BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers boys tennis team swept the Johnsonburg Rams, 7-0, on Friday afternoon.
In the top singles matchup, Rover Jared Marchiori defeated Logan Krug in a hard-fought, 7-5, 7-5, contest.
No. 2 singles John Knox beat Jack Elmquist in a tiebreaker, 6-4, 2-6 (10-5) as No. 3 Damon Tucker took down Logan Abbey, 6-2, 6-1.
The final singles victory for the Rovers went to Adam Lin as he beat Austin Dinsmore, 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles, Marchiori and Knox teamed to dispatch Krug and Elmquist via a tiebreaker, 7-5.
For the No. 2 doubles, Tucker and Lin had an easier time than Marchiori and Knox as they beat Abbey and Dinsmore, 8-1.
Brockway then earned a forfeit victory for the No. 3 doubles to complete the sweep.
Both teams are back in action Monday at 3:30 p.m. as Brockway hosts Elk County Catholic and Johnsonburg hosts DuBois.
BROCKWAY 7,
JOHNSONBURG 0
Singles
1. Jared Marchiori (B) def. Logan Krug, 7-5, 7-5.
2. John Knox (B) def. Jack Elmquist, 6-4, 2-6 (10-5).
3. Damon Tucker (B) def. Logan Abbey, 6-2, 6-1.
4. Adam Lin (B) def. Austin Dinsmore, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Marchiori/Knox (B) def. Krug/Elmquist, 7-5.
2. Tucker/Lin (B) def. Abbey/Dinsmore, 8-1.
3. Brockway forfeit.
In other tennis action:
WARREN 5,
ST. MARYS 2
WARREN — The St. Marys boys tennis team fell to Warren on Friday afternoon, 5-2.
Warren took three out of four singles matchups with Dutchmen netter Luke Anderson picking up the lone win in the No. 4 matchup, defeating Hugh Harrison in three sets, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.
St. Marys’ got its other point on the day for the No. 3 doubles contest as Blake Hoffman and Brandon Henry beat Jake Lynds and Grady Carey, 6-2, 6-2.
“We saw one of the best area AA tennis teams and though we were beaten soundly, there were some positives,” St. Marys head coach Tim Henry said. “Third doubles continues to be a strength and the young team of Hoffman and Henry are continuing to gel as a team. In singles, we played well but we were out-served and outperformed at the net. Nobody gave up and in Luke’s case, that allowed him to reduce the unforced errors and tough out another three-setter.”
St. Marys (3-2) travels to Johnsonburg on Tuesday.
WARREN 5, ST. MARYS 2
Singles
1. Logan Fincher (W) def. Ryan Holjencin, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Will Strassburg (W) def. Dawson Krug, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Abe Wolf (W) def. Liam Brem, 6-3, 6-2.
4. Luke Anderson (SM) def. Hugh Harrison, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Harrison/Mark Lynds (W) def. Holjencin/Sean Radkowski, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Owen Strandberg/Adam Strandberg (W) def. Carter Dush/Colten Vollmer, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Blake Hoffman/Brandon Henry (SM) def. Jake Lynds/Grady Carey, 6-2, 6-2.