively then and couldn’t seem to climb out of that. We had 16 halfway through the second quarter, then kind of stalled, and I think we only ended up with 18 at the end of the third. Credit them –Sorg had a big three at the end of the second quarter, and they made a nice run. They are very good with a lead, and we just didn’t hit shots tonight.”
Ridgway (10-6) hosts Kane on Wednesday, while DCC (12-5) is off until Thursday when it welcomes Johnsonburg.
RIDGWAY 39,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 28
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 13 11 5 10 — 39
DCC 11 5 2 10 — 28
Ridgway—39
Jack Benninger 1 4-7 6, Eric Gustafson 2 2-2 8, Erik Panebianco 3 4-5 13, Aaron Sorg 3 1-2 8, Alex Merritt 2 0-0 4, Hunter Beeler 0 0-0 0, Alec DeVallance 0 0-0 0, Ethan Streich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 11-16 39.
DCC—28
Luke Swisher 3 3-3 9, Andrew Green 2 2-4 5, Brendan Paisley 0 0-2 0, Ben Gritzer 1 0-0 2, Marek Hoyt 2 0-0 5, Brayden Fox 0 0-2 0, Johnny Varschetti 0 0-0 0, Luke Fragle 3 0-0 7. Totals: 10 5-11 28.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 4 (Gustafson, Panebianco, Sorg), DCC 3 (Green, Hoyt, Fragle).