RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Elkers and Punxsy Chucks came into Friday night’s football game with two very different stories — the former looking to rebound from its first loss of the season last week and the latter looking for its first victory of 2021 — but both teams were hungry for a win on the Elkers’ Homecoming night, and it showed.
Ridgway scored one touchdown in each of the first three quarters, but the Chucks were able to hang with them through the end of the third, when Punxsy trailed by just one score, 21-13. The home team nearly matched its point total from the first 36 minutes in the final 12, though, adding 19 to pull away for a 40-21 victory.
Though the final counts in the statistics skewed toward a more-balanced attack from each side, both teams were run-heavy throughout much of the early-going and amassed big totals on the ground, with Ridgway ultimately eking out a 229-222 advantage in rushing yards.
Domenic Allegretto had the hot hand — and feet — for the Elkers, as he trotted his way to 144 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries. Eric Salberg added 60 yards on seven carries, and Camron Marciniak had 22 yards of his own.
Quarterback Johnathan Hinton kept the Chucks defenders on their toes by throwing for 190 yards and two scores while completing 11 of his 17 passes. He had two touchdowns and one interception. His top targets were Wil Howard, who had three catches for 76 yards and one touchdown, and Marciniak, who hauled in two receptions for 57 yards and a score.
Zeke Bennett was the Chucks’ workhorse, carrying 33 of Punxsy’s 55 rushes for 145 yards, with Angel Gonzalez adding 41 yards on nine carries and quarterback Noah Weaver keeping 11 times for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Weaver completed just five of his 13 passes for 39 yards before being spelled by Seth Moore late in the game, and Moore made the most of his time by connecting on four of eight passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Peyton Hetrick caught two of those Moore strikes for 37 yards and a touchdown, Gabe Kengersky caught a total of three passes for 56 yards, and Justin Miller caught just one, but made it count for a 7-yard touchdown.
Ridgway drew first blood and did so early after forcing a quick Punxsy punt to open the game, as they went 75 yards on 10 plays and saw Hinton connect with Howard for a 15-yard touchdown pass to the right side to cap off the drive before Jack Benninger kicked the PAT to make it 7-0 just less than 5 minutes into the contest.
Neither team would score again in the first quarter, with a long Punxsy drive ending in a fumble by Weaver that was recovered by Marcus Crowe and the ensuing Elkers drive spinning the field but ending on a Bennett pass break-up on 4th-and-long.
The Elkers got the next strike, though, and it came on special teams, as a Daniel Park sack forced the Chucks to punt it away early in the second quarter, and Allegretto fielded it at his own 45, made a few men miss, found a seam and sprinted 55 yards to paydirt. Another Benninger PAT later, Ridgway led 14-0 with 7 minutes to play in the half.
The Chucks responded with a long scoring drive that ate up 5 minutes of clock, consisted of 16 plays — mostly Bennett runs — and ended with Punxsy scoring on a 7-yard swing screen from Weaver to Miller, who dove inside the right pylon. Hetrick tacked on the extra point, and it was 14-7.
Punxsy threatened again late when Moore picked off a deep pass by Hinton, but the Chucks’ drive stalled out, and the score remained the same going into the halftime break.
Ridgway wasted no time scoring the second half’s first points, with Allegretto scampering 49 yards and breaking tackles all the way to the end zone on just the third play of the quarter to make it a 14-point game.
Punxsy answered right back with an impressive scoring drive that saw Bennett run seven times before Weaver keep the ball up the middle for a 1-yard QB sneak to cut the lead to 21-13 with 6:57 left in the third quarter.
From there, though, Ridgway outscored the Chucks 19-8 thanks to a 15-yard reverse-field touchdown run by Allegretto early in the final quarter, a quick screen from Hinton to Marciniak that turned into a 40-yard touchdown pass and another big run by Allegretto, this time for 52 yards and the game’s final score.
Punxsy’s only answer came late in the fourth quarter with Moore at the helm, as he connected with Kengersky for a 32-yard strike to get the ball rolling, then found Hetrick for 14 and 23 on back-to-back plays, with the last one resulting in a touchdown. Moore then hit Hetrick on a quick route for the two-point try for the Chucks’ final point.
With the win, the Elkers improved to 5-1 on the season and successfully rebounded from last Friday’s 21-6 loss to the DuBois Beavers. They play at Central Clarion on Friday. Punxsy, on the other hand, fell to 0-5 and will still be seeking that elusive first win when they host Bradford next week.