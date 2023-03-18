TULSA, Okla. — The Tri-County Area will have an All-American at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships as N.C. State sophomore Ed Scott, a DuBois High School graduate, secured a spot on the podium at 157 pounds for the first time on Friday.
Scott, a two-time state champion for the Beavers, went 1-1 on Thursday and came back Friday and won his first three consolation bouts to earn a trip to the medal rounds and secure All-American honors.
Scott, seeded eighth, began his day Friday with a matchup against 23rd-seeded Peter Pappas (25-6), a graduate student from George Mason, in the second consolation round. Scott scored the opening takedown on Pappas en route to pinning him in 2:54.
Next up for Scott was Missouri senior Jarrett Jaques (21-9), the 17th seed, and he handed the Tiger a 6-1. Scott notched a pair of takedowns against Jaques while adding an escape and riding time point.
The win set up a blood round showdown with sixth-seeded Daniel Cardenas (21-5), a freshman from Stanford, and the pair needed overtime to decide a winner and who would be a first-time All-American That honor went to Scott, who got in deep in a shot and scored a takedown in overtime to pull out a thrilling 6-4 victory to move on the medal rounds.
The pair wrestled a wild first period where they traded takedowns and escapes and went to the second tied 3-3. The two then traded escapes in the second and third periods before battling on their feet each of those periods to knot things at 4-4 and force OT.
Scott then squared off against a familiar face in the consolation quarterfinals in Virginia Tech senior Bryce Andonian (14-4, No. 7 seed), a four-time NCAA qualifier who was third at 149 last year.
The matchup against the conference foe hadn’t been kind to Scott this year, as Andonian hammered him 24-10, in the teams’ ACC regular season dual meet and then 15-9 in the semifinals of the ACC Championships.
However, those matches went out the window Friday night as Scott beat Andonian in the match that mattered the most at nationals.
And, he did so with some flair and dramatics, pinning the Hokie with five seconds remaining with the score tied 9-9 in what was a wild bout between the two.
Andonian jumped out to a 6-2 lead after one period on a pair of takedowns and two nearfall points. Scott battled back in the second, using an escape and takedown to get within a point at 6-5. Andonian eventually took a 7-5 lead to the third before scoring a pair of escapes around a Scott takedown to lead 9-7 entering the final 30 seconds.
That’s when Scott then came up with the huge move he needed, taking down Andonian with 29 seconds left. Scott wasn’t finished though as he fought to flatten the Hokie and did so with five ticks remaining to send the N.C. State faithful into a frenzy.
The win propelled Scott into today's consolation semifinals, where he is set to face Lehigh senior Joshua Humpreys (22-1), the No. 5 seed. A win by Scott in that contest puts him in the bronze medal bout, while a loss would see him wrestle for fifth and sixth place. Humphreys is a four-time NCAA qualifier who will be a first-time All-American himself.
Scott (28-9) is currently 5-1 on the weekend in Tulsa.
While Scott earned All-American honors Friday, Brookville grad Nathan Taylor saw his first trip to nationals come to an end.
The Lehigh sophomore stayed alive late Thursday night with an 11-1 major decision of Bucknell junior Dorian Crosby is their first round consolation bout at 285 pounds.
However, Taylor saw his first trip to nationals end Friday when he dropped a 4-2 decision to sixth-seeded Yaraslau Slavikouski, a senior from Harvard, in the second round of consolation.
Slavikouski reversed Taylor in the third period of a tied bout when the Mountain Hawk was working to ride him out to avenge a loss to Taylor at the EIWA tournament. Slavikouski lost a round later to fall short in earning All-American status.