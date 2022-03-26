DUBOIS — To say the 2021-22 boys high school basketball season was a highly successful one, both at the individual and team level, for the Tri-County Area doesn’t do justice for what the local athletes and teams accomplished on the hardwood.
Seven of the 11 area teams qualified for the PIAA playoffs, with four — Elk County Catholic (25-6) and DuBois Central Catholic (19-9) in Class A and Ridgway (22-6) and Redbank Valley (23-5) in Class 2A — winning at least one state game.
Elk County made a run all the way to the Class A semifinals, going 3-1 in states, while Ridgway was a state quarterfinalist, going 2-1 in head coach Tony Allegretto’s final season. Both were District 9 champs in their respective classifications.
Brookville (20-4) and DuBois (17-7) reached states in Class 3A and 5A respectively, while Johnsonburg (13-14) gave the area a third representative in the PIAA Class A bracket.
Most of those programs haven’t been strangers when it comes to playing in the state playoffs in recent years, but that wasn’t the case for the two schools in DuBois.
The Cardinals’ PIAA berth was their first in 11 years, as they also went 1-1 in the school’s last trip in 2011. Meanwhile, the Beavers hadn’t been to states in more than two decades being the largest program in D-9. Their last trip had come way back in 2000.
All that team success led to some tough choices when it came to selecting a First and Second Team for this year’s Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Stars. Although, the choices for the two major awards — Player and Coach of the Year — were a lot more cut and dry.
Here is a look at this year’s TCW/CE All-Star squads:
Player of Year
Alec Srock, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic — Coming off a breakout junior campaign, Srock saved his best basketball for his senior year. He not only was a dominant force in the Tri-County Area but all of District 9 and was the prime reason behind the Cardinals’ run to to the second round of states after finishing as the D-9 A runner-up to ECC — just two years removed from a 4-18 season.
The senior averaged a double-double on the season — 19.5 points and 13.3 rebounds a game — and led all of District 9 in total points (527) to go along with his 359 rebounds. His scoring average ranked second behind only Clearfield’s Cole Miller (21.8, 523 points).
Srock just wasn’t a scorer, but a true all-around player for the Cardinals. He shot 52 percent from the field and hit the outside shot when left open, hitting 14 of 42 3-point attempts. He also led the team in blocked shots (43) and was second in steals (35) and third in assists (56).
Srock is the sixth Cardinal to win Player of the Year honors, with the last being Justin Miknis in 2019. His current head coach Dom Varacallo shared the award with teammate Christian Spillman in 2008, while Chris Marshall won it in back-to-back years in 2010-11. Chris Varacallo was DCC’s first Player of the Year back in 2003.
Coach of Year
Aaron Straub, Elk County Catholic — Straub has made ECC into the model of consistency and one of the top programs not only in the area but the state during his 40 years at the helm of the Crusaders, reaching the pinnacle of the sport in 2006 by winning a Class A state title.
However, this season just might have been is best coaching job to date despite all those past successes, which saw him win his 900th game as Crusaders head coach during the the year. That’s because he entered the season with one of his most inexperienced teams in recent memory.
Straub welcomed back just two players — seniors Charlie Breindel and Luke Jansen — who saw significant action a year ago, with Breindel being a starter and Jansen a reserve as juniors. Beyond that, he had three players who combined to score 25 points in 111 varsity minutes.
This year’s team was so inexperienced, Straub began the year with just eight guys on the varsity roster before expanding it as the season progressed.
That inexperience mattered little come season’s end, as Straub and his staff did what they do — making winners out of their players. So much so, they became just the fifth ECC squad under Straub to reach the state semifinals and first since 2009.
The Coach of the Year honor is Straub’s 12th since the TCW/CE All-Stars were created in 1994. He last won it in 2017.
First Team
Charlie Breindel, Sr., Elk County Catholic — Breindel was the Crusaders’ undisputed leader. A multi-year starter, he led the team in scoring with 389 points (12.5 ppg.) and assists (106) and was second in 3-pointers made (44) and third in rebounding (98) as a guard. He also had 38 steals.
Breindel really stepped up his game in the postseason, scoring 22 or more points in three of ECC’s seven playoff games — including back to back games against Rochester (28) and Union (24) in state wins vs. WPIAL opponents. He had 13 in a semifinal loss to eventual state champ Bishop Canevin.
Dan Park, Sr., Ridgway — Park was an inside force for the Elkers on both ends of the court and played a vital role in their run to the state quarterfinals. He led the team in scoring with 421 points (15.0 ppg.), numbers that ranked him seventh and 10th, respectively, overall in District 9.
