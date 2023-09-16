RIMERSBURG — On paper heading into Friday night’s game at Rich Vidunas Stadium, it appeared the undefeated Brockway Rovers had quite the advantage against a one-win Union/A-C Valley team coming off of a 72-0 loss to Central Clarion. But as they say, the outcomes of games aren’t determined on paper as the Falcon Knights pulled off the 12-7 home upset, knocking the Rovers from the ranks of the unbeatens.
The Rovers outgained the Falcon Knights 303-254 on the night, holding Union/A-C Valley to just 49 yards on 31 carries. They also won the battle of first downs, notching 18 to the Falcon Knights’ 12. But when it mattered most, Union/A-C Valley made the big plays while Brockway miscues did in the Rovers — including costly penalties and an interception thrown in the fourth quarter at the Falcon Knights’ 1-yard line.
Brockway’s only score of the game came on the final drive of the first quarter as Blake Pisarcik — who led the Rovers with 10 receptions for 105 yards — had a 30-yard punt return after fielding a Trey Fleming punt at their own 8. A couple of pass plays later that saw Maddox Decker haul in two balls from Brayden Fox and Pisarcik also hauling in one, running back Jendy Cuello scampered up the middle for a 26-yard gain down to the Union/A-C Valley 2. One play later, Pisarcik cashed it in and a Caleb Daugherty extra point gave the Rovers a 7-0 lead with 9.2 seconds left in the first quarter.
Up until that point, the Rover defense had not only stopped the Falcon Knights’ running attack, but they had also thwarted the air attack as well as QB Brody Dittman was 1-of-8 for five yards and an interception. But once the second quarter started, Dittman would get dialed in and throw 10 consecutive completions that lasted until an interception in the fourth quarter as he finished 12-of-19 for 205 yards and a touchdown.
Union/A-C Valley answered the Rovers and went 68 yards on 10 plays, including a screen play that saw Max Gallagher pick up 27 yards on a 3rd-and-11 that set up the home team inside the Brockway red zone. Dittman then found Owen Bish over the middle for a 7-yard touchdown with 7:08 left in the second quarter. However, the extra-point attempt was blocked and the Rovers clinged to a 7-6 advantage.
Brockway’s last possession of the second quarter and the first one of the third quarter saw the Rovers have sustained drives only to see an interception in the red zone on one — as Dittman picked off a Fox pass on 4th-and-15 — and a turnover on downs on the other that officials ruled Pisarcik wasn’t inbounds on what looked to be a potential touchdown pass by Fox in the right corner of the end zone.
The latter set up shop for the Falcon Knights to go 81 yards on seven plays with the big play being Dittman finding a wide open Aidan Fox for a 32-yard pickup, down to the Brockway 7. That allowed Easton Wingard for a 7-yard TD run up the middle with 3:54 left in the third quarter. The Falcon Knights then went for two and the Rovers stuffed another Wingard run as the home squad led 12-7.
The first play of the fourth quarter saw the Rovers facing 4th-and-2 at the Falcon Knights 32 as Union/A-C Valley stuffed Cuello upfront for a turnover on downs. The Rovers would get it right back four plays later as a Dittman fumble was recovered by Andrew Brubaker at the Union/A-C Valley 47.
After getting down to the Falcon Knights’ 16, the Rovers were faced with another fourth down — this time 4th-and-3. But Fox was able to get the Falcon Knights to jump on a hard count, giving the Rovers the easy first down and the ball at the 11 with around eight minutes left in the game. However, Dittman was able to pick off a Fox pass intended for Gage Park at the 1-yard line to take away any momentum the Rovers were picking up.
Facing 3rd-and-6 from their own-5, Union/A-C Valley flipped field position as Dittman found Bish on a 62-yard bomb that saw Bish run underneath the Dittman pass down the right side before Brockway was able to prevent a potential touchdown at the Rover 33-yard line.
But as the contest was all evening, Brockway was able to get a stop on 4th-and-goal at the Rover 10 as Isaac Crawford made his second interception of the night, jumping the route of a Dittman pass as the Rovers had the ball at their own 17-yard line with 2:23 left to play, trailing by five.
Fox made things happen on a 2nd-and-5 play from the 22 as he rolled out far to the left because of Falcon Knights pressure and then uncorked a ball back over the middle for Pisarcik, who was sprinting out to the right as he picked up a 21-yard gain for the first down.
After a Cuello 3-yard run and an incomplete Fox pass on 2nd-and-7, Brockway had 1:20 left to get a game-winning score. However, two more incompletions would follow, the last of which was a ball intended for Pisarcik along the left side as the Rovers turned it over on down with 1:04 left and the Falcon Knights kneeled it out from there for the 12-7 upset victory.
Brockway (3-1) will try and get back on track next week as they host Port Allegany.