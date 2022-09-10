COUDERSPORT — Just 14 seconds into the game, the Brockway Rovers football team saw itself with an 8-0 deficit against the Coudersport Falcons, thanks to an 83-yard kickoff return by Jackson Moss. Brockway head coach Jake Heigel said that made the Rovers even hungrier for the win. That couldn’t have been more evident out on the field as the Rovers flat out dominated the Falcons from that point, totaling 10 touchdowns in all en route to a 70-16 victory.
“We didn’t get off the bus fast enough and we let them get that kickoff,” Heigel said. “To be honest with you, it was probably the best thing that happened to us. It picked us up a little bit — made us mad but we can’t make that mistake against really good teams if we want to win a district championship.”
It was an all-out display on all sides of the ball for the Rovers Friday night, with a lockdown defense accompanying an offense that gained yards at ease via the pass or run.
Quarterback Brayden Fox was 18-of-25 for 346 yards and six touchdown passes, with Alex Carlson hauling in three of the scores and 11 receptions for 171 yards total. Fellow wideout Dylan Hanna had three catches, two TDs and an even 100 yards on the night while running back Jendy Cuello broke the century mark with 106 yards rushing for two TDs on 15 carries.
“We lost Blake Pisarcik this week and we told our guys that it has to be a next man up mentality,” Heigel said. “Everybody made plays. But I’ve got to give props to the O-line. They were opening up giant holes and a lot of those touches to Alex (Carlson) were on counters and they really opened it up. I’m really proud of them and I’m proud of the sportsmanship here because sometimes these games can kind of get chippy. It didn’t get that way and that’s a kind of a testament to the attitude that we have. We just have to keep getting better every week but I’m pleased with what we saw tonight.”
Defensively, Coudersport had just three first downs the entire game and 99 yards total — 75 of which came on one play and Coudy’s second TD of the night with junior varsity players in the game.
“That was something that we really stressed this week,” Heigel said of the defense. “When we were watching them on film, we knew that 14 (quarterback Gavyn Ayers) was their dude and we knew if we could stop him, then we could pretty much stop their offense.
“We played some younger guys. Ben Yale had a really good game at defensive tackle — he’s a freshman for us. He really plugged some holes which made them kind of have to throw the ball a little bit. Ben Donlin has done a really great job with our defense.”
Down 8-0 early, Cuello’s 30-yard touchdown run in which he trucked a Falcon and took it the rest of the way got the Rovers on the board with 9:19 left in the first, but Coudy kept the lead, 8-6, with a PAT block.
On the ensuing kickoff, Moss fumbled and the Rovers recovered at the Falcon 37. Three plays later, Fox found Hanna for a 26-yard score with 8:50 to go in the first, taking a 14-6 lead and not looking back.
Hanna added his second score later in the quarter to go up 21-8 as the Rovers and three more touchdown throws from Fox in the second quarter before heading into the locker room with a 42-8 lead.
Carlson scored on a 10-yard catch just seven seconds into the second quarter and scored again with 5:26 left in the half — this time from 15 yards. Fox later found Matt Pyne with an over-the-shoulder grab with 2:17 left in the second quarter to give the Rovers a commanding 42-8 lead.
Brockway got the ball to start the second half and wasted little time getting the mercy rule and the running clock in play. A seven play, 71 yard drive was capped by Cuello’s second score, this one from two yards out as the Aiden Wilcox PAT made it 49-8.
The Rovers would get another score with 1:59 left in the third quarter facing fourth-and-goal at the 10 as Fox dumped it off the Carlson near the line of scrimmage and he and the Rovers O-line did the rest, making it 56-8 before both teams left it to the second string/junior varsity to take it the rest of the way.
Andrew Brubaker found Isaac Crawford in the fourth quarter for a 68-yard catch-and-run TD to make it 63-8 before Coudy finally answered with a 75-yard TD run by Owen Deutschlander, as Deutschlander also ran in the two-point try making the score 63-16 with 9:39 to play.
But the Rovers capped things off with an Andrew Green 12-yard run with 1:27 to go, as he got across the pylon for the score and Wilcox’s PAT set the final at 70-16 Brockway.
Brockway moves to 2-1 on the season and hosts Union/A-C Valley next week.
“I’m really, really proud of how far they’ve come,” Heigel said. “But we’ve got so much farther to go.”