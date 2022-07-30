BRADFORD — With two outs in the top of the sixth inning, it looked like the DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team was on its way to an easy victory Friday night at the Kessel Athletic Complex at the University of Pitt-Bradford.

he Section 1 champs had a 10-2 lead over Section 6 champion Southern Lehigh in an elimination game at the state tournament. But with Southern Lehigh’s season on life support, they flipped the switch on DuBois, scoring eight improbable runs to tie the game and then tacked on another three for good measure as DuBois ended its season with a 13-12 loss in seven innings.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos