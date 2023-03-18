BROCKWAY — It was a tough year on the diamond for the Brockway Rovers baseball team as they ended the 2022 campaign at 3-16. But this year the Rovers will look to turn things around with a new head coach.
Matthew Melillo takes over as the head coach from Terry Moore, as Melillo brings a wealth of baseball experience to lead the way.
A Brookville alum that was the Tri-County Area Player of the Year in 2002, he also played collegiately at Duquesne and has been an assistant at Brockway since 2015.
This season, Melillo said they have 18 kids out for the team — 11 of which return from a season ago.
Returnees include senior Ezra Swanson, juniors Matthew Brubaker, Dylan Bash, Andrew Brubaker, Chad Young, Jeremy Swanson, Logan Faith and Austin Tami, and sophomores Raiden Craft, Ashden Barefield and Reese Stewart.
Newcomers on the roster are senior Brady DeMonte — one of two seniors on this year’s squad, junior Jendy Celestino-Cuello, sophomore Michael Pirow and the four freshmen of Eric Lindemuth, Gage Park, Caine Brubaker and Aiden Raybuck.
“I feel the 11 returning players that will have the biggest contribution to this upcoming season,” Melillo said. “Along with some new additional newcomers that are buying into the system and will make a big impact throughout our season.”
Ezra Swanson led the Rovers last season with his bat as he had a .372 batting average with 16 hits, seven runs and seven runs batted in while Matthew Brubaker was second in batting average with a .275 (11-for-40) with five runs. Bash joined the duo with double-digit hits with 10 while also tying Ezra Swanson for the team lead in RBIs with seven.
On the mound, Bash and Ezra Swanson led the way as Bash, although compiling a 1-6 record, had an earned run average of 3.46 in 36.1 innings of work, striking out 34 batters. Ezra Swanson threw 33.2 innings last year and struck out 20 while compiling a 6.24 ERA.
Besides on the mound, Ezra Swanson saw time last season in the outfield and at first base. Matthew Brubaker and Bash would handle the infield while Andrew Brubaker was the team’s primary catcher a year ago.
Young spent the majority of his time at first base but also made eight appearances on the mound compiling a 2.03 ERA in 10.1 innings of work while striking out six.
The team has been prepping for a couple weeks now with official practices as the first game of the year will be on Monday as they host Curwensville.
“Preparing for the season in western Pennsylvania always has its challenges because of the unpredictable weather conditions and the inconsistency of outside practices,” Melillo said. “But the determination and the focus of the kids to get the repetitions in and trust the system has made the preseason fly by.”
Melillo feels the 11 returnees will also “help the newcomers buy into the system that we are teaching” as they’ll try to turn around the program.
“With the record we had last year, everyone has put in additional work this offseason to better themselves and help the team for this upcoming season,” Melillo said. “The coaching staff has challenged the kids to not settle and expect more out of each other and themselves. My expectation this year is to help develop each of the kids to be the best individuals that they can be on and off the field. To build off their strengths and help mitigate any weaknesses to give us the best opportunity to win.”
Melillo feels it may be a challenge throughout the year with keeping everyone healthy with a roster of just 18, but they’re looking forward to the challenge as many of the players have been together for many years.
“We will enjoy the camaraderie of the team and the array of personalities we have on the squad,” Melillo said.
Joining Melillo on the staff is Zach Foradori — who was an assistant last year under Moore — along with newcomers Erik Botwright, Greg Sobol, Paul Grecco, Steve Clark, Nate Shaffer and Tino Inzana.
Brockway’s game with Curwensville Monday, weather pending, is slated for a 4 p.m. start.
ROSTER
Seniors: Brady DeMonte, Ezra Swanson. Juniors: Dylan Bash, Andrew Brubaker, Matthew Brubaker, Jendy Celestino-Cuello, Logan Faith, Jeremy Swanson, Austin Tami, Chad Young. Sophomores: Ashden Barefield, Raiden Craft, Michael Pirow, Reese Stewart. Freshmen: Caine Brubaker, Eric Lindemuth, Gage Park.