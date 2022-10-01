BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers football team snapped its two-game skid on Homecoming Night Friday at Frank Varishetti Field with a dominant, 41-6, win over the Smethport Hubbers that saw the Rovers get back to the .500 mark on the season.
While the Rovers have primarily aired it out on offense this season with quarterback Brayden Fox, they showed run game prowess on Friday night, racking up 289 yards on 38 attempts, led by Jendy Cuello’s 160 yards. Dylan Hanna had 82 yards on eight carries and two scores while adding another 9-yard TD grab.
The Brockway defense was equally as dominant, holding the Hubbers to just 78 yards of total offense, including -36 rushing yards on 25 attempts due to Rovers Reese Yahner, Seth Stewart, Aiden Grieneisen and others constantly pressuring Hubbers QB Preston Alfieri and causing disruption in the backfield.
The Rovers got on the board first with a 9-yard Hanna TD on a pitch outside to make it 7-0 with 3:19 left in the first quarter.
Smethport’s Alfieri would find wideout Aiden McKean quite a bit in the first half, including six catches for 66 yards and nine for 107 total in the contest. But the Hubbers would also fail to convert a host of fourth down opportunities.
For the opposite, Brockway would then convert many of its opportunities, including Hanna’s second TD — this one a 23-yard run on 4th-and-3 where Hanna broke about a half dozen tackles en route for the score with an Aiden Wilcox PAT making it 14-0 Rovers with 9:45 left in the second quarter.
Brockway defender Mattie Brubaker would then intercept Alfieri on 3rd-and-7 near midfield and bring it back to the Smethport 38-yard line. After Cuello and Hanna rushing attempts, the Rovers found themselves at 4th-and-5 on the Smethport 9. But Fox would find Hanna in the right corner of the end zone as Hanna brought it in over his shoulder for the score with 5:12 left in the second quarter — with Wilcox’s PAT giving the Rovers a 21-0 lead.
Smethport got on the board with 1:18 left before the half as Alfieri found McKean in single coverage and McKean came down with the ball, but the two-point try failed and Brockway held a 21-6 lead.
Halftime festivities showcased Brockway’s Homecoming Court, as Madelyn Schmader was introduced as queen and her escort, Johnathan Knox, as king.
Once both teams got back on the field, both squads went back and forth for the third quarter that saw plenty of flags on both sides. Smethport had a 1st-and-goal at the Brockway 6 before a Seth Stewart tackle for loss and a Smethport penalty moved them back, as Yahner sacked Alfieri on 4th-and-goal from the Brockway 27 for a 13-yard loss and a turnover on downs.
It took the Rovers until 29 seconds into the fourth quarter for its next score as Carter Hickman — who had his first carry on the night on the play prior with a 19-yard run — scored on a 4-yard TD run to go up 27-6 after the missed PAT.
A couple of three-and-outs — two from Smethport and one from Brockway — set up the next scoring drive. Cuello took a carry from the Brockway 48 and took it 50 yards before being knocked out at the Smethport 2. Brockway head coach Jake Heigel and staff went right back to Cuello, who finished it off on the next play for the 2-yard score and a 34-6 lead.
Smethport’s offense in the second half went stagnant about midway through the third quarter as Alfieri left the game and McKean was then inserted at quarterback. And after another three-and-out in the fourth quarter, Brockway turned to Landon Thompson on the ground for the final drive, as he racked up all 37 yards on four carries for the score with just 45 seconds left, setting the final at 41-6.
Brockway (3-3) will be back in action next week as they host Keystone with the first 7 p.m. kickoff of the season at Frank Varischetti Field.