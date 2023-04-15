ST. MARYS — Adam Fox honed his baseball skill in high school at St. Marys while playing at Berwind Park, but the field that saw Fox become a standout for the Flying Dutchmen hasn’t exactly been a field of dreams for him since he became the head coach at DuBois Central Catholic prior to the 2018.
So, Thursday’s hard-fought 5-3 win against rival Elk County Catholic at Berwind was a special win for Fox for more than one.
First and foremost, it was a big win for the current edition of the Cardinals, who have got off to a rocky start on the heels of winning the PIAA Class A title last year. Central Catholic lost its first three games of the season but DCC now finds itself back at the .500 mark at 3-3 after winning three in a row.
The win also was just the second for Fox at Berwind Park since taking over the DCC program and first since a 10-0 triumph early in the 2019 season. In fact, the Crusaders have been a thorn in the side of the Cardinals since took Fox took over. Counting the playoffs, the teams have now played 11 times since 2018, with DCC holding a 7-4 edge in wins.
Thursday’s victory came courtesy of timely hitting and a dominant relief performance by Aiden Snowberger. The sophomore came on for starter Brayden Fox with two outs in the bottom of the third in a game tied at 3-3 and slammed the door shut on the Crusaders.
Snowberger tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven and walking a pair. Snowberger also played a huge part in the DCC offensive attack, going 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. The rest of the team was 6-for-24 on the day but got some timely hits to capitalize on three ECC errors.
Snowberger’s RBI proved to be the game winner as he drove in Kaden Brezenski, who had walked, with a single in the top of the fourth. Matt Pyne followed with a sac fly that brought home Ben Gritzer with a big insurance run to make it 5-3, then Snowberger and his defense did the rest to finish off the win.
“That’s a huge win up here,” said Fox. “We don’t win up here. We never have. It might be my first win up here as a head coach. I know those guys (ECC) are down a little bit right now, but they always fight against us.
“And, James (Slay) always does a good job getting their kids up. These kids all know each other and will always battle. No matter who is on the mound or who is at the plate, you never know what is going to happen in these games.
“Aiden Snowberger really picked us up today. That kid put in an unbelievable offseason, and today it showed up. It showed up on the mound, him coming in and relieving Bray. Bray was getting deep in counts and couldn’t finish off some guys.
“We’re still not stretching those two out too much yet with (Carter) Hickman being out. We need to be smart with everybody (pitching-wise). Those two got us the win. I think with our bats, even when we’re bad, if we can hold teams to three runs we are going to win a lot of games.”
DuBois Central Catholic jumped on ECC starter Shawn Geci for two runs in the top of the first.
Pyne got things started when he beat out an infield single with one out. After Brayden Fox flew out, Carter Hickman delivered a clutch 2-out double to right-center to plate Pyne. Hickman in turn scored on a Blake Pisarcik single to make it 2-0.
Elk County answered right back with two runs of its own in the bottom of the first.
Charlie Geci and David Anderson each walked with one out before Fox struck out Joe Tettis. Frankie Smith then singled to center to load the bases before Colby Nussbaum reached on an error that allowed both Geci and Anderson to score to even things at 2-2.
The Cardinals regained the lead with a run in the third when Snowberger beat out an infield single and later scored on a throwing error by ECC.
The Crusaders again had an answer, getting that run right back in the bottom of the third and could have had more.
Charlie Geci opened the frame with a single and stole second. Fox then retired the next two hitters, but Smith delivered his second hit of the game — this one a singel to center that chased home Geci to knot things at 3-3.
Nussbaum followed with a single of his own, which spelled the end for Fox after just 2 2/3 innings. Snowberger came on a promptly walked Lance O’Neill to load the bases before striking out Tom Gilmore looking to end the threat with the bases loaded.
Central carried that momentum into the fourth, where it took the lead for good with a pair of run.
Brezenski walked to open the inning, then reached second safely on a throwing error as Gritzer reached on a fielder’s choice. Teammate Andrew Green then bunted over the runners, setting the stage for Snowberger’s RBI single and Pyne’s sac fly that made it 5-3.
Elk County tried to counter in the bottom of the fourth, as Wil Wortman singled with one out. Unfortunately for him, Snowberger picked him off first to end the inning.
The Crusaders tried to make some noise in fifth as Anderson reached on a leadoff error before getting to third on a pair of groundouts. Nussbaum then drew a walk to put runners on the corners, but Snowberger got O’Neill to line out to right end the rally.
Elk County’s biggest late-game threat came in the sixth when Isaac Dellaquila doubled down the left field line with one out. Wortman then flaired a ball down the right field line that DCC’s Cartar Kosko made a diving catch on for out No. 2. Snowberger then struck out Charlie Geci to end the inning.
The Cardinal lefty then made quick work of ECC in the seventh, striking out the final two batters he faced to finish off the win.
Central Catholic is back in action Tuesday with a home doubleheader against Brookville that begins at 4 p.m. at Stern Field.
Elk County (1-5) hosts Clarion on Saturday.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 3
Score by Innings
DCC 201 200 0 — 5
ECC 201 000 0 —:3
DCC—5
Aiden Snowberger lf-p 4131, Matt Pyne cf 2111, Brayden Fox p-lf 4000, Carter Hickman 1b 4121, Blake Pisarcik 3b 3011, Cartar Kosko rf 4010, Kaden Brezenski ss 3110, Ben Gritzer c 4100, Andrew Green 2b 1000, Carter Himes 2b 1000. Totals: 30-5-9-4.
ECC—3
Wil Wortman ss 4010, Charlie Geci rf 3210, David Anderson 2b-p 3100, Kevin Millet pr 0000, JOe Tettis 3b 4000, Frankie Smith cf 4021, Colby Nussbaum 1b 2010, Lance O’Neill lf-2b 2000, Tom Gilmore dh 3000, Shawn Geci p-lf 0000, Isaac Dellaquila c 3010. Totals: 28-3-6-1.
Errors: DCC 2, ECC 3. LOB: DCC 9, ECC 8. 2B: Snowberger, Hickman, Brezenski; Dellaquila. SF: Pyne, SAC: Green, HBP: Pisarcik (by S. Geci). SB: Snowberger, Pyne; C. Geci. PO: Wortman (by Snowberger).
Pitching
DCC: Brayden Fox-2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Aiden Snowberger-4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO.
ECC: Shawn Geci-5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; David Anderson-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snowberger. Losing pitcher: S. Geci.