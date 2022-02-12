BROCKWAY — The Ridgway girls basketball team used a big fourth quarter Friday to spoil Brockway’s Alumni Night and go home with a 32-25 victory.
The matchup was a low-scoring one throughout, with the host Lady Rovers holding a slim 22-20 lead after three quarters.
However, Ridgway outscored Brockway, 12-3, in the final eight minutes to secure the seven-point victory. And, that fourth-quarter push proved to be a team effort as Gabby Amacher and Jenna Kasmierski each had three points in the final period, while teammates Carli Thomas, Julie Peterson and Payton Delhunty all had two.
That fourth-quarter push completed what proved to be a strong defensive performance for the Lady Elkers, who ended the Lady Rovers’ five-game winning streak.
Ridgway held Brockway to just seven points in the second half and also limited the Lady Rover duo of Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery, two of District 9’s top scorers, to a combined 22 points. The only other Lady Rover to score was Madelyn Schmader, who had three points and seven rebounds.
Kasmierski and Wood tied for game-high honors with 13 points. Peterson added 11 for the Lady Elkers. Buttery posted nine points and 12 rebounds and pulled down her 1,000th career board in the game. She had already broken the program’s career record (887) earlier this season.
Brockway honored all the Lady Rover alumni who showed up for the game at halftime, an event that was held in conjunction with the celebration of the program’s 50th year.
Brockway, which fell to 14-6, closes out its regular season on Monday at Curwensville before playing in the Allegheny Mountain League semifinals later in the week. Ridgway (12-7) hosts Port Allegany on Monday.
RIDGWAY 32,
BROCKWAY 25
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 8 10 2 12 — 32
Brockway 8 10 4 3 — 25
Ridgway—32
Gabby Amacher 0 3-4 3, Jenna Kasmierski 5 1-3 13, Carli Thomas 1 1-2 3, Julie Peterson 5 0-2 11, Payton Delhunty 0 2-4 2. Totals: 11 7-15 32.
Brockway—25
Raegen Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 1 1-2 3, Ciara Morelli 0 0-0 0, Danielle Wood 5 2-2 13, Selena Buttery 3 2-4 9, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-8 25.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 3 (Kasmiersk i2, Peterson), Brockway 2 (Wood, Buttery).