BRADFORD — The magic had momentarily returned to Parkway Field.
Bradford came to play, but after a hectic first quarter that featured six total touchdowns, Ridgway showed why it has emerged as one of District 9’s top football teams.
The Elkers used size and speed to their advantage, out-muscling the short-handed Owls in a 56-19 victory.
Ridgway’s dominant offense started fast, as senior running back Dom Allegretto scored a pair of touchdowns, one on the ground and one in the air, before the Owls got settled. Bradford responded, however, as a deep pass from freshman quarterback Talan Reese to senior receiver Dalton Dixon set the Owls up deep in Ridgway territory.
Reese would find Dixon for a touchdown pass later in the drive.
After Bradford forced and recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Dixon got behind the Elker defense on a deep ball and scored a 35-yard touchdown. He’d finish with five receptions for 90 yards and the pair of scores.
At that point, Bradford trailed 14-13 and possessed momentum. From there, however, Ridgway took over.
The Elkers marched down the field on a drive that culminated on an Eric Salberg touchdown run before Dan Park, a defensive end, intercepted a Reese pass at the line of scrimmage and returned it for six points. Ridgway’s offense ran smoothly from there, despite losing quarterback Jonathan Hinton to an apparent knee injury in the second quarter, until the score got out of reach.
“The inexperience showed on defense tonight,” Bradford coach Jeff Puglio said. “We just didn’t have an answer for them anywhere on the field. Both inside linebackers tonight haven’t played a junior varsity game yet. There are mistakes there that were going to be made, but I’m really proud of their effort.”
Ridgway’s running back trio of Allegretto, Eric Salberg and Cam Marciniak scored early and often, on the ground and through the air. They used their speed to their advantage and benefited from strong offensive line play.
“They’re the best in the league for a reason,” Puglio said. “They run hard, they’re disciplined and well-coached. You can’t say enough about those guys. They’re top-tier.”
Allegretto and Salberg each finished with two touchdowns, while Marciniak and Hinton each added one on the ground.
“They’ll be the first ones to tell you they wouldn’t be what they are without a stout offensive line,” Ridgway coach Mark Heindl said. “I thought offensively on the line, we did very well, and defensively, we’ve got work to do.”
Bradford played the game without many of its starters on both sides of the ball, the result of a positive COVID-19 test, the subsequent quarantines and several injuries accrued over the last few weeks.
That prompted Reese, a freshman, to be thrusted into the starting QB role. He completed 21-of-46 passes for 287 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
“He ran the offense. He’s getting comfortable,” Puglio said. “They came after him. I thought the line did a really good job of giving him time, but (Reese) shows you that if you’re going to bring pressure, he’s going to get the ball out quickly and we can make you pay for it.”
Heindl offered high praise for Reese, and made sure the young QB knew it after the game.
“For a kid to step in when he did at mid-week, with only three passes thrown in his varsity career, that says a lot about that kid,” Heindl said. “He’s got a bright future ahead of him and he had poise here tonight. He made some big plays tonight.”
Jerid Wilmoth had another big receiving night for the Owls, tallying 10 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown.
Ridgway improved to 4-0, notching another statement win on its quest to avenge last season’s 3-3 finish. The sting of last year’s losses to St. Marys, and the subsequent snapping of the Elkers’ league championship streak, have fueled Ridgway this season.
“They definitely had a bad taste in their mouth, with COVID and everything last year,” Heindl said. “They realized the importance of the summer and all the offseason workouts, and that’s kind of been their rallying cry. To see how far they’ve come in the last six weeks.”
For Bradford, an 0-4 record won’t reflect the forward strides that the team has made through four short weeks.
“For all the adversity they went through during the week, just to see the way that Coach Puglio and staff had these kids ready to play,” Heindl said. “They came out fired up and they gave us a ballgame there. Our guys faced some adversity and responded well.”
With many familiar faces missing from this game, Puglio was proud of the way his side played.
“These guys left it all on the field tonight against insurmountable odds,” Puglio said. “Best team in the league, over 15 players down, and never once did they consider not playing this game. We gave them our best shot.”