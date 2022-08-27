BROCKWAY — With just four total first downs in the first half, the Brockway Rovers football team saw themselves with a 13-point deficit midway through the second quarter after the Kane Wolves scored 19 unanswered.
But, the Rovers made sure an upset wasn’t in the cards in Week 1 in the second half as they took the lead midway through the third quarter and held on for a 28-25 win.
The Rovers helped seal the win as Seth Stewart strip sacked Wolves QB Kyle Zook at midfield with about two and a half minutes remaining. Carter Guaglianone was able to pounce on it as the Rovers then tried running out the clock.
Faced with fourth-and-2 at the Wolves’ 32-yard-line, Brockway was either set to go for it to ice the game with a minute and a half left or to attempt to draw the Wolves offsides. They accomplished the latter that then sealed an opening week victory at Frank Varischetti Field.
Sophomore Blake Pisarcik scored three touchdowns on the night — two rushing and one receiving — while also notching an interception.
Quarterback Brayden Fox was 18-of-30 for 214 yards and a touchdown, while Alex Carlson led the team with eight receptions for 104 yards, including a two-point conversion that gave the Rovers a two-score lead.
The Wolves didn’t make things easy for the Rovers, especially with running back Ricky Zampogna, who rushed for 146 yards on 18 carries and two scores while also racking up six receptions for 81 yards.
Brockway did get on the board first with 3:50 left in the first quarter after a muffed punt from Zampogna gave the Rovers the ball at the Wolves’ 25. Five plays later, Pisarcik scored his 5-yard TD but missed the PAT off the right post for a 6-0 lead.
Kane QB Kyle Zook then found Landon Darr in the corner of the end zone for a 24-yard TD and Cole Walker’s PAT gave the visitors a 7-6 lead with 33.9 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Wolves then took advantage of a turnover to jump out to a 13-6 lead as Matt Brubaker caught a pass in the backfield and the Wolves knocked it loose. The ball popped right up to Addison Plants and he took it 30 yards to the house, but a missed PAT made it 13-6 just 12 seconds into the second quarter.
A Brockway three-and-out led to Zampogna bowling through the Rovers defense for a 22-yard score with 5:47 left in the second quarter. The Wolves did go for two and failed, but they still held a 13-point lead.
Brockway was able to cut the halftime deficit to six as the Rovers went 65 yards on six plays. On second-and-6 at the Kane 34, Fox looked off defenders to the left of the field and then threw a dart across the middle to Pisarcik, who did the rest for the score with 3:30 left in the second.
Both teams started out the second half with some mistakes and penalties, but another big play helped change the momentum back to the home team. Fox threw up a jump ball situation to Carlson, who in turn came down with it and scampered for 52 yards before being tackled at the Kane 8.
Three plays later, Brubaker cashed it in from a yard out and Pisarcik’s extra point gave Brockway a 20-19 lead with 5:16 left in the third quarter.
The Rovers defense would step up on the next couple of Kane possessions, forcing a three-and-out and then Brubaker jumped a route and came down with an interception at the Kane 25-yard line.
That interception set up the next score as Fox found Dylan Hanna for an over-the-shoulder grab on the right side of the field, with Hanna being knocked down at the 1. Pisarcik took it from there, getting his third and final TD of the night with 10:53 left to go.
The Rovers, up 26-19, then went for two as Carlson had an athletic grab just beyond the goal line, making it a two-score, 28-19 Brockway lead.
Kane was able to respond on the next drive, thanks in part to a Brockway pass interference call that would set up the Wolves at the Rover 27. Two plays after that, Zampogna bruised his way through Brockway defenders once again for an 18-yard score with 7:05 left to go. Kane would put the ball in Zampogna’s hands again for the two-point play but the Brockway defense stuffed him at the line of scrimmage.
Brockway couldn’t get anything going on offense and had to punt back to Kane, as they were able to make it back out to midfield with about two and a half minutes left.
That’s when Stewart, who was a menace on defense the entire night, got to Zook and stripped the ball loose, with Guaglianone pouncing on the ball to give it back to the home team. After the offsides call on Kane, one more kneel-down would seal the Rover victory.
Brockway (1-0) plays at DuBois (1-0) next week.