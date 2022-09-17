CURWENSVILLE — Leading 14-12 with less than a minute to go in the first half, Curwensville got the ball back at its own 24 after a Southern Huntingdon punt.
The Golden Tide decided to go into their 2-minute drill, but on the first play of the drive, Southern’s Chase Gibbons jumped an out route, intercepted the ball and returned it 20 yards to paydirt to give his team a 20-14 lead at the break.
The Rockets rode that momentum into the second half, outscoring the Tide 27-6 over the final two quarters to pull away for a 47-20 victory at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
“That was just one play in a long game and it was still a one-score game,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “I need to do a better job getting our guys ready in the second half. That wasn’t our team in the second half. We didn’t play anywhere near what we are capable of. We have to get our guys ready to go. For whatever reason, we couldn’t get them going in the second half.”
Southern scored on three of its first four possessions in the second half, covering 66, 59 and 74 yards on the scoring drives, while completely shutting down a Tide offense that found success in the first half.
Quarterback Dan McGarry ran the ball 13 times for 123 yards in the first half and completed 8-of-12 passes for 86 yards and a score. But he was limited to just 1 yard on the ground and 19 through the air in the third as Southern upped its advantage to 34-14.
“They did some nice things,” Thompson said. “They mixed some coverages up. They played some 2-man, and then they would blitz (Nate Myers) from the safety spot. He’s a good athlete. I thought our offensive line did a pretty good job picking it up, but sometimes it caught us by surprise.”
The game started well for the Tide when Nik Fegert picked off Myers on the Rockets’ initial possession of the game and returned the ball to the 49.
It took Curwensville just six plays to convert the turnover into points as McGarry found Chris Fegert for a 19-yard score, and Nik Fegert booted the PAT to make it 7-0 at 8:03 of the first.
After the teams traded punts, Southern went on a 13-play, 78-yard drive that culminated with a Myers to Owen Winters 11-yard score. Curwensville’s Andrew Pentz blocked the extra point to keep the Tide in the lead 7-6 with 8:43 left in the half.
It didn’t take long for the Tide to respond.
After starting at its own 48, Curwensville needed just two plays with McGarry covering the final 49 on a TD dash that put the hosts in the lead 14-6.
Southern gave its own fast answer when it got the ball back, quickly moving 83 yards in just five plays. A Myers to Winter 43-yard pass play was the key on the drive that ended with a Myers 6-yard run to make it 14-12.
Curwensville went on the move again following the Myers TD, taking the ball all the way to the Rocket 23. But McGarry was picked off by Kyler Cromwell, who made a diving interception at the 1-yard line.
Backed up under the shadow of his own goal post, Mitchell Hart blasted through the middle for a 31-yard gain to get the Rockets out of danger.
Southern ended up punting back to the Tide, which set up the Gibbons Pick-6 with 49 seconds left in the half. Myers ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 20-14.
Myers added another TD run to start the second-half scoring, taking the ball in from 3 yards out after back-to-back 22-yard completions to Winter and Gibbons moved the Rockets into the Red Zone.
Southern upped the advantage to 34-14 with 3:19 left in the third when Myers and Winter hooked up for a 23-yard scoring play. Winters caught six passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
The Rockets kept the ball on the ensuing kickoff when they recovered an onside kick, but their drive stalled at the Tide 21.
Curwensville’s offense continued to struggle in the second half and, after a 35-yard Grant Swanson punt, the Rockets went on another long drive, taking the ball 74 yards in 8 plays. Myers cashed in with a 21-yard run to put the visitors on top 40-14 with 8:01 left in the game.
Myers ended the game with 169 yards on 18 carries and completed 12 of his 27 passes for an additional 233 yards. Myers tossed three TD passes and ran in two.
“A mobile quarterback that can throw is really hard to defend,” Thompson said. “In the run game you get an extra blocker. We do it with Danny. And they do a great job of it with (Myers). He ran hard. He’s a tough kid to tackle.
“(Hart) made some plays too when it mattered the most. And he’s a really good defensive player too. They did a nice job of scheming and they outplayed us in the second half.”
Hart ran five times for 85 yards, moving the chains on four of his five carries.
Curwensville finally got the offense moving in the fourth quarter, going on a 69-yard drive that ended with McGarry hitting Grant Swanson for a 5-yard score.
McGarry was 15-of-28 for 156 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 188 yards on the ground on 24 carries. Chris Fegert led the Tide with six receptions for 61 yards and a score.
The Rockets finalized the scoring with a 37-yard Myers-to-Winter pass play on fourth down with 1:51 left in the game.
Southern Huntingdon improved to 3-1 with the win.
Curwensville dropped to 2-2 with its second consecutive setback.
“We’ll watch film, refocus and move on to the next one,” Thompson said. “Win or lose, you either celebrate or think about the loss for 24 hours and then move on. You can’t continue to dwell on it.”
The Golden Tide are back in action next week at Everett.
NOTE: Alex Kunkle and Ayden Sutika were crowned Homecoming Queen and King during pregame festivities.