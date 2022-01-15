DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic sophomore Kayley Risser enjoyed a career night Friday vs. Kane, and there couldn’t have been a better time for it to happen as the Lady Cardinals overcame poor shooting, 24 turnovers and two starters fouling out early in the fourth quarter to upend visiting Kane, 60-49.
Risser fueled the victory with a monster double-double, scoring a career-high 30 points to go along with 13 rebounds. Despite that point total, Risser was immune from the shooting woes that plagued both teams, particularly DCC.
Risser missed her share of shots in the paint while making only 6 of 15 free throw attempts. Central Catholic finished 12 of 28 at the charity stripe as a team.
Those shooting and turnover woes led to DCC finding itself down two points (23-21) at the half. Everything changed during the break, as whatever halftime speech DCC head coach Jordan Hoover gave his team, it lit a fire in them.
The Lady Cardinals (6-5) stormed out of the gate in the third quarter and ripped off a 13-0 run in the first 3:16 to take an 11-point lead at 34-23. Junior Faith Jacob jump-started the run with three points in the first 40 seconds. However, she scored just five points while battling foul trouble and eventually collected her fifth foul in the opening minute of the fourth.
Rose Whipple, who fouled out herself early in the fourth, hit a huge 3-pointer in that key third-quarter run, while Risser had five points. Marina Hanes eventually punctuated the run with a hoop off a Kane turnover to make it 34-23.
That run ultimately decided the game as the teams played to a 26-26 draw over the final 12:44.
Risser, who had 15 points in each half, netted in the third quarter, while teammates Jessy Frank and Lexi Berta stepped up in the fourth quarter to help maintain the lead.
Frank scored seven of her 11 points in the final eight minutes and also pulled down 10 rebounds to join Risser in having a double-double. Berta notched five of her seven points in the final frame.
“It wasn’t pretty,” said Hoover of his team’s victory. “I thought the stuff we adjusted at halftime was really basic, and I’d hate to over simplify the game, but it was like, ‘hey girls, you’re scoring for them by fouling and not playing defense with you feet.’ It was a really, really sloppy first half.
“I was a little fiery took and got into them a little bit, but it was the first time (this year) I was actually disappointed in a half of basketball. It’s not hhat we’ve played well every half, but that was the first time we were just kind of sloppy and not mentally engaged.
“Some of what getting at them and lighting a fire, and some of it was tactical because we had fouled them so much. When you play a team that is scrappy like they are, you can’t put them on the line that many times. It creates this problem where Lexi has three fouls, Faith has three fouls at the half. It creates a rotational problem.
“In the end I was complimentary and told them the goal is to win. I did mention to the girls that to be able to lose both Faith and Rose in a game, and pretty early (in 4th), and win was big. That’s where our depth showed up, and Kayley’s second half was fantastic. She such a good leader and player overall. I’d hate to say I’m surprised about her scoring 30, because that’s something she’s capable of.”
Risser opened the scoring just 18 seconds in, setting the stage for her big night, even though those in attendance didn’t realize it at time. Frank added a hoop as DCC led just 4-0 past the midway point of the quarter.
Kane (5-5) finally got on the board at the 3:38 mark when Cora Jekielek went 1 of 2 at the line. The teams traded scores from there to the end the frame.
Risser completed a 3-point play with 27 seconds on the clock, while Berta hit a jumper over a defender at the buzzer to give the Lady Cardinals a 10-9 advantage.
Foul trouble started to mount for DCC early in the second quarter as Jacob, Whipple and Berta all picked up their second. The Lady Cardinals still managed to lead 16-13 past the midway point.
Kane finally took advantage of those players being on the bench and put together a 6-0 spurt to take a 21-16 lead with just over a minute remaining in the half.
Risser brought DCC back in that final minute though, scoring five straight points to tie things at 21-21. She scored nine of DCC’s 11 points in the quarter, with Marina Hanes having the other two.
A big call in the final second gave Kane the halftime lead (23-21), as Hailey Hillman made two free throws after drawing the third foul on Jacob with 1.4 seconds on the clock.
Jacob made her presence felt early in the third as part of DCC’s decisive run to start the half. Kane got as close as five points (36-31) after DCC’s initial run in the quarter, but the Lady Cardinals closed the frame on a 8-2 spurt to push the lead back out to 11 at 44-33.
Risser had six of those eight points and 11 in the quarter, while Frank had the other two. Unfortunately for DCC, Jacob was called for her fourth foul in that closing stretch, then fouled out 37 seconds into the fourth.
Two free throws by Risser pushed the lead to 13 (46-33) before back-to-back hoops by Kane made it a single-digit game at 46-37. Whipple fouled out shortly after that, but the Lady Cardinals didn’t panic and got two straight hoops from Frank to quickly push the lead back to 13 at 50-37 with 5:37 to play.
Kane managed just two free over the ensuing 2-plus minutes before Frank all but sealed the victory when she drained a 3-pointer with 3:00 to play to make it 53-39. The Lady Cardinals went to win by 11, the same lead the had after their big third-quarter run and at the end of the third quarter.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to host cross-town foe DuBois on Monday, a game dependent on inclement weather that is forecasted for the area Sunday night through Monday.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 60,
KANE 49
Score by Quarters
Kane 9 14 10 16 — 49
DCC 10 11 23 16 — 60
Kane—49
Cora Jekielek 3 5-10 11, Maya Smith 5 2-4 12, Sadie Walter 2 0-0 4, Aubri Haight 2 1-3 5, Rylee Haight 4 1-2 9, Emma Danielson 1 0-0 2, Sammi Hulings 0 0-0 0, Leah Tigani 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hillman 2 2-2 6. Totals: 19 11-21 49.
DuBois Central Catholic—60
Jessy Frank 4 2-3 11, Kayley Risser 12 6-15 30, Faith jacob 2 1-1 5, Rose Whipple 1 0-0 3, Lexi Berta 2 3-6 7, Lauren Davidson 0 0-2 0, Marina Hanes 2 0-1 4, Emma Elensky 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hugler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 12-28 60.
Three-pointers: Kane 0, DCC 2 (Frank, Whipple).