BROOKVILLE — Six state qualifiers return for the Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team, which has won the past two District 9 Class 2A team titles.
Seniors Morgan Monnoyer, the Manners Award winner for district meet MVP, Emily Martz and Laynee Sorbin, sophomore Julie Monnoyer, and senior Sadie Shofestall and sophomore Anna Fiscus are all back from qualifying for states a year ago.
That’s about it for the bulk of the team’s district scoring back — senior Chloe Smith and sophomore Natalie Haney are returning qualifiers — for veteran head coach Doug Roseman’s team that has 33 girls on the roster.
“With nearly half of our roster being composed of new recruits, it’s hard to predict how the season will go,” said Roseman, whose team opens Tuesday at home against Oil City. “We are returning some key individuals, so we feel like we can be in the mix again with the top teams depending on how fast the new girls progress.”
The senior Monnoyer is the reigning 100- and 200-meter dash champion and she’s part of returning D9 champion 4x100 relay that includes her younger sister Julie and Martz.
“Morgan will be one of our key returners,” Roseman said. “She will solidify our sprints and relays. She is definitely someone we are counting on. Our 4x100 should be strong again. We have one spot to fill, but have some freshmen who had promising seasons last year in junior high as well as some veterans who will compete for spots. Emily will be a factor in the 400 again as well as a key relay member.”
Martz was the D9 runner-up in the 400, finishing 23rd at states. She and the Monnoyers, and graduated Rylee Stancliffe were 16th in the 4x100.
Fiscus and Shofestall are back from the D9 champion 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
“We should have three competitive relays this year,” Roseman said. “We are returning significant talent and will also be looking at some freshmen to fill spots. We should be a little stronger in the middle distances and long distances this year.”
Sorbin qualified for states with a runner-up finish in the triple jump and she finished 22nd at Shippensburg University. She was also third in the pole vault and fifth in the high jump.
“The hurdles and jumps will be a work in progress,” said Roseman. “Laynee will be a key player there and is coming off a very solid indoor season.”
Both Monnoyers jumped in the long and triple with Julie finishing seventh in the triple jump as a freshman.
Haney was a district qualifier in the 100 dash where she finished ninth and freshman Erika Doolittle is coming off a state-qualifying season last fall in cross country, so she’ll add to the depth the distance events with Smith returning from a 10th-place finish in the 3,200 run.
“Erika had a great freshman season in cross country and will help us in the distances as well as relays,” Roseman said. “We also have a nice crew of freshmen coming off solid junior high seasons. They should help fill spots in the sprints, relays and throws.”
The Lady Raiders had no district qualifiers in the throws. Senior Claire Haines returns with the most experience.
The rest of the combined coaching staff on both teams includes boys’ head coach Dan Murdock, Ryan Young and Dana MacBeth, John MacBeth and Hannah Sansom, and volunteer throwing coach Amber Siar.
ROSTER
Seniors: Chloe Smith, Laynee Sorbin, Emily Martz, Morgan Monnoyer, Julia Bailey, Claire Haines, Sadie Shofestall, Janelle Popson, Kayleigh Rhodes.
Juniors: Anna Fiscus, Kat Kelly, Grace Hannah, Laurin Taylor.
Sophomores: Ella Fiscus, Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez, Malaney Wallace, Natalie Haney, Julie Monnoyer, Kerrigan Swartz, Zani Spellman, Emma Wallace, McKenna Guthrie.
Freshmen: Kailin Bowser, Erika Doolittle, Olivia Sunealitis, Violet Harper, Autumn Walter, Natalie Himes, Madeline Reitz, Amanda Corbett, Izabel Simpson, Bethany Hack, Lacie Silvis.