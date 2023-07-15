BROOKVILLE — After battling its way to a District 10 softball title after forcing the “if necessary” game last week, the St. Marys Minor League All-Stars had a much more dominant run through the Section 1 Tournament at Zufall Field.
Finishing off the three-team double-elimination tournament Friday night with a 13-2 rout of Titusville in five innings, St. Marys won both of its games to clinch a berth in next week’s state tournament in Lewistown.
Scoring in every inning, St. Marys secured the 10-Run Rule with a six-run top of the fifth outburst. All but one of the 12 batters in the lineup reached base, seven hitters accounted for the nine hits and eight different players scored at least one run.
“You can’t complain when everybody gets on base and the one who didn’t put it in play both times and moves up runners,” St. Marys manager Doug Straub said. “We hit the ball. We’ve been practicing since we’ve been allowed to and we’ve really grown. And there’s so much more room to grow.”
The 9-and-10-year-old squad went 1-2 last year. It had to bounce back from a winners’ bracket finals loss in districts to DuBois before coming back to beat DuBois twice for the D10 crown. At Brookville, it beat Corry and Titusville by a combined margin of 25-2.
Next up is the Section 7 champion Thursday at 12:30 p.m. The tournament runs through at least July 23. With the past success of St. Marys in all-star softball summers, Straub is looking forward to the next round of foes.
“Kara Fleming, as an 8-year-old, was on the team two years ago when they went to states. It’s going to get better. The pitching is going to get better, the hitting is going to get better and if we field it well and keep hitting, we’ll run into a pitcher at some point,” Straub said.
Titusville earned the finals berth with a 9-1 win over Corry earlier Friday, but St. Marys put together an even better offensive performance than Thursday’s 9-0 win over Corry with runs in every at-bat.
It was more than enough for St. Marys left-handed pitcher Gia Straub, who picked up her second sectional win, tossing a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks.
In the first inning, Straub walked and came around to score after an error on Ella Herzing’s single and Herzing scored on Bethany Cunningham’s sacrifice bunt.
Mya Floravit reached on an outfield error and scored in the second inning. Three more runs made it 6-1 in the top of the third. Mila Thorwart and Quinn Newell turned the order over with back-to-back singles and then with two outs, both scored on Fleming’s single. Fleming scored on an infield error.
Chloe Carlson singled in Payton Beimel with two outs in the top of the fourth for a 7-1 lead.
Titusville scored in the second when Harper Wolfiel tripled on a blast to left-center that hit the fence on two bounces and scored on a throwing error at the end of the play. Then in the fourth, Laila Greathouse doubled with one out and Wolfiel singled.
“It was 7-1, they had runners on second and third and I went out to talk to Gia and said if you give up these runs, it’s still 7-3. She was able to settle down and we gave up one run and we kept hitting,” Straub said.
The six-run fifth saw St. Marys send 11 batters to the plate. Fleming had her second two-run single while Beimel singled in a runs as did Thorwart.
Fleming and Thorwart each had two hits. Straub, Herzing, Fleming, Thorwart and Newell each scored two runs.
Wolfiel, who threw six innings in her team’s win over Corry, pitched into the fifth against St. Marys to take the loss. She was relieved by Hannah Ringer who got the last two outs.
“Give (Wolfiel) credit. She threw 11 innings tonight and was very good. We just hit the ball last night and really well tonight,” Straub said.
ST. MARYS 13, TITUSVILLE 2
5 innings
St. Marys 213 16 — 13
Titusville 010 10 — 2
St. Marys –13
Gia Straub p 1200, Ella Herzing 2b 3210, Kara Fleming 1b 3224, Bethany Cunningham c 1001, Gabbi Mecca ss 3011, Payton Beimel cf 3111, Mya Floravit eh 3100, Chloe Carlson lf 2010, Maddie Thorwart eh 1100, Jill Cunningham 2b 2000, Mila Thorwart 3b 2221, Quinn Newell eh 1210. Totals: 25-13-9-8.
Titusville –2
Hannah Ringer 3b-p 3000, Capril Warner ss 2000, Laila Greathouse c 2110, Harper Wolfiel p-3b 2120, Mary Lesko 1b 2001, Kylie Yochum cf 1000, Gina Beers 2b 2000, Layla Jacoby lf 1000, Jemma Wakefield eh 1000, Blakely Evans rf 2000. Totals: 18-2-3-1.
Errors: Titusville 3, St. Marys 1. LOB: St. Marys 4, Titusville 4. 2B: Greathouse. 3B: Wolfiel. SAC: B. Cunningham. SB: Yochum, Herzing, Fleming 2, Beimel 3, Mi. Thorwart, Newell. HBP: Newell (by Wolfiel).
Pitching
St. Marys: Straub 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 11 SO.
Titusville: Wolfiel 4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 13 R, 10 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO; Ringer 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Straub. Losing pitcher: Wolfiel.