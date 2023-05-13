DUBOIS — The 2023 USCAA Small College World Series gets started Sunday night with the annual Home Run Derby competition at Showers Field before action on the field in both baseball and softball kicks off on Monday.
The softball home run derby will start at 6 p.m. Sunday evening, with the baseball derby to follow at 7:30 p.m. All 20 teams (10 baseball, 10 softball) will have a representative in those events.
Once play begins Monday, those 20 teams will then again battle it out for national championships with the host school — Penn State DuBois — qualifying for the baseball World Series for the seventh time in seven years since the program was re-instituted prior to the 2016 season. The PSU DuBois softball team fell short in its hopes of garnering a fourth straight bid.
The Penn State DuBois baseball team, which won three straight USCAA national titles (2018, 2019, 2021 — the tourney wasn’t held because of COVID in 2020), received the No. 9 seed for this year’s championships.
That seed landed them in one of two play-in games in the 10-team bracket and means the Nittany Lions have have to win two games Monday in they want to stay in the winners’ bracket.
DuBois opens against No. 8 D’Youville University, which is located in Buffalo, N.Y., in a game that will be played at Stern Family Field at noon. They are two of eight returning squads from last year’s championships.
D’Youville (20-24) is making just its second appearance in the Small College World Series after receiving a bid for the first time last year. The Saints went 0-2 in that first appearance.
That doesn’t mean the opening game will be an easy one for Penn State DuBois, as on paper the Saints look to have a solid lineup and pitching staff led by the duo of sophomore lefty Chris Auclair and freshman righty Billy Morris.
Auclair is 5-5 on the season with a 5.00 ERA, 79 strikeouts and 20 walks in a team-high 63 innings. Morris also is 5-5 and has a 5.93 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 19 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings. Overall, D’Youville’s staff sports a 6.17 ERA.
Offensively the Saints are led by senior outfielder Ethan Hammond and Morris, who plays infield when not pitching.
Morris leads the team in hits (60) and RBIs (38) as a freshman and ranks second in average (.359), home runs (8) and doubles (12) and runs scored (35). Hammond is tops on the team in average (.377), doubles (20) and runs (37) and ranks second to Morris in hits (58) and RBIs (36).
All told, D’Youville has nine players with 20 or more hits and three others outside Hammond and Morris — Jeremy Glinski (44), Craig Oliver (39) and Hunter Nowak (34) — over 20. Glinski and Oliver also have 28 and 26 RBIs, respectively.
As for Penn State DuBois (25-13), the Lions once again rely heavily on pitching and defense to win games — although the team has beeb known to win a few slugfests this season.
DuBois’ staff is led by the trio of junior Taylor Boland, sophomore Connor Cherry and freshman Zack Tiracorda, who have accounted for 14 of the team’s 25 wins.
Boland is the veteran of the staff and put together a pair of stellar performances in the PSUAC tournament as DuBoon the title. He is 5-2 on the season with 37 strikeouts, 21 walks and a 3.60 ERA in 40 innings of work.
Cherry, who started and won the PSUAC championship game, is 6-1 with a 2.72 ERA, 31 strikeouts and 16 walks in a team-high 43 innings. He also leads the team in wins and ERA.
Tiracorda is 3-3 his first college season, posting a 3.21 ERA in 42 innings with 33 strikeouts and just 10 walks.
Beyond those three, sophomore Ezeck Olinger in 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 innings, with sophomore Jeff Romano sporting a 3-1 record with a 3.52 ERA and strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings. Freshman right McClain Welshans also has seen his share of work (27 innings) and has a 2-1 record with a 28 strikeouts and a 5.00 ERA.
Offensively, Penn State DuBois has seven players with 25 or more hits and is powered by the top half of its lineup.
Sophomore shortstop Colby Bodtorf, who leads off, is hitting .386 (39 hits) on the year with a team-high 30 runs scored. He also has nine doubles and 17 RBIs.
Junior center fielded Brett Beith, who hits second behind Bodtorf, is the complete package as a hitter. He leads the team in average (.391), home runs (2) and stolen bases (24) and is tied for the lead in triples (3) and RBIs (33). He also is second in hits (43) and has eight doubles.
Freshman catcher Grant Lillard, who hits third, has enjoyed a breakout season for DuBois and solidified himself in the No. 3 spot in the order. Lillard leads the team in hits (45) and tied for the lead in triples (3) and ranks third in RBIs (31). He also had four doubles and 29 run scored.
Senior Cory Lehman (35 hits, .321 average) is tied with Beith for the team lead in RBIs with 33, while junior Brandon Sicheri (29 hits, .330 avg.) is just one hit short of giving DuBois a fourth player with 30 or more.
The winner of the Penn State DuBois-D’Youville game will have to come right back and play at 5:30 p.m. Monday against top-seeded Miami-Hamilton at 5:30 p.m. at Showers Field.
The loser between DuBois and D’Youville fanns into the consolation bracket bracket and faces the loser of No. 5 Bryant & Stratton and No. 3 PSU Mont Alto, who play at Showers Field at noon.
Miami-Hamilton (38-11) is the returning USCAA national runner-up. The Harriers reached the Small College World Series championship game as the unbeaten team last year — including a 14-7 win against PSU DuBois — but were beaten twice by The Apprentice School.
The Builders (28-16), who hold the record for Small College World Series appearances (21) did not receive a big this year so a new champion will be crowned come week’s end.
Other opening day matchups Monday pit No. 7 Mid-Atlantic Christian vs. No.10 Salem University at noon at Stern Field, while over at Showers Field No. 6 Atlantis University faces No. 3 UC-Clermont at 2:45 p.m.
The winner of the Mid-Atlantic Christian-Salem contest will play second-seeded Bucks Community College in the final game of the day at 8:15 p.m. at Showers.
Salem and Atlantis are both making their Small College Word Series debuts.
When it comes to the softball version of the World Series, two-time reigning national champion Florida National University is back to defend its title and is the top seed. It will play in the 4 p.m. game Monday at Heindl Field against the winner of the 10 a.m. contest that pits No. 8 PSU Schuylkill against No. 9 Mississippi University for Women.
No. 7 D’Youville University, which was the national runner-up a year ago, battles No. 10 Carlow University at noon, with the winner batlting No. Penn State Brandywine at 6 p.m.
Other opening day games have No. 4 Salem University vs. No. 5 PSU Mont Alto at 2 p.m. and No. 3 Central Maine Community College vs. No. 6 PSU New Kensington at 8 p.m. in the night cap.
Salem, Penn State Mont Alto and Penn State New Kensington are newcomers from a year ago, with Salem and New Kensington reaching the World Series for the first time ever.