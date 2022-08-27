BROCKWAY — With just four total first downs in the first half, the Brockway Rovers football team saw themselves with a 13-point deficit midway through the second quarter after the Kane Wolves scored 19 unanswered.

But, the Rovers made sure an upset wasn’t in the cards in Week 1 in the second half as they took the lead midway through the third quarter and held on for a 28-25 win.

