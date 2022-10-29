PUNXSUTAWNEY — On a night when the Punxsutawney Chucks football team honored its senior members, it was the eldest players on the roster themselves who stepped into the spotlight on the field as well to lead their team to a 27-7 victory over the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights at Jack LaMarca Stadium.
Perhaps the best gift for the seniors, though, was the fact that the victory guaranteed the Chucks a winning season — the first for any member of the active roster and the first in sometime for Punxsy, with the last coming in 2014 during head coach Alan Nichol’s previous tenure at the program’s helm.
“These seniors have worked really hard, and they got that winning season, and it’s something we can really build on and go off into the playoffs next week,” Nichol said. “But it was great to see them have a great night, and Union/A-C was a good, hard-hitting team and gave us a good game to prepare for whatever’s coming up next.
“I really can’t say enough about those 10 seniors … They set a great example as student athletes, and they’re very enjoyable young men to be around who set goals and try to reach them every day.”
Up next for Punxsy will be the aforementioned playoff game in the District 9 semi-finals, where the Chucks (6-4) will square off against St. Marys at a site to be determined. The Dutchmen won the regular-season tilt between the two teams, played in St. Marys on Sept. 23, by a score of 34-21.
Senior back Zeke Bennett once again led the Punxsy offense on Friday night with 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and fellow seniors Seth Moore and Noah Weaver connected for a 53-yard touchdown pass as well. Junior Landon Martz also joined in on the scoring fun with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Defensively, two other seniors contributed with splash plays — Peyton Hetrick with an interception and Griffin Barrick with a sack — and Justin Miller and Landon Peterson were around the ball and making tackles all night. Junior Mason Nesbitt also added an interception.
But what stood out most was the steady consistency of a stingy Chucks defense that really made a difference. In fact, the Punxsy defense came one Union/A-C drive away from pitching its fourth shutout of the season.
Nichol added, “It’s hard to bring up anyone (on the defense) without bringing up all 11 or 12 guys who were out there, but we had really good play up front and in the secondary … Peyton had a good pick to shut them down when they had some good momentum … These guys have a lot of pride in what they’re doing.”
Aside from that one out-of-place drive that resulted in the Falcon Knights’ touchdown, the Chucks were in control of the game from start to finish, even though it took some time to make that dominance show up on the scoreboard.
Neither team scored in the game’s first quarter, with Punxsy’s two productive drives being stymied, one by an Easton Wingard interception and the other by a chop block call deep in Union territory that forced a punt.
Midway through the second quarter, though, Punxsy took over near midfield after a sack pinned the Falcon Knights deep, and on the second play of the drive, Moore connected with a wide open Weaver down the right side for 53 yards and a touchdown. Hetrick added the point after to make it 7-0.
On their very next possession, the Chucks benefited from some steady running by Bennett and a 33-yard connection from Moore to Presloid to enter the red zone. Three plays later, Bennett ran one in from 3 yards out to make it 13-0 with just 10 seconds left in the half.
Punxsy then opened with the ball in the second half, but the Falcon Knights quickly got it back thanks to a Ryan Cooper interception. Soon after, they turned the momentum into seven points thanks to a big pass from Brody Dittman to Cooper, a 20-yard rumble by Mikey Card and 31-yard keeper sweep by Dittman for the touchdown.
The Chucks fired right back, though, scoring two quick touchdowns sandwiched around Nesbitt’s interception on a pitch pass on the first play of the drive between the two scores.
Martz scored the first on a 1-yard run to cap a 51-yard ground-heavy, nine-play drive that was set up by a nice Bennett kick return.
Then, the Chucks took advantage of the short field set up by Nesbitt’s pick and went the remaining 31 yards on seven plays. Bennett scored the touchdown on a 2-yard run two plays into the fourth quarter, and Hetrick’s PAT set the final at 27-7.