DUBOIS — The little things proved to be the difference Friday at Showers Field, as the St. Marys baseball team used a fast start to upend host DuBois in a tight battle, 5-4.
Eight of those nine run were scored in the first inning and half, with the difference in the game being a 3-run top of the second for St. Marys that was aided by two DuBois errors.
The Beavers led 3-2 after an action-packed first inning, but their defense let down starter Tyler Chamberlin to open the second.
Eli Rippey led off the inning and reached on an error, then Tysen Beimel did the same when he reached safely on a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt.
Instead of two out, St. Marys had two on and nobody out for Carter Redmond, who put down a sac bunt of his own to advance the runners and turn over the St. Marys lineup.
That brought up leadoff man Lucas Bauer, who started on the mound for the Dutchmen, and he helped his own cause with a 2-run single to center to plate both Rippey and Beimel. Bauer later came home on a 2-out single by Vinnie Lenze as the three unearned runs scored in the inning put St. Marys up 5-3.
Bauer and Lenze each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the win.
The game was largely a pitchers’ duel from there over the final 5 and half innings. The only run scored after the top of the second came from DuBois in the sixth when Noah Farrell doubled home Chamberlin to make it a 5-4 contest.
Farrell wound up being the last batter Bauer faced, as he tossed 5-plus innings to get the win. He allowed four runs, all earned on five hits while striking out four and walking five.
Charlie Coudriet, fresh off throwing a 1-hitter in a 1-0 win vs Clarion-Limestone on Monday, tossed the final two innings to get the save. He gave up one — a two-out infield single by Aaron Andrulonis in the seventh, while striking out two.
DuBois got a dominant relief outing from Farrell to stay in the game. The freshman right threw four scoreless innings, giving up just one hit while striking out 10 and walking a pair.
That effort went for naught though as DuBois couldn’t overcome its sloppy defense in the second and a couple baserunning miscues in the third when it had a chance to make some noise.
“We played defense like we’re capable of, and we hit the ball well in spots,” said St. Marys coach Jesse Beimel. “Noah (Farrell) is a good pitcher and he was on tonight, and he showed exactly what he can do against some good bats.
“Our pitchers did great. Lucas can be even sharper, but I thought he was good enough today. Then Chuck (Coudriet) came in and did what he always does. He just guys it out. They are great leaders for this team, and we got them sprinkled throughout the field, so it’s really good for our younger guys.
“So, we’re real happy to get out of here with a win, and a win against a quality team.”
St. Marys (4-3) came out swinging against Chamberlin.
Bauer led off the game with a single and promptly stole second before going to third on a single by Coudriet. DuBois catcher Trey Wingard then threw out Coudriet trying to steal second as Bauer remained at third.
That play proved key at the time, as Logan Mosier then belted a triple to right-center that plated Bauer to make it 1-0. Lenze then singled home Mosier to quickly make it 2-0 before Chamberlin got out of the inning with a pair a strikeouts.
DuBois (3-4) answered right back with three runs of its own in the bottom of the first against Bauer.
Aaron Andrulonis got things started with a walk with one out. Wingard then flew out to center for the second out before Chamberlin kept the inning alive with a walk of his own.
Farrell then stepped in and smacked a run-scoring single to center before Jordan Ell ripped a 2-run double to left to give the Beavers a 3-2 lead.
St. Marys countered with its 3-run top of the second to regain the lead at 5-3.
DuBois got out of the top of the third when shortstop TalonHodge made a diving stop up the middle, then flipped the ball to Andrulonis to start a nice 6-4-3 inning-ending double play.
Wingard then opened the bottom of the third with a single to right and was replaced by courtesy runner Drew Cook. Chamberlin then lined out to right and Cook was caught too far off the bag and was doubled-off by right fielder Beimel.
That play hurt in more ways than one, as Farrell followed with a double to right-center and Ell walked. DuBois looked to have something brewing despite the double play, but Farrell was thrown out trying to take third on a wild pitch that bounced right back to catcher Lenze.
Farrell then took the mound in relief of Chamberlin and silenced the St. Marys bats. Only one Dutchman reached second over the final four innings, and that was Carter Price who doubled to lead off the fifth.
As for Bauer, he retired DuBois in order in the fourth and fifth innings before the Beavers got to him to start the sixth.
Chamberlin opened the sixth and scored on Farrell’s second double of the game to make it 5-4 and chase Bauer. Farrell, who was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, got as far as third on a wild pitch, but Coudriet retired three straight to strand him there as the potential tying run.
Andrulonis gave DuBois some life in the bottom of the seventh with his infield single with two outs, but Coudriet quickly got Wingard to ground out to second to end the game.
“Three runs on two errors in the second proved to be the separation in the game,” said DuBois coach Dan Bowman. “We make a clean play and cover the bunt, it’s a 4-2 ball game us.
“We come off an emotional one Wednesday night (suspended game in Brookville) and we knew what we were going to get with these guys. They have been playing well, and ultimately, as I’ve said, it’s pitching and defense. We hit the ball hard all across the field but just right at guys.
“They did everything they needed to do to keep us off-balance, but the errors are the big thing for us right now. Those small things we constantly talk about at practice are things we just need to continually evaluate on. We continue to got in the right direction competitively, but it’s just not playing out on the field for us right now.”
Both teams are back in action Wednesday at home. St. Marys hosts Bradford, while DuBois welcomes Punxsutawney
ST. MARYS 5,
DUBOIS 4
Score by Innings
St. Marys 230 000 0 — 5
DuBois 300 001 0 — 4
St. Marys—5
Lucas Bauer p-ss 4222, Charlie Coudriet 3b-p 1010, Logan Mosier cf 4111, Vinnie Lenze c 4022, Dan Schutz cr 0000, Carter Price 1b 3010, Ben Paul 2b-3b 4000, Eli Rippey lf 3100, Tysen Beimel rf 2100, Layton Ryan rf 0000, Carter Redmond ss-2b 2000. Totals: 27-5-7-5.
DuBois—4
Talon Hodge ss 3000, Billy Gray ph 1000, Trey Wingard c 4010, Drew Cook cr 0000, Tyler Chamberlin dh/p-1b 1200, Noah Farrell 1b-p 3132, Jordan Ell lf 2012, Davey Aughenbaugh cf 3000, Gavin Kaschalk 3b 2000, Kaden Clark rf 3000. Totals: 23-4-6-4.
Errors: SMA 0, DuBois 2. LOB: SMA 7, DuBois 5. DP: SMA 1, DuBois 1. 2B: Price; Farrell 2, Ell. SAC: Beimel, Redmond. SB: Bauer 2. CS: Charlie Coudriet (by Wingard); Farrell (by Lenze).
Pitching
SMA: Lucas Bauer-5+ IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Charlie Coudriet-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Tyler Chamberlin-3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Noah Farrell-4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bauer. Losing pitcher: Chamberlin. Save: Coudriet..