BROCKWAY — Offense, defense, special teams, you name it. On Friday night at Frank Varischetti Field, the Brockway Rovers football team capped off its regular season with dominance in every facet of the game, shutting out the Cameron County Red Raiders, 35-0.
The Rovers’ defense held the Red Raiders to just 69 yards of total offense and four first downs — one of which was via penalty — and finished its regular season at 6-4 to advance to the District 9 Class A playoffs with the team’s first winning season since 2018.
“That’s one of the more dominating efforts I’ve seen since I’ve started coaching,” Brockway head coach Jake Heigel said. “That’s a testament to how much time (defensive coordinator) Ben Donlin puts in with our defense. He knew every single play that they had in their playbook and our guys were prepared for it ... I’m really proud of us defensively.”
Offensively, Brockway racked up 416 total yards of offense with a run-heavy first half and a second half that saw them attack Cameron County through the air.
Rover running back Jendy Cuello had 193 yards and three scores on 29 carries — 182 of those coming in the first half — as the junior eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season.
“We talked about it all week where we wanted to get him 1,000 yards,” Heigel said. “That’s big for our program — big for the O-line, big for our offense. I’m really proud of Jendy. He works so hard and he puts all of that time in. You saw all of our guys, that’s what they wanted tonight was 1,000 yards.”
The second half saw quarterback Brayden Fox and the offense rack up most of its yards through the air as Fox threw two touchdowns — one to Dylan Hanna and the other to Andrew Brubaker.
“We wanted to get rolling on all facets of our game going into playoffs,” Heigel said.
Fox finished with 146 yards, two TDs and one interception going 16-for-31 as Alex Carlson had seven receptions for 52 yards.
Cuello’s first TD capped off a 12-play, 51-yard opening drive that was set up by a nice kick return to start by Matt Pyne. That Cuello TD was from three yards out and made it 7-0 with an Aiden Wilcox PAT with 7:45 left in the first quarter.
Brockway went up 14-0 with 10:13 left in the second quarter after Cuello ripped off two runs of 32 and 36 yards, respectively, on 2nd-and-10 plays — with the 36-yarder bringing the Rovers down to the Red Raider 1. Cuello cashed it in from there and the Rovers would force a three-and-out to get the ball right back.
Hanna had a 47-yard run that set up the Rovers at the Cameron County 11. Three plays later, Cuello scored on 3rd-and-1 from the Red Raider 2 as Wilcox’s PAT made it 21-0 Brockway with 5:22 left in the first half.
The Rovers stalled out its final drive of the first half and took the 21-point lead into the locker room, with its defense coming out firing on all cylinders to start the second half, forcing yet another Red Raider three-and-out.
Once Pyne had a 20-yard punt return to the CC 45-yard line, Heigel got Fox involved with the offense as Carlson picked up a couple of reception before Hannah scored on a 9-yard TD catch out in the flat. Wilcox’s extra point made it 28-0 with 7:08 left to play in the third quarter.
Cameron County will finally pick up its initial first down of the game — besides the one in the first half via penalty — with seven minutes left in the third quarter on a Jameson Britton 14-yard run. After another first down, the Red Raider offense was stopped on 4th-and-2 as Carlson made the play on Malakai Zucal taking a backwards pass from QB Maddox Baughman.
After Brockway was unable to convert on three opportunities at the Cameron County 10, the Rovers’ defense stepped up and got the ball back two plays later as Mattie Brubaker picked off a Baughman pass. Two plays later, Fox found Andrew Brubaker over the middle of the field for an 18-yard score just six second into the fourth quarter, with Wilcox’s point-after try good, allowing the mercy rule to kick in with the 35-0 lead.
From there the Brockway defense would continually shut down the Red Raider offense and Brockway was able to come out with a 35-0 win.
Coach Heigel said it was an all-around team effort.
“It was a total team effort,” Heigel said. “I still think our offense hasn’t touched to where we can be. We missed a few things but winning by 35 points and putting a shutout on the board, I think we made our case.”
Rovers will now await playoff seeding from the District 9 committee.
“I’m really happy with where we are at this point,” Heigel said. “We’ve got to sit and see where seedings come out. But I think we’ve made our case. We’ve had guys out and we’ve just stepped up. I think we’re a really good football team and I’m excited for playoffs. That’s something that none of these guys have experienced. They’ve never been to playoffs — not a single one of them. So we’ll get them prepared and get them ready to go.”