He also led the team in rebounding (196, 7.0 rpg) and blocks (28) to go along with 41 steals and 29 assists.
Chris Marshall, Sr., Redbank Valley — Marshall was the leading scorer for a Bulldogs team that reached the state quarterfinals in Class 2A after falling to Ridgway in the D-9 finals. The senior was part of a strong three-headed monster that included fellow seniors Bryson Bain and Marquese Gardlock — all of whom scored over 300 points on the season.
Marshall led that trio with 386 points (13.8 ppg.) and joined Bain in reaching the 1,000-point milestone — something they did in the same game, just 1:43 apart, in a rout of Cranberry in January. He finished his career with 1,339 points.
Chooch Husted, Sr., DuBois — Husted put together a big senior season and became the go-to guy inside while helping the Beavers win 17 games and reach the state playoffs for the first time in 22 years.
Husted shot an impressive 56 percent from the field while leading DuBois in scoring (328 points, 13.7 ppg), rebounding (194, 8.1 rpg), steals (50) and blocks (16). He also notched 46 assists.
Griffin Ruhlman, Sr., Brookville — The Raiders had a much different team dynamic this season — one the that produced balanced scoring — after losing TCW/CE Player of the Year Jace Miner to graduation from last year’s state runner-up squad.
Ruhlman was at the forefront on that new-look attack as he helped Brookville win the District 9 League title and make a return trip to states. He was second on the team in scoring (258 points, 10.8 ppg) and pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. He also helped anchor a Raiders defense that limited opponents to 43.6 points per game and just 37 percent shooting.
He was named the D-9 League MVP, the first Raider to win the award since Zane Hackett did so in back-to-back years in 2011 and 2012.
Second Team
Domenic Allegretto, Sr., Ridgway — While fellow senior Dan Park was the inside the force for Ridgway, Allegretto was the spark plug that made the Elkers go and often times was the man to get the ball inside to Park. That doesn’t mean Allegretto didn’t score, because he did as he and Park gave the Elkers a nice inside-out duo.
Allegretto was second behind Park with 311 points (11.1 ppg) and led the team with 82 steals and 10 charges taken on defense. He also was second on team in assists (86) and third in rebounding (102).
Bryson Bain, Sr., Redbank Valley — Bain was part of a strong three-headed scoring monster for the Bulldogs that included fellow seniors Bryson Bain and Marquese Gardlock — all of whom netted over 300 points on the season.
Bain was the team’s second-leading scorer with 332 points (11.9 ppg) and joined Marshall in reaching the 1,000-point milestone — something they did in the same game, just 1:43 apart, in a rout of Cranberry in January. He ended his career with 1,277 points.
Jordan Wasko, Soph., Elk County Catholic — After seeing limited varsity action as a freshman, Wasko enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign and proved to be a major reason why ECC not only won a D-9 title but made a run to the state semifinals.
Wasko scored 319 points (10.3 ppg) in his first full varsity season and proved to be a sharp-shooter from the outside for the Crusaders. He drained a team-high 52 3-pointers while shooting 40.6 percent from behind the arc.
He led the team in steals (49) and charges taken on defense (16) and was second in both assists (87) and rebounds (113) despite standing just 5-10.
Marquese Gardlock, Sr., Redbank Valley — The third member of Redbank’s three-headed scoring monster, along with fellow seniors Chris Marshall and Bryson Bain, Gardlock surely wasn’t the forgotten one. He was the team’s third-leading scorer with 304 points but had the second-best average (12.7 ppg) after missing four games.
Danny Lauer, Sr., Brookville — Laurer led Brookville in scoring this season with 267 points (11.1 ppg), making a team-high 40 3-pointers on 37 percent shooting. He also ranked second on the team in steals with 29.
Honorable
Mentions
Brockway: Alex Carlson, Jr.; Noah Adams, Sr.
Brookville: Clayton Cook, Jr.
Clarion-Limestone: Rylie Klingensmith Jr.; Jordan Hesdon, Jr.
DuBois: Joey Foradora, Sr.; Ryan Kovalyak, Sr.
DuBois Central Catholic: Jalen Kosko, Sr.
Elk County Catholic: Luke Jansen, Sr.
Johnsonburg: Jake Lobaugh, Jr.
Punxsy: Gabe Kengersky, Sr.
Ridgway: Aaron Sorg, Jr.
