COUDERSPORT — Just 14 seconds into the game, the Brockway Rovers football team saw itself with an 8-0 deficit against the Coudersport Falcons, thanks to an 83-yard kickoff return by Jackson Moss. Brockway head coach Jake Heigel said that made the Rovers even hungrier for the win. That couldn’t have been more evident out on the field as the Rovers flat out dominated the Falcons from that point, totaling 10 touchdowns in all en route to a 70-16 victory.

“We didn’t get off the bus fast enough and we let them get that kickoff,” Heigel said. “To be honest with you, it was probably the best thing that happened to us. It picked us up a little bit — made us mad but we can’t make that mistake against really good teams if we want to win a district championship.”

