BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers football team held off the Keystone Panthers, 21-20, on Friday night at Frank Varischetti Field in a wild fourth quarter that saw a stagnant Panthers offense come to life and a Rovers defense making a big play when it needed to.
Leading 21-14 with 1:20 to go, Keystone quarterback Drew Keth dropped a pass to Aidan Sell over a few Brockway defenders for a 22-yard touchdown catch. Keystone had a decision to make — kick the extra point and tie or go for two and potentially win the game outright. The Panthers and head coach Todd Smith decided for the latter. But with the Panthers deciding to pass, the Rover defenders covered the Panther wideouts and Brockway’s Aiden Grieneisen was able to pressure Keth and get a sack in what would set the final score at 21-20.
“I liked Todd’s decision there to go for two,” Brockway head coach Jake Heigel said. “I think that’s smart (being) away and in a conference game like this. We were prepared for that and we knew that they would try and go for the win. Our D-line did a great job — they read and then they pursued. Greeny never gives up on a play and tracked him down. Aiden Grieneisen won’t always show up on the stat sheet but that kid works his butt off, he really does. He works hard in the weight room and he’s worked hard to get to this point in his career.”
Keystone actually outgained Brockway 319-265 in total yardage, but the Rovers took advantage when presented opportunities. Down 7-0 in early in the second quarter after Aiden Sell scored a 9-yard TD with 3:14 left in the first quarter, Brockway’s Alex Carlson hauled in a 12-yard TD reception from Brayden Fox on 4th-and-goal over the middle, with Aiden Wilcox’s point-after-try tying things up with 10:53 left in the first half.
The Panthers (4-3) got into Rovers territory before Tanner Guaglianone stuffed Sell on 4th-and-1 at the Rover 34. But Keystone would get a defensive stop of its own, with Keth interception Fox in the end zone, although he then brought it out and got to the Panthers’ own 3-yard line. From there, another defensive stop as a forced fumble allowed Guaglianone to recover and Brockway was back in business at the Keystone 13 with just 43 second left before halftime.
“I have to give very, very high props to our defense,” Heigel said. “They put us in a position to win there and gave us an opportunity to come back and win. We had a lot of guys in a lot of places that haven’t played there and they rallied. It was a next man up mentality tonight. We did so many things wrong and we still won that game. That’s what’s huge for us. We usually, in year’s past, have lost a game like that. We got over the hump and won one tonight.”
One play later, Fox found Carlson around the 5-yard line and the senior wideout did the rest for the score with 34 seconds left in the second quarter. A blocked PAT then gave Brockway a 13-7 lead heading into the locker room.
A scoreless third quarter — one that had the Rovers getting to the Keystone 13 before being unable to convert — moved into the fourth with both defenses firing on all eight cylinders, with at one point both teams combining for an interception by Brockway’s Matt Pyne inside the Rover 10 and four four-and-outs in a span of five possessions.
But Keystone would then get a 14-13 lead after Sell took a toss outside and went 48 yards to the house with 6:45 left in the game.
Brockway got to the Keystone 32 before the offense fizzled, but two Keystone penalties on 3rd-and-13 — one being a roughing the passer and the other being an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty — gave new life with 1st-and-goal at the 10. Two plays later, Jendy Cuello ran it up the middle to score with 3:56 to go. Cuello also ran in the two-point try on the second attempt after the first attempt saw pass interference on Carlson as the Rovers led 21-14.
The Rovers then got an unlikely break as a bad kick by Wilcox on the kickoff went off a Keystone player and recovered by Brockway.
“Aiden Wilcox is a great kid — he’s a freshman kicker for us,” Heigel said. “It was awesome to see our guys rally to that ball and get it. Aiden immediately apologized and I said, ‘Hey, if they would’ve got it, then I would’ve been on you. But they didn’t so good job.’”
However, Brockway couldn’t capitalize and punted it back, giving the Panthers its final opportunity albeit with its starting field position at the Brockway 9.
Keth would find Drew Slaugenhaupt up the left side of the field for a 63-yard gain. One play later saw Keth’s TD pass to Sell with 1:20 left, which set up the failed two-point try with Grieneisen’s sack.
“I think that when you come off of a win like that, it’s easy to sit there and talk about all the things you did wrong,” Heigel said. “But what we did right is we won the game. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters and nobody cares how you won it — it’s all about the W in the win column. So we’ll ride that, take that and we’ve got another tough opponent next week in Ridgway ... Every week’s a dog fight for us and we’re finally getting to the point where that’s a good thing for us because we’re always ready.”
Carlson had 79 yards and two scores to lead the Rovers in receiving. Dylan Hanna was used primarily as a running back and a corner on the night, leading the team with 57 yards on 13 totes and 37 more yards receiving on three receptions.
“We got into halftime and Dylan (Hanna) was out of position at corner. He’s played defensive end for us most of the year. We had a couple guys go down, a couple guys sick, and he played great. He played fantastic. I went to him at halftime and I said, ‘You have to play the game of your life here for the next two quarters and if you do, we’ll win the game.’ And he really did. He played like a stud. I’m very impressed by him. He’s come so far — this is only his second year of football ever and he’s playing hard.”
The win moves Brockway to 4-3 in a tight battle for playoff positions and seeding in District 9 Class A, as Heigel said Friday night’s win will go a long way to help their case.
“(Keystone’s) in a very similar situation to us,” Heigel said in regards to the team’s playoff chances. “Everybody in District 9 understood the playoff seeding implications of this. We still need to stay above .500 and we still need to take it game-by-game. But that was a huge win as far as that goes. We try not to stress that too much. We don’t get ahead of ourselves, but they know ... they’re football players and they see the seedings ... you can’t hide that stuff from any of them anymore so we might as well just embrace it.”