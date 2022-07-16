PUNXSUTAWNEY — Fresh off a big win over McLane in the knockout round on Thursday, Punxsy’s Minor League softball All-Stars hoped to keep the good times rolling into a rematch against Saegertown-Cambridge-Conneaut Lake (SCC) in Friday’s must-win championship game.
But SCC came in fresh in a different way, following a day of rest, and put the accelerator down from start to finish to cruise to a four-inning, 10-0 victory over Punxsy — playing on its own field — to win the Section 1 title and a trip to states in Thorndale.
SCC pitcher Allie Mumford brought the heat with a potent fastball and a solid curve to keep Punxsy hitters on their toes, striking out 12 and allowing just one hit and one walk to earn the win.
Punxsy, playing its third game in as many days, may just have been running out of gas, with Elly Hinds walking with one out in the second inning to break up the perfect game and Kennedy Day getting the only hit with a two-out knock to right-center in the fourth.
In the circle, Bailey Hallman earned the start and worked 2-1/3 innings. She was charged with seven runs, but only two were earned with Punxsy committing six errors on the night. She struck out six, allowed four hits and walked five.
Idella Hawk came on in relief and worked one complete inning before the 10-run mercy rule came into effect. She allowed three earned runs on two hits and three walks and whiffed one.
Tori Obenrader led the offense for SCC with a pair of hits, three runs scored, two RBIs and a walk, and Mumford helped her own cause with a pair of hits and an RBI.
Madysyn Mangol added a double, and Josie Mihoci singled and walked, while Rylee Barger and Jocelyn Jordan each added an RBI.
SCC won the toss and chose to be the home team, and while Punxsy hoped to jump on Mumford early, they went down in order on strikeouts to bring SCC to the plate.
Obenrader walked to open the home half of the first inning, and after Kayden Wilson was hit by a pitch to put a pair on base, Mumford singled Obenrader home to make it 1-0.
Hallman worked out from there, thanks in large part to a nice running catch in right field by Falyn Hughes, but SCC’s first run proved to be the winning one.
Hinds walked with one out in the second and advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Mumford struck out the next two Punxsy hitters, and SCC tacked on three insurance runs in the home half of the second.
Addison Keem walked to lead off the second inning, Obenrader singled with one out and Mumford singled with two outs to load the bases.
Barger then worked a bases-loaded walk to plate Keem, and when Mihoci reached on an error, Obenrader and Mumford both sprinted home to make it 4-0.
Mumford struck out the side in order again in the third, and SCC added three more to its lead in the home half of the third to extend the lead to 7-0.
Mangol doubled to left to lead off the inning, and when the ball got away, she made her way to third. With one out, Mangol scored when Jordan reached on an error, and she sprinted all the way around to score on another throwing error.
Obenrader reached on the third Punxsy error in the inning, then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch with Wilson in the box before a walk to Wilson brought Hawk on to pitch.
Obenrader found her way home on a wild pitch with Mumford in the box, but after Hawk got the inning’s second out and Daphne Simmerman walked, she was called out for leaving second early on a stolen base attempt to end the frame.
Mumford struck out the first two hitters she faced in the fourth inning before Day reached out and dropped a single into right-center field, but Mumford settled back in quickly for a strikeout to send it to the home half.
SCC needed three runs in the home half to end the game, and it managed to get them thanks to a leadoff single by Mihoci, walks to Molly O’Grady and Keem, a run-scoring error that allowed Jordan to reach and a game-ending two-out single up the middle by Obenrader.
Punxsy was eliminated with the loss, ending an impressive run that included the District 10 title, while SCC advances to the state tournament.
SCC 10, PUNXSUTAWNEY 0,
4 Innings
Score by inning
Punxsy 000 0 — 0
SCC 133 3 — 10
Punxsy—0
Bailey Hallman p-ss 2000, Idella Hawk ss-p 2000, Emma Martino c 2000, Kennedy Day 3b 2010, Elly Hinds 2b 1000, Lenyx Noerr lf 1000, Falyn Hughes rf 1000, Ally Manners 1b 1000, Geneva Stamler cf 1000, Lexi Moore 1b 0000, Willow Wright rf 0000, Sydney Thompson lf 0000. Totals 13-0-1-0.
SCC—10
Tori Obenrader c 3322, Kayden Wilson 2b 1000, Allie Mumford p 3121, Alex Dugan lf 1000, Rylee Barger ph 0001, Daphne Simmerman ph 0000, Josie Mihoci 3b 2110, Molly O’Grady cf 1100, Lennix Manross ph 1000, Madysyn Mangol ss 3110, Addison Keem rf 0100, Addelyn Hovis ph 1100, Jocelyn Jordan 1b 3101. Totals 19-10-6-5.
Errors: Punxsy 6, SCC 0. LOB: Punxsy 2, SCC 8. 2B: Mangol. HBP: Wilson (3rd by Hallman). SB: Tori Obenrader.
Pitching
SCC: Mumford 4 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 12 SO.
Punxsy: Hallman 2.1 IP, 7 R, 2 ER, 4 H, 5 BB, 6 SO; Hawk: 1 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mumford. Losing pitcher: Hallman.