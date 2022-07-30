BRADFORD — With two outs in the top of the sixth inning, it looked like the DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team was on its way to an easy victory Friday night at the Kessel Athletic Complex at the University of Pitt-Bradford.
he Section 1 champs had a 10-2 lead over Section 6 champion Southern Lehigh in an elimination game at the state tournament. But with Southern Lehigh’s season on life support, they flipped the switch on DuBois, scoring eight improbable runs to tie the game and then tacked on another three for good measure as DuBois ended its season with a 13-12 loss in seven innings.
DuBois had 11 hits in the first three innings, including four singles in a row in the bottom of the first that scored four runs. That helped propel DuBois to an 8-0 lead after three innings, in which starting Brycen Buzard had a no-hitter at that point while striking out two.
Singles by Brody Knouse and Evan Burton gave DuBois a quick 2-0 lead as a Jackson McCall sac fly and a Nate Witherite RBI single made it 4-0.
Lance Davidson made it 5-0 DuBois with a groundout that scored Buzard after he singled to lead off the bottom of the second. Witherite then scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third to make it 6-0, followed by RBI singles from Davidson and Knouse for the eight run lead and the mercy rule potentially looming.
Southern Lehigh would finally answer in the top of the fourth as Braylen Showalter and Adam Fritts had back-to-back doubles to lead off, with Fritts driving in Showalter to make it 8-1. A PK Thompson single plated Fritts to cut the DuBois lead to six.
DuBois got its lead back up to eight by scoring one run in the fourth and one in the fifth after holding Southern Lehigh to a scoreless top of the fifth.
Porter Price drew a walk to get things going and would get to second on a wild pitch. A groundout moved him to third and another wild pitch made it 9-2. The bottom of the fifth saw DuBois score another with a Knouse double, plating Davidson to make it 10-2 with no outs, potentially ending the game early once again.
But Knouse was thrown out at home later in the inning and a couple groundouts set the stage for DuBois needing three outs in the top of the sixth to move on in the state tournament.
Up until the sixth inning, Southern Lehigh had its only three hits off of Buzard in the top of the fourth, as Knouse came in and threw an inning of scoreless and hitless ball, as JT Hughes also threw 2/3 of an inning, striking out one.
However, Hughes’ out in the top of the sixth came off of Brandon Greenawalt on a 13-pitch at-bat, with Greenawalt fouling off plenty all over the field. Greenawalt finally put one inside the fences — albeit barely — but Witherite made a spectacular diving catch in foul territory in left field for the first out.
With two outs needed to move on to a Saturday game, DuBois went to Luke Reed on the mound and the move appeared to pay off at first as Hughes — who had just swapped positions with Reed — made a sliding catch in center for the second out.
But from there, Southern Lehigh’s improbable comeback began with a PK Thompson single. Chase Thompson then did the same and Gabe Magallones drew a walk to load the bases. That’s when Parker Grady hit a bases-clearing double to make it 10-5 DuBois.
A Nate Eddinger single and a Braylon Showalter walk loaded the bases again, spelling the end for Reed on the hill in favor of Price. However, the Southern Lehigh bats didn’t cool off one bit.
Catcher Luca Morelli attempted to pick off Magallones at first, but the ball went into the outfield with another run scoring to make it 10-6. Fritts then doubled to bring in the other two baserunners for a 10-8 ballgame. One batter after that, Greenawalt sent the Southern Lehigh faithful into a frenzy with a two-run bomb well over the left field fence, tying the game in one of the wildest comebacks you could ever see.
DuBois was then finally able to settle down and got Moscato to groundout as DuBois went into the bottom of the sixth with a chance to win the game.
That would not be the case, however, as Fritts — who threw four and 1/3 innings in relief of starter Moscato — retired the side with all the momentum with the Section 6 champs heading into extra innings.
Southern Lehigh took its first lead with one out in the top of the seventh after a sac bunt by Chase Thompson moved pinch runner Jack Pavis to third and a wild pitch scored Pavis for the 11-10 lead.
Three consecutive hits would follow — the last of which was a Showalter two-RBI single to center that put Southern Lehigh up 13-10 as Price and DuBois was able to then get out of the inning needing three runs to tie and four to win.
Much like its opening game Friday against Keystone, DuBois did score in extras when they needed to — but it just didn’t happen to be enough.
Reed singled up the middle to lead off the inning as Fritts reached the pitch count limit with PK Thompson being sent to the mound to finish things off.
After an initial popup to second by Davidson, Knouse continued his tear in Friday’s game with a two-run bomb to cut the deficit to just one run. However, PK Thompson was then able to get Burton to strike out and Hughes to hit a slow liner to short, as it was hauled in and Southern Lehigh completed the comeback with a 13-12 win.
The game saw 28 combined hits with DuBois notching 15. Knouse was 5-for-5 on the day with a game-high five RBIs. Davidson was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and both Burton and Reed had two hits each.
DuBois saw its All-Star season come to a close, while Southern Lehigh now plays Hollidaysburg today at 1:30 p.m. in another elimination game.
SOUTHERN LEHIGH 13,
DuBOIS 12, 7 innings
Score by Innings
Lehigh 000 208 3 — 13
DuBois 413 110 2 — 12
Southern Lehigh—13
Parker Grady 3b-2b 5223, Nate Eddinger 2b-1b 4220, Braylon Showalter ss 3222, Adam Fritts rf-p-cf 5223, Braden Greenawalt lf 4112, Sammy Moscato p-rf 3000, Jack Pavis rf-pr 1100, PK Thompson cf-p 4131, Landon Tomlinson 1b 0000, Chase Thompson 3b 2110, Gabe Magallanes c 3100. Totals: 34-13-13-11.
DuBois—12
Brycen Buzard p-2b 3310, Luke Reed cf-p-cf 5220, Lance Davidson ss 5232, Brody Knouse 3b-p-rf 5255, Evan Burton 1b 4021, Mateo Gallegos ph 1000, JT Hughes rf-p-cf 4000, Porter Price p 0100, Jackson McCall c-3b 2011, Ace Johnson ph 0000, Nate Witherite lf 4111, Luca Morelli 2b-c 3000, Brady Baronick ph 0100. Totals: 36-12-15-10.
Errors: Lehigh 1, DuBois 2. LOB: Lehigh 6, DuBois 9. 2B: Fritts 2, Showalter, Grady, Eddinger; Knouse. HR: Greenawalt; Knouse. SAC: C. Thompson. SF: McCall. CS: Tomlinson (by McCall). HBP: Baronick (by Fritts).
Pitching
Southern Lehigh: Sammy Moscato-1 2/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Adam Fritts-4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; PK Thompson-1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Brycen Buzard-3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Brody Knouse-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; JT Hughes-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Luke Reed-1/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Porter Price-1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Fritts. Losing pitcher: Price.