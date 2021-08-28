BROOKVILLE — Despite opening the season with Brayden Kunselman’s 83-yard kickoff return, the Brookville Raiders weren’t exactly owning the scoreboard at halftime.
Up 14-6 and needing to hold off a Bradford chance to score at the end of the first half, the Raiders took control out of the gate after halftime and rolled to a 36-6 win over the Owls Friday night.
Plenty of new faces chipped in for the win as head coach Scott Park’s program is largely rebuilding after losing a big senior class to graduation. He was pleased with the second half surge that saw the Raiders score three straight times they had the ball, cashing in two turnovers for two of the touchdowns.
“I feel pretty good about it,” Park said. “We had a lot of kids out there playing their first varsity football game. I thought we had a really good first quarter, the second quarter we didn’t play our best and at halftime we just challenged them to go out and play our type of football and not let teams that shouldn’t be sticking around to stick around. I thought they responded very well.”
The Raiders were outgained by the Owls in the first half, but flipped it and then some in the second half, holding a 239-37 advantage and limiting Bradford to just three first downs to go along with the three turnovers.
“Let’s be hones. The last two years our defense has really helped our offense getting stops and any time our defense can step up and get us a turnover, that’s a bonus,” Park said.
Sophomore quarterback Charlie Krug, the younger brother of graduated quarterback Jack, completed 19 of 26 passes for 216 yards in his varsity starting debut. He hit Noah Peterson for a 9-yard TD connection in the second half and also ran one in himself in the second half.
Along with his season-opening kick return, Kunselman grabbed 10 catches for 146 yards. Tate Lindermuth ran for 84 yards on 16 carries while Jackson Zimmerman ran for 29 yards on five carries, scoring on a 15-yard run in the first half and 5-yarder in the second half.
In all, the Raiders outgained the Owls, 380-202.
“I was pleased and I thought we were pretty balanced tonight throwing and running the ball and I think these kids wanted to prove something,” Park said. “There are a lot of people who aren’t sure how we were going to be losing the kids we did, but I like the talent we have and we just have to keep plugging away and get the younger guys more experience.”
The Raiders defense had its playmakers as well. Junior linebacker Carson Weaver had a sack and interception, the pick of Bradford quarterback Elijah Fitton at the Owls’ 23 setting up the Raiders opening scoring drive of the second half with Krugs’ 1-yarder to give them some breathing room at 20-6 at the 3:34 mark of the third quarter.
Weaver also sacked Fitton for a 12-yard loss on third down from the Raiders’ 13 on Bradford’s ensuing drive after Kunselman’s kick return to start the game, stalling the Owls’ chances with the Raiders going 89 yards on eight plays to make it 14-0 with Zimmerman’s 15-yarder with 4:34 left in the first quarter.
Bradford scored its lone points on Fitton’s 1-yard run with 2:54 left in the second quarter to cut the Raiders’ lead to 14-6. The Raiders turned it over on their next offensive play, but stopped the Owls to force a punt.
The Raiders got away with a risky call on a fake punt play from their own 10 with 13.8 seconds remaining in the half. The pass fell incomplete, but Hunter Smith’s 11-yard sack of Fitton with two seconds left forced the Owls to try a 32-yard field goal, but Abbie Nuzzo’s try was blocked at the line.
After the half, the Raiders dominated, with Krug’s 1-yarder and Zimmerman’s 5-yarder on successive possessions to put the Raiders up 27-6 with 53.4 seconds left in the third quarter.
Peterson’s interception of Fitton set up his own 9-yard TD reception from Krug made it 34-6 with 8:45 left in the fourth. The Raiders’ third interception started with a deflected pass by Nathan Haney that fell into the arms of fellow lineman, freshman Jacob Clinger.
With the backups in, a bad center snap into the end zone by the Owls gave the Raiders their final two points on a safety with 3:24 left.
Fitton’s scrambling gave the Raiders fits mostly in the first half as he finished with 40 yards on 13 carries overall. He completed 10 of 22 passes for 151 yards, finishing just 3-for-9 with 30 yards in the second half. Dalton Dixon caught four passes for 84 yards, all of them in the second half.
The Raiders visit DuBois next Friday.