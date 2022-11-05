BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers opened the District 9 Class A football playoffs with a bang Friday night, rolling past Coudersport, 62-6, on the home turf at Frank Varischetti Field in their second rout of the Falcons this season.
Brockway blasted the Falcons, 70-16, in Coudersport way back in Week 3, but this victory may have been even worse as the Rovers sprinted out to 55-6 halftime lead in a postseason game compared to a 42-8 advantage at the break in that first meeting.
And, Friday night’s first half was as lopsided as the score showed. The Rovers scored touchdowns on seven of their nine first half possessions while also finding the end zone on defense during the first two quarters. The only non-scoring drives came on an interception early in the second quarter where the defender took the ball away from the receiver and a kneel down to end the half.
That all amounted to Brockway holding a 400-25 total yardage advantage at the half, with 24 of those yards coming on a Falcon fake punt early in the second quarter with the Rovers holding a 35-6 lead.
The Falcons mustered just one yard on their 29 other first-half plays, as their lone score came on a 79-yard kickoff return by Ethan Ott with 1:55 remaining in the first quarter.
Overall, Brockway amassed 522 total yards of offense compared to 102 for Coudy, which broke off a couple longer runs in the second half against Brockway’s backups.
Brockway sophomore quarterback ignited the Rover offense on the night, completing 15 of 19 passes for 342 yards with seven touchdown passes and one interception. Those numbers are very similar to what Fox did in the first meeting. Backup quarterback Andrew Brubaker was 2 of 5 for 41 yards.
As for the receivers, Fox did a nice job sharing the wealth in the win. Senior Alex Carlson led the way with four catches for 127 yards. He went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season (now 1,010) when he sprinted 84 yards for a score on an inside shovel pass on the Rovers first play of the third quarter. Carlson also had a 40-yard pick six on defense.
Fellow senior Dylan Hanna had four grabs for 88 yards, with three of those catches going for touchdowns, while junior Matt Brubaker had three catches for 92 yards and a score.
Brockway’s offensive firepower wasn’t limited to the passing game though, as junior Jendy Cuello hit 100 yards on the nose on the ground on just 11 carries while finding the end zone once. It was Cuello’s sixth 100-yard game this season.
“Our defense hasn’t give up a touchdown in 10 straight quarters, and I don’t think we get enough credit for that because everybody talks about our offense,’ said Rovers head coach Jake Heigel. “But, I think our defense did really well tonight and a lot of credit to them.
“As far as our offense goes, we continue to try and build week to week and I think we continue to get better week to week. We’re still not where I think we need to be, but we’re getting close man. We’re getting close to putting that perfect game together.
“I’m proud of all the effort everybody has put in, but we need to clean up that kickoff (coverage). Our guys are really frustrated with that, and coming out of a game like this, that’s something we need to work on.”
Brockway got the ball to start the game and needed just five plays to go 64 yards to hit paydirt the first time. Cuello capped that quick drive with an impressive 23-yard touchdown run where he tight-roped his way down the sideline the final 120 yards or so to score. The first of eight Aiden Wilcox extra points made it 7-0 just 1:57 in.
The Rover defense forced a quick three-and-out before the Rovers were right back in the end zone on one play when Fox hit Matt Brubaker in stride for a 59-yard touchdown to put the Rovers up 14-0.
Carlson then struck on defense, as he stepped in front of John Wright pass at the Coudy 40 and returned it to the house to put Brockway up 21-0 as the rout was on not even five minutes into the game.
And, Brockway was far from done scoring in the first half.
The Rovers forced another three-and-out after Carlson’s pick six, getting the ball back near midfield at their own 46. Fox and the Rovers needed six plays to find the end zone this time, with the lefty hitting Matt Brubaker for a 7-yard score to finish off the drive.
Coudy’s one big moment then happened, as Ott returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for a score to make it 28-6 after a failed 2-point try with 1:55 left in the opening quarter.
Brockway overcame a holding penalty on its next possession, which was a 4-play, 62-yard scoring drive. Hanna had the big okay, racing 47 yards on an inside shovel pass before catching a 15-yard touchdown a play later on a swing pass with 40 second left in the first quarter.
The Rovers got the ball right back again on a punt, but this time were stopped as Ott picked off Fox on a deep ball. Rover Matt Pyne appeared to make the catch in the air but Ott took the ball away from him before they hit the ground.
Brockway forced yet another punt, but this time the Falcons used some trickery as punter Dylan Howard took off on a 21-yard run. The first down proved to be the Falcons’ lone one of the first half as they turned the ball over on downs four plays later at the Rover 47.
The Rovers went on to find the end zone three more times in the second quarter around two more Coudy punts.
Hanna had two of those touchdowns on catches of 15 and 11 yards, the second of which came with 1:19 on the clock to make it a 55-6 game at the break. In between those scores, Carlson hauled in a 16-yard touchdown of his own a slant where he pushed a pile of Falcons defenders over the goal line.
Carlson, who had two interceptions in the game, put the exclamation point on the rout on the Rovers’ first play of the third — following yet another Coudy punt.
He took a short inside shovel pass and burst through the line of scrimmage before out running the Falcon defense for an 84-yard TD catch to go hit the 1,000-yard milestone. he stiff-armed a defender late on the run to ensure the end zone.
With the mercy rule clock already scoring, there were no more scoring in the game as Brockway’s reserves saw plenty of action in the second half.
Next up for the Rovers is a semifinal showdown against Redbank Valley at a neutral site this weekend. The second-seeded Bulldogs beat the third-seeded Rovers, 34-28, two weeks ago in New Bethlehem.
“Our guys are excited for next week,” said Heigel. We knew we needed to get through this challenge here, and in order to win a district championship game we had to get it done tonight. And, we did what we needed to do.